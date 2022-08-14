ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 new members join Somerset County Baseball Old-Timers Hall of Fame

By Adam Ripple, The Daily American
 3 days ago

STOYSTOWN -- The Somerset County Baseball Old-Timers inducted nine new members into the hall of fame on Saturday at the Stoystown American Legion Post 257.

Matt Bimeal, Scott Close, Bart Close, Dusty Davis, Steve "Babe" Kutsmeda, Charles Pipta, Jason Stanton, Thomas "Turk" Zimmerman and the 1971 undefeated North Star High School baseball team joined an already elite group of hall of fame members.

Stanton, who played high school baseball at Meyersdale, opened the ceremony following a rousing rendition of Take Me Out to the Ball Game, led by Paul Ritchey. Stanton shared some comical stories during his playing career. Through it all, he expressed how honored and humbled he was to become a hall of fame member.

"Joining with this class of catchers is a bit surreal," said Stanton. "I would probably be third string on this crew. Celebrating this with my family, my mentors and the people that allowed me to play college ball and play baseball on two different continents and 24 different states, this day is absolutely surreal."

Hall of Fame member Randy Close inducted his sons, Scott and Bart. For anyone who knows Randy Close, he is a bit of a storyteller. He even swiped some of what Bart planned to talk about in his speech, including the time at the University of Michigan when Bart had no idea Derek Jeter was the athlete throwing missiles across the diamond to him at first base.

Scott Close is known around Somerset County for his coaching accolades and success with the Golden Eagles. But he was a talented baseball player as well. He spoke about how much the game of baseball has given him over the years, including the greatest gift, his wife Polly and his family.

"This was really extraordinary to have dad present us and to go in with Bart," Scott Close said. "That makes it real special. Obviously, I couldn't have done anything without the two of them. It made it real special to celebrate this with both of them."

Scott Close did not believe his credentials were worthy of a hall of fame honor. However, Conemaugh Township baseball coach Sam Zambanini, who accepted for Bimeal and presented the county MVP award, reaffirmed to Close that he was certainly worthy of the honor.

"When I first got the note, I was concerned. With all of the people that are already in the hall of fame, I was not sure my qualifications baseball-wise would get me there," Scott Close said. "After hearing from people and understanding it's as much about the love of the game as it is your personal stats ... definitely, the game has given me quite a bit."

Hall of Fame member Jack Dickey was the coach of the 1971 undefeated North Star High School squad. He was joined by his former players to accept the hall of fame plaque.

"I've been fortunate all of my life in baseball," Dickey said. "Wherever I went in baseball, it was just wonderful. "

In 1955, the first baseball team was started at Forbes, where Dickey was the coach. Forbes became a member of the county league and had immediate success, going undefeated in a short season. Dickey even coach World Series champion, Frank Kostro. Dickey's coaching success carried over to North Star, leading to a District 5 title in 1971.

"I have always had really good players and really good parents behind them," Dickey said. "If you give a kid a glove, a bat, a ball and a green pasture to play in, they'll have a wonderful experience like I did. I appreciate my community, my family and those players, because they were wonderful."

North Star coach Jack Klukaszewski was presented the Stanley “Chief” Thomas Award for All-County Coach of the Year by Rockwood's Steve Barto. Zambanini presented the Nathan J. Codispoti All-County MVP Award to Windber's Cole Strick. Umpire Craig Knupp presented the William “Bill” Love Spirit of the Game Award to Rockwood's Carson Modrak. Dickey presented the Walter “Gutch” Bodziak Award to Conemaugh Township's Noah Getson.

Adam Ripple is the Daily American sports editor. He can be reached at 814-444-5926. Follow him on Twitter @ARipple_DAsport. Follow Daily American Sports on Facebook and @dailyamericanmedia on Instagram.

