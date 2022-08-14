ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck’s Britta Curl named to U.S. Collegiate Women’s Select Team

By Luke Gamble
 3 days ago

Bismarck’s Britta Curl has once again been selected to represent the United States on the ice. This time she was picked to compete with the U.S. Collegiate Women’s Select Team.

This will mark Curl’s return to the ice for Team USA for the first time since playing in the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship where the team won the silver medal.

Curl spoke extensively to KX News about being selected to play for Team USA in August of 2021

Curl was invited to play in the 2022 Winter Olympics as an injury replacement, but was unable to join the team after testing positive for COVID.

As part of this year’s Select Team, Curl and company will compete in a three game series with Canada on August 17, 18 and 20.

The team is usually referred to as the U.S. Under-22 Women’s Select Team, but after not competing for the last two years all players with college eligibility were able to make the team.

“It has been a few years since this team has been able to compete. We’re excited to head up to Canada for our series,” Allison Coo m ey, head coach of the 2022 U.S. Collegiate Women’s Select Team said. “We have a lot of talented collegiate players that we know will represent Team USA proudly.”

For the complete U.S. Collegiate Women’s Select Team roster click here.

