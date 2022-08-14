Read full article on original website
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen Walters
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Providence extends guaranteed income program by six months
(WJAR) — More than 100 Providence residents will continue to get $500 a month with no strings attached. The city announced on Monday an extension of the guaranteed income pilot program for six months. This iteration of the program will use city money. For the first year of the...
NBC 10 goes inside new $250M Attleboro High School
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — The newest high school in the region is almost ready to open. NBC 10 got a sneak peek inside the new Attleboro High School. Aside from new features, it will also expose students to many blue-collar careers. The building is two weeks away from hosting...
Villa Marina in Newport sells for $5.5M
(WJAR) — Villa Marina, also known as the Sanford-Covell House, in Newport, Rhode Island was sold for $5.5 million, according to Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty. The eight-bedroom home is located at 72 Washington St. in Newport and was most recently an inn. The property was built in 1870...
'Sounds of Korea' in Providence celebrates nation's independence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Live performances of traditional Korean music brought the sounds of the nation to the Bishop McVinney Auditorium in Providence on Sunday. Gov. Dan McKee and Sen. Jack Reed attended and spoke on the importance of freedom and culture in the community. The concert honored the...
'Tito's & Treats at the Trap' benefits Warwick's homeless animals
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — An East Greenwich bar traded drinks for donations to help local animals in need on Sunday. General Manager of The Trap, David Del Rossi, said he wanted to involve Tito's Handmade Vodka in a charitable event for pets. "We were looking for an event...
North Kingstown school leaders discuss changes, search for new superintendent
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — School leaders in North Kingstown discussed updates for the district on Tuesday night as the new school year approaches. Changes include a new app, more training and the search for a new superintendent. Since allegations of inappropriate behavior surfaced against former boys basketball coach...
Beyond The Podium: Smiley says quality of life issues are his priorities for Providence
Brett Smiley says priorities and experience are what differentiates him from his opponents in the Democratic primary for mayor of Providence. “My priorities are very clear: to focus on these core quality of life issues that are impacting residents in the neighborhoods, everything from a safe neighborhood by restoring a sense of safety to our city, to high quality schools through holding the state accountable in the midst of this state takeover, and high quality city services where things get fixed the first time the right way,” Smiley said in a recent “Beyond the Podium” segment.
Light rain fills in overnight and into Wednesday
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Finally, we have rain in the forecast in Southern New England that will move in overnight and into Wednesday morning. Showers fill in as low pressure slowly advances to the north. Light rain likely sticks around for the morning commute as well, with temperatures dipping...
Red Cross helps victims of fire in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out Monday afternoon at a home in Woonsocket. Firefighters responded to the Wood Avenue address at about 4 p.m. The American Red Cross said it was helping two families. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Bishop's 4th Street Diner closes after over 50 years in business
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — A popular Newport diner closed its doors on Sunday after a back-and-forth battle with the owner of the land. The historic Bishop's 4th Street Diner will be expanded and turned into a gas station and market. Lines were out the door on its last day...
McKee to sign legislation aimed at helping seniors
(WJAR) — Governor Dan McKee is set to sign legislation on Wednesday that is aimed at helping seniors. The governor will be holding the ceremonial signing at the Pilgrim Senior Center in Warwick. The legislation includes a new Circuit Breaker Tax Credit and also an increase in the amount...
Warwick hears public comment on license plate cameras
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Police cameras could soon be installed throughout the city of Warwick. The cameras take pictures of license plates, and they alert police to cars and trucks that could be connected to a crime. The city wants to add 10 cameras, costing about $52,000. Supporters say...
3 men charged in Block Island brawls plead not guilty
(WJAR) — Some of the men accused of fighting at a Block Island bar and during the ferry ride home appeared in court on Wednesday. All three men pleaded not guilty and walked out of this building without cuffs on. 26-year-old Michael Carvalho of Providence and 36-year-old Miguel Silva...
Car crashes into Providence restaurant
(WJAR) — A car slammed into a restaurant in Providence on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 2 p.m. at El Caribeno on Academy Avenue. The car went around halfway into the restaurant and had to be towed out. NBC 10 reached out to police for more information.
Maura Healey highlights transportation issues in campaign stop at South Attleboro Station
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Ongoing transportation issues in Massachusetts are a hot button topic as election season ramps up. Attorney General Maura Healey, who’s running for governor as a Democrat, was in South Attleboro on Tuesday to tour the run-down train station that closed last year. The South...
Rhode Island reports first detection of eastern equine, West Nile viruses this year
The Rhode Island Department of Health said Wednesday that two mosquito-borne viruses were found in the state for the first time this year. Eastern equine encephalitis was detected in a mosquito sample in South Kingstown, and West Nile virus was found in a sample in Westerly. The Department of Health said both samples were collected Aug.9.
Owners of Somerset salon say business was broken into, ransacked
SOMERSET, Mass. (WJAR) — The owners of Chic Full Service Salon in Somerset said someone broke into their business two weeks ago, and while they didn't get the cash they were looking for, they still caused significant damage to a door and window on the property. The entire incident...
Man hospitalized after house fire in Providence
(WJAR) — A man was hospitalized after a house fire in Providence on Tuesday night. The Providence Fire Department responded around 11:30 p.m. to a home on Union Avenue after a young boy called 911. The department says the fire was in a first-floor bedroom. “Crews arrived on scene...
Husband recounts saving wife from Woonsocket house fire
(WJAR) — A Woonsocket couple is seeking help from the community after losing everything in a fire. Husband and wife Joseph Theran and Jessica Watkins woke up to their Water Street home on fire a little over a week ago. "There was just so much smoke inside and the...
