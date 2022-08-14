ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Despite Phenomenal Nola Performance, Phillies Brought Down by deGrom

By Kade Kistner
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BE3MK_0hGtEBF000

It was Aaron Nola vesus Jacob deGrom night in Queens as the New York Mets edged the Phillies 1-0.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Saturday night's game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets was strongly billed as a pitcher's duel, as two heavy weights in Aaron Nola and Jacob deGrom took the mound.

The billing lived up to expectations.

Combined, both pitchers gave up just one run while striking out 18. Nola threw 8.0 innings while deGrom was limited to just 6.0 as he works his way back from an injury that saw him miss most of the 2022 MLB season.

On almost any other night, Nola’s performance would have been enough. 8.0 innings of one run ball on 8 strikeouts against one of the best teams in the league is a statement. Unfortunately the toothless Philadelphia offense missing Kyle Schwarber, Jean Segura, and of course, Bryce Harper, just couldn't manufacture even a single run.

The Phillies were limited to only three hits on the evening.

But that's baseball sometimes.

In fact, if it weren't for a J.T. Realmuto error trying to catch a stealing Starling Marte in the first, then this game very well may have gone to extra innings. Again.

Instead, the weekend series was evened at one game apiece. The rubber match is slated for Sunday at 1:40 P.M. EST.

Zack Wheeler is scheduled to take the mound and will face Chris Bassitt who owns a 3.39 ERA this season. Winning a series against New York this late in the season with a hamstrung lineup would do wonders in boosting morale.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies :

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  3. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  4. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  5. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  6. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  7. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  8. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves acquire Tyler White from Brewers

The Braves have acquired first baseman Tyler White from the Brewers in exchange for cash, as first indicated on the MLB.com transactions log. White was eligible to be traded even after the Aug. 2 trade deadline passed because he has not been on the 40-man roster at any point this season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Queens, NY
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, NY
FanSided

Latest Fernando Tatis Jr. PED excuse is even worse than ringworm

Latest Fernando Tatis Jr. PED excuse is even worse than ringworm. When it was announced that Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. was flagged for PEDs, he released a statement revealing that it was due to ringworm medication. We all laughed our butts off at that excuse then, but you might want to prepare yourself. This next excuse is way worse.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

WATCH: Harper's Instagram post will excite Phillies fans

Phillies star Bryce Harper hasn't taken an in-game swing at Citizens Bank Park since June 15 as the MVP has spent the summer recovering from thumb surgery. But on Monday the reigning NL MVP shared a brief, four-second clip to his Instagram story that should have Phillies fans everywhere fired up as the team enters a playoff push over its final 48 games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Aaron Nola
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Jean Segura
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Mike Trout
FanSided

Mets call up huge prospect as push to hold off Braves heightens

The New York Mets are calling up prospect Brett Baty for the rest of their series with the Braves as they try to hold the NL East lead. It wasn’t long ago that New York Mets fans were excited because one of their top prospects (No. 2 to be exact) Brett Baty made the move from Double-A to Triple-A. But after only six games following that move to Syracuse, he’s set to make his major league debut.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs sitting Wednesday afternoon for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. Stubbs started on Tuesday and went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, two walks, and two runs scored. J.T. Realmuto will catch for Ranger Suarez and hit cleanup Wednesday afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#The Philadelphia Phillies
FOX Sports

Barrero gets game-ending hit as Reds beat Phillies 1-0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jose Barrero hit a game-ending RBI single off Seranthony Domínguez with two out in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 on Wednesday. Albert Almora Jr. helped set up Barrero's winning hit with a one-out walk. Almora advanced to second...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Monday

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Darick Hall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Hall will take a seat after going 3-for-17 (.176) over the last five games. Alec Bohm will shift to designated hitter while Edmundo Sosa starts on third base and bats seventh.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason

The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
MLB
CBS Philly

Phillies CF Brandon Marsh leaves game vs. Reds with apparent knee injury

CINCINNATI (CBS) -- Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh left Tuesday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds with an apparent knee injury after attempting to make a play on a Jonathan India home run.Marsh collided hard into the right-center field wall at Great American Ball Park attempting to rob the home run in the third inning.Marsh left the game, walking off the field with the Phillies' athletic trainer.Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson told reporters the team is awaiting the results of an MRI, but team doctors preliminarily believe it's a bone bruise. There's no word on his availability going forward at this time.Matt Vierling moved from left field to center field while infielder Nick Maton entered the game to play left field.It was Maton's first appearance in the outfield in the majors. Maton has played two games in center field in his professional career -- in 2021 in Triple A.Kyle Schwarber was out of the lineup for the fifth straight game Tuesday because of a strained right calf. The Phillies hope to get Schwarber back on Friday.The Phillies ended up beating the Reds, 11-4, to earn their 10,000th win in franchise history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies on Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander T.J. Zeuch and the Cincinnati Reds. Sosa started on third base in Monday's series opener and went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Alec Bohm will move back to the hot corner Tuesday while Rhys Hoskins shifts into the designated hitter role. Darick Hall will start on first base and bat cleanup.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Reds host the Phillies to open 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (63-51, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (45-68, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (6-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (1-9, 6.24 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -184, Reds +153; over/under is 9 runs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Inside The Phillies

Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Philadelphia Phillies

 https://www.si.com/mlb/phillies

Comments / 0

Community Policy