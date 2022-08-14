Mel Tucker spoke to the media on Monday following a scrimmage. There are 3 true freshmen that have caught his eye as of late per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. Tucker has really liked WR Germie Bernard, WR Tyrell Henry, and CB Ade Willie after the team’s 1st scrimmage. He made sure to note that it was only been 1 scrimmage, and is looking for more consistency out of them.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO