Read full article on original website
Related
2 seriously injured in St. Charles Township crash on Randall Road, Kane County sheriff says
Two people were seriously injured in a crash involving two vehicles in the western suburbs Tuesday afternoon.
Security Guard Fires Shots at Fleeing Carjacker at River North Gas Station
A security guard fired shots at a fleeing carjacker at a gas station on the Near North Side Tuesday evening. The car was later found in the West Woodlawn neighborhood about 11 miles away and it was not known if the carjacker was hit, according to Chicago police. The attack...
I-88 shooting: 1 dead, 3 injured on expressway near Oak Brook, Illinois State Police say
One person died and three others were injured in a shooting Sunday morning on the I-88 near Oak Brook, Illinois State Police said.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man dies in three-vehicle crash near Montgomery
A 19-year-old man from Aurora is dead following a three-vehicle crash on Route 30, east of Orchard Road near Montgomery, on Tuesday. The Kane County Sheriff's Office identified him as Alex Garcia-Roguel. The sheriff's office says that Garcia-Roguel was traveling west on Route 30 a high rate of speed when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Shore hit-and-run that killed 3 outside Jeffrey Pub was intentional, CPD says; 3rd victim ID'd
Chicago police officials said Monday that a high speed hit-and-run that killed three men outside a well-known South Shore gay bar appears to be an intentional attack.
Dolton Police Seek Person of Interest in Homicide of ‘The Funnel Cake Man'
Police in south suburban Dolton are looking for a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of an area business owner, authorities said. Tavares Davis was fatally shot on Aug. 2 in the 15500 block of Drexel Avenue, according to the Dolton Police Department. Police revealed Monday they...
fox32chicago.com
Suspected robbers crash car, shoot at officers in Wilmette
WILMETTE, Ill. - A group of armed robbers flipped a stolen vehicle while trying to evade police early Tuesday in north suburban Wilmette. Wilmette police said two armed men robbed a 63-year-old walking on a sidewalk in the 400 block of Central Avenue around 5:16 a.m. The suspects displayed a handgun and took the victim's cell phone, car keys and identification, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Naperville officer 'justified' in fatal shooting of hatchet-wielding man
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Naperville police officer will not face criminal charges for using deadly force during a June traffic stop in the western suburb. The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team and the DuPage County state's attorney's office conducted an independent investigation into the June 3 incident and found Officer Frank Tonkovich's actions were justified.
The Independent Newspapers
Elmhurst Police investigating armed robbery
Elmhurst Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that occurred at the AT&T Store located at 291 N. York Street, Elmhurst. on August 15, 2022 at approximately 6:56 p.m. Just prior to store closing, two offenders entered the store and announced a robbery. One offender displayed a black handgun and...
Highland Park police searching for driver who allegedly shot at vehicle in road rage incident
One bullet hit a vehicle in the incident, police said.
Only survivor of South Shore hit-and-run that killed 3 outside Jeffrey Pub speaks out
Carlee J. McKinney is injured but alive, the only man to survive a South Shore hit-and-run outside long-time popular gay bar Jeffrey Pub.
Man struck, critically injured on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago fire officials say
A 52-year-old man was critically injured when he was struck by a car on DuSable Lake Shore drive Tuesday night, Chicago fire officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with killing panhandler during fight over turf along Edens Expressway
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged with the first degree murder of a fellow panhandler as they fought over turf along the Edens Expressway last Friday, according to Cook County prosecutors. Mary Normand, 26, repeatedly struck the man with a 3-foot-long metal stake and then pushed him under...
Crystal Lake man charged after crash into 2nd story of home, seriously injuring man
A Crystal Lake man was charged after a car crashed into the second story of a home last month, seriously injuring a man inside.
Police looking for electric bike riding man who robbed bank in Shorewood
Anyone with information may report tips at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police took more than 20 minutes to arrive after driver killed 3, wounded 2 outside Jeffery Pub
Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a caller told Chicago 911 operators that a man had just threatened people inside the Jeffery Pub and walked out, saying he was going to his car to get a gun. But no officers were ever dispatched to handle that call because the local police district had no cops available. In fact, there was already a long list of other calls for help ahead of it, all waiting.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed, 3 injured after shooting, crash on I-88 in DuPage County
DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was killed and three other people were injured early Sunday when gunfire erupted on Interstate 88 and then their vehicle crashed as a result. The shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. on I-88 at milepost 138, near York Road. A vehicle carrying four people was...
oakpark.com
Police Blotter: Oak Park resident carjacked at gunpoint
An Oak Park woman was carjacked at gunpoint in the 100 block of North Ridgeland Avenue Aug. 10. At about 5:49 p.m. that evening, a small white “newer model” sports utility vehicle pulled up behind the victim’s silver 2008 Toyota Rav4. A man exited the SUV and approached the victim, who was retrieving items from her vehicle.
Woman, 25, dies in rollover crash on I-290
The woman, 25, rear-ended a Chevrolet Impala around 12:10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes, Illinois State Police said. She died at the scene, they said.
Cooper Roberts update: 8-year-old Highland Park shooting victim in constant pain, family says
'It is very hard to convince Cooper that he will be happy again,' the 8-year-old Highland Park parade shooting victim's family said in a statement.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
86K+
Followers
69K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 11