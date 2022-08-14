ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Former college RB, current youth football head coach, shot during youth game

A former college RB and youth football coach was reportedly shot and killed over the weekend. According to Eric Capper, Senior Associate Director of Athletics at North Texas, former UNT running back Michael “Mike” Hickmon was shot and killed during a youth football game over the weekend. Hickmon was coaching in his son’s youth football team during the incident.
LANCASTER, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Green Bay Packers cut former Iowa TE

The Green Bay Packers also released a former Iowa TE on Tuesday. Dominque Dafney was 1 of the players that got cut by the team in order to get down to the 85-player roster minimum per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Dafney spent the majority of his college career with...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
State
Kansas State
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Kansas, IL
ClutchPoints

Matt Eberflus drops key Roquan Smith update amid trade rumors, stalled contract talks with Bears

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith previously requested a trade. He was seeking a new contract which ultimately led to the request. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus reportedly said that Smith will travel with Chicago to Seattle for their upcoming preseason game, per Ian Rapoport. Eberflus also referred to Smith as “engaged.” However, Rapoport also reported that the 25-year old linebacker will not play in the game.
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

College football rankings: AP Preseason Top 25 released

College football’s AP Preseason Top 25 is out with the official poll released on Monday. Poll season officially started last week with the release of the USA TODAY Coaches Poll entering the 2022 season. Georgia led the way on that poll with Alabama, Michigan and Cincinnati rounding out the top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Jack Sawyer says Jim Knowles' scheme has 'unleashed' Buckeye defense

Jack Sawyer knows that Jim Knowles is bringing his 4-2-5 defense to Columbus. With that defense, he is bringing some changes with him from Stillwater per Adam King of 10TV Sports in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer is 1 of the players that is especially see those changes....
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Badgerfootball Lb
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury

Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons. Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a...
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska true freshman WR, former 4-star recruit, makes pretty TD catch during Huskers scrimmage

Nebraska wide receiver Janiran Bonner, a 4-star recruit from the Atlanta area, is looking to make a strong push for immediate playing time. Considered a top-50 WR recruit by 247Sports, Bonner signed with the Huskers in February after initially pledging to play closer to home at Georgia Tech. He’ll look to provide a boost to an offense that ranked 5th in the B1G in passing yards and 6th in scoring.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker highlights true freshmen who have impressed him

Mel Tucker spoke to the media on Monday following a scrimmage. There are 3 true freshmen that have caught his eye as of late per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. Tucker has really liked WR Germie Bernard, WR Tyrell Henry, and CB Ade Willie after the team’s 1st scrimmage. He made sure to note that it was only been 1 scrimmage, and is looking for more consistency out of them.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten coaches sound off on Kirk Ferentz's assistants: 'This staff isn't going anywhere'

Big Ten coaches have plenty of opinions, though some coaches shy away from putting those opinions out in the open for public consumption. Heading into the 2022 season, Athlon Sports compiled anonymous quotes from coaches throughout the conference. When it comes to the Hawkeyes, coaches highlighted the consistency of the program but also noted the coaching staff of Kirk Ferentz.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN names Ohio State's X factor for 2022 season

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Ohio State entering the 2022 season. Coming off of an 11-2 season and Rose Bowl victory, the Buckeyes are the No. 2 in many preseason rankings, including the Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 and ESPN’s Power Rankings. ESPN’s Power Rankings include each...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

College Gameday has not been to 3 B1G schools, says Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

ESPN’s College Gameday has been around for quite some time. Since 1987, it has been 1 of the many staples of college football. However, there are certain schools that have not had College Gameday, including 3 schools from the B1G. There are 8 Power 5 schools that have not seen the college football program, and Rutgers, Maryland, and Illinois are among those schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy