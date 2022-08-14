Brett Smiley says priorities and experience are what differentiates him from his opponents in the Democratic primary for mayor of Providence. “My priorities are very clear: to focus on these core quality of life issues that are impacting residents in the neighborhoods, everything from a safe neighborhood by restoring a sense of safety to our city, to high quality schools through holding the state accountable in the midst of this state takeover, and high quality city services where things get fixed the first time the right way,” Smiley said in a recent “Beyond the Podium” segment.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO