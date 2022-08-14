ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man dies in three-vehicle crash near Montgomery

A 19-year-old man from Aurora is dead following a three-vehicle crash on Route 30, east of Orchard Road near Montgomery, on Tuesday. The Kane County Sheriff's Office identified him as Alex Garcia-Roguel. The sheriff's office says that Garcia-Roguel was traveling west on Route 30 a high rate of speed when...
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspected robbers crash car, shoot at officers in Wilmette

WILMETTE, Ill. - A group of armed robbers flipped a stolen vehicle while trying to evade police early Tuesday in north suburban Wilmette. Wilmette police said two armed men robbed a 63-year-old walking on a sidewalk in the 400 block of Central Avenue around 5:16 a.m. The suspects displayed a handgun and took the victim's cell phone, car keys and identification, police said.
WILMETTE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Naperville officer 'justified' in fatal shooting of hatchet-wielding man

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Naperville police officer will not face criminal charges for using deadly force during a June traffic stop in the western suburb. The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team and the DuPage County state's attorney's office conducted an independent investigation into the June 3 incident and found Officer Frank Tonkovich's actions were justified.
NAPERVILLE, IL
The Independent Newspapers

Elmhurst Police investigating armed robbery

Elmhurst Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that occurred at the AT&T Store located at 291 N. York Street, Elmhurst. on August 15, 2022 at approximately 6:56 p.m. Just prior to store closing, two offenders entered the store and announced a robbery. One offender displayed a black handgun and...
ELMHURST, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago police took more than 20 minutes to arrive after driver killed 3, wounded 2 outside Jeffery Pub

Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a caller told Chicago 911 operators that a man had just threatened people inside the Jeffery Pub and walked out, saying he was going to his car to get a gun. But no officers were ever dispatched to handle that call because the local police district had no cops available. In fact, there was already a long list of other calls for help ahead of it, all waiting.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Oak Park resident carjacked at gunpoint

An Oak Park woman was carjacked at gunpoint in the 100 block of North Ridgeland Avenue Aug. 10. At about 5:49 p.m. that evening, a small white “newer model” sports utility vehicle pulled up behind the victim’s silver 2008 Toyota Rav4. A man exited the SUV and approached the victim, who was retrieving items from her vehicle.
OAK PARK, IL
