Dodgers News: Royals Honor Vin Scully Before First Pitch Against LA on Friday

By Staff Writer
 3 days ago

The Royals paid tribute to late Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully before first pitch on Friday at Kauffman Stadium.

The baseball world lost a great one when legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away last week. Scully broadcasted for the franchise for 67 years and was a titan in both the baseball and sports world. Following the news of the unfortunate events, teams across the country paid tribute with pregame announcements and images. At Oracle Park, the Giants held a moment of silence before their game against the Dodgers to show their respect.

The Dodgers began a seven-game road trip on Friday night agains the Kansas City Royals. Before the first pitch, the iconic big board at Kauffman, complete with a crown on top of the massive screen, displayed an image of Scully. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made sure to take a moment to pause and appreciate the greatness of Vin in unfamiliar territory.

Last week, the Scully family gathered Vin's close friends and family for a funeral service in Westlake Village, California at St. Judge the Apostle Catholic Church. Former Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti was in attendance, along with former LA players Steve Garvey and Nomar Garciaparra - among others.

It was a fitting way to honor Vin's wishes and avoid something that the late broadcaster never really wanted - the spotlight. Time and time again, Scully put the focus on the players, not his incredible career and accolades.

Vin might be gone, but he'll never be forgotten by fans, even those in Kansas City.

