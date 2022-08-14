Read full article on original website
Mounties sweep Blackhawks in soccer season openers
NEW MARKET — Southmont soccer hosted Sheridan in girl/boy double-header on Monday as both Mountie teams got their season’s underway on the pitch. When the clock hit all zeros at the conclusion of the boys game which was played second, Southmont would end up with a season-opening sweep of Sheridan as the girls came away with a 2-1 victory and the boys were victorious by a final score of 3-1. Hale plays hero to give mounties last second win.
UIndy Coach Who Led Greyhounds to First NCAA Championship is Out
University of Indianapolis women’s lacrosse coach James Delaney has been fired less than three months after leading the school to its first NCAA Division II championship. “I am no longer at UIndy. I was fired,” Delaney texted Monday. He offered no reason or explanation for the firing, adding only, “I have really appreciated my time over the last five years at the University of Indianapolis. I want to thank all my players and staff members for their hard work and dedication into turning the women’s lacrosse program into a national champion. I wish the program and university all the best in the future.”
Taylor Tannebaum Leaving WTHR: Where Is the Indianapolis Sports Reporter Going?
As one of the women covering sports, Taylor Tannebaum has immense popularity well beyond the sports scene of Indiana. But now, this talented sportscaster is moving on to bigger things in her career. Taylor Tannebaum announced she is leaving WTHR after a stellar four years there. She’s earned a passionate legion of followers there who don’t want to see her go. They naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will still be in the Indy sports scene. Fortunately for her followers, Taylor Tannebaum answered most of their questions.
David D. Hole
David Dewayne Hole of Crawfordsville passed away suddenly Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at home. He was 45. David was a machinist who worked a CNC machine. He most recently worked at Dicaperl Minerals. He also worked as a welder and forklift driver. He liked fishing and anything related to fish, including aquariums. He was into stereo systems, setting up speakers and playing loud music.
Alice Anne McKeehan
Alice Anne McKeehan, 90, of Bainbridge passed away Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville. Anne was born July 18, 1932, at Greencastle, the daughter of Archie Ellis and Beryl Leda (O’Hair) Allen, and was a graduate of Danville High School. Anne earned her bachelor’s degree from Indiana State University and her master’s degree in education from DePauw University.
Roberta ‘Kay’ Ferguson
Roberta “Kay” Ferguson, 71 of Waynetown passed away Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Franciscan Health Crawfordsville. She was born Oct. 21, 1950, in Missouri, to Robert and Lillian Stanley Lewis. Kay was retired from Hi-Tek/Lithonia Lighting and was a member of the Eagles. She was married to Ronnie...
Cecilia Eileen Tjaden-Rush
Cecilia Eileen Tjaden-Rush (nee Bundy) of rural Waynetown passed away peacefully surrounded with love at 4:37 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the age of 68 in Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
Dry summer causing home foundation problems in central Indiana
GREENWOOD, Ind. — We have all felt the effects of the heat this summer in one way or another, and now it's impacting the foundations of Hoosier homes. Experts said this happens when soil expands and then dries up, causing cracks in homes. Experts with Indiana Foundation Service in...
When will it feel like fall in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
IUPUI splitting into 2 universities
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University and Purdue University announced plans to split IUPUI into separate academic organizations. IUPUI, which stands for Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis, has been providing education to college students for 52 years. The changes are expected to be completed in time for the fall 2024 semester.
13Sports reporter Taylor Tannebaum moving on, shares her Top 3 Indianapolis memories
INDIANAPOLIS — We have good news and bad news for you about 13Sports reporter Taylor Tannebaum. The bad news: After four years, Taylor is leaving the 13News family. The good news: She's pursuing a great opportunity. "Yeah, so you know in TV, nothing ever goes as planned, maybe not...
Suspect search leads to Lafayette road closure
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department were assisting the White County Sheriff's Office to locate a suspect wanted in a stolen gun investigation. SWAT team members with tactical gear, assault-style rifles and armored vehicles surrounded a home on North 15th Street at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country
A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
‘Ohio’s best burger’: Swensons Drive-In to open first Indiana location in Avon
INDIANAPOLIS – You’ll soon be able to enjoy “Ohio’s best burger” in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location in Avon this fall. It marks the first out-of-state expansion in the history of the 88-year-old Ohio-based chain. The future site will be located at 8894 U.S. Highway 36 in Avon. Reader’s Digest […]
What Comes Next For Mitch Daniels?
“President Mitch Daniels” was a title no small portion of establishment Republicans imagined for the former Indiana governor in 2011. It just so happened they expected him to be working from the West Wing—not Westwood, the 1932 English Tudor where the president of Purdue University traditionally lives. In the decade that passed at Purdue, Daniels—nicknamed “the Blade” by George W. Bush while serving as his budget director—famously froze tuition every academic year, set fundraising records, and oversaw a massive expansion on the main campus at West Lafayette.
Rose-Hulman’s ‘AskRose’ math, science tutoring program available
TERRE HAUTE — A new school year has brought challenges for middle school and high school students trying to make sense of their math and science homework — especially when it comes to solving problems in such challenging subjects as algebra, calculus, physics and chemistry. Rose-Hulman Institute of...
Indy man ejected during weekend crash in Bartholomew County
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was flown to a Louisville hospital after being ejected during a crash in Bartholomew County Sunday. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:25 p.m. to a reported crash in the 1800 block of U.S. 31/550 N. There they found the driver, 34-year-old Christopher Cobb […]
The Future Of Downtown
Jump to: The Stutz Complex | Bottleworks District | Circle Centre Mall | Elevator Hill | City Market | Pan Am Plaza | AT&T Building | Eleven Park | Old City Hall | Elanco | Cultural Trail | City-County Building | IU Health Downtown Hospital | 16 Tech | Pacers Entertainment District | Monument Circle.
Local Weather History: August 10, 1961's The Two Supercells On the Squall Line Tail End
Still working on this....more soon.... A squall line of strong to severe t’storms blasted through southern Michigan & northeast Indiana during the afternoon of August 10. On the squall line’s end, two supercellular storms formed in Tipton & Clinton County. One produced a solid to high-end EF2 tornado 1.5 miles southeast of Mullberry, in Clinton County with damage exceeding $1/4 million (inflation adjusted) due to farm building destruction. A microburst appears to have occurred east of Whitestown in Boone County from this storm, while a second microburst appears to have occurred near Atlanta.
2 flown to Indy after crashing into tree in Vigo County
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is currently working a two-vehicle accident on Houseman St. near Moyer Dr.
