ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WausauPilot

Ghost guns on the rise in Wisconsin as federal government prepares to act

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SrpCw_0hGtDBCn00

On Aug. 24, new federal regulations will take effect to reduce the proliferation of untraceable, privately assembled firearms. Popularly known as “ghost guns,” these firearms have become steadily more common in Wisconsin. Their cryptic nature brings new challenges for law enforcement, particularly in states with loose gun laws.

Every year, any given police department may encounter, seize or collect large quantities of firearms. Last year alone, the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) recovered 3,279 firearms. While 2,918 of them are kept in evidence as part of ongoing investigations, the remaining handful are stored for “safekeeping.” Gun seizures reached a three year high, accompanying a rising homicide rate, with Milwaukee County experiencing 222 homicides in 2021.

Through its Fusion Center, MPD is able to access the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN). Facilitated through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the program automates ballistic evaluations and intelligence to provide potential leads. Various aspects of a firearms history can be traced not only through serial numbers, but also from bullets recovered from crime scenes and other evidence.

Last year, the MPD conducted 3,209 trace requests and recovered 3,279 firearms. Going back to 2019, when MPD recovered 2,621 guns, the department conducted 2,171 trace requests. That rate of 83%-84% was maintained into 2020, when homicides in Milwaukee began to rise. Nearly 3,100 guns were recovered, with the department conducting 2,586 trace requests. By the end of 2021, the department had conducted 3,209 trace requests, increasing the recovery rate to 98%. This same period of time, however, is also when ghost guns began to trickle into Wisconsin’s largest city.

Prior to 2020, an MPD spokesperson told Wisconsin Examiner, the department had never encountered a ghost gun. In 2020, as the pandemic shut down economic activity and people took to the streets, MPD collected eight of the sly weapons. The following year the police seized 37 ghost guns. Between January 1 and July 28 of this year, 68 ghost guns have been recovered by MPD. Although eclipsed by the number of traceable firearms recovered annually by MPD, the number of ghost guns in the city has risen by 85% since first appearing in 2020.

By their nature, ghost guns are much more difficult to trace through NIBIN. Over in the city of Kenosha nearly an hour away, they’re even more commonly encountered by police. On June 17, a Kenosha Police Department’s (KPD) Twitter page post stated the police had seized a ghost gun from a convicted felon. The weapon was also equipped with an extended magazine. “The suspect will also be facing drug charges,” the tweet states. “Wonder what the drugs tested positive for? FENTANYL.”

Lt. Joseph Nosalik, KPD’s public information officer, noted that Kenosha’s ghost guns are often P-80 lower units. These are similar to the very popular Glock handguns, and follow the familiar formula of ghost guns being assembled from individual gun parts. “People buy the lower receiver and then buy the rest of the parts and assemble,” explained Nosalik. “So instead of buying a manufactured firearm from a dealer, they order it in pieces and none of the pieces have a serial number.” Kenosha PD has only encountered ghost handguns, and has not encountered rifles nor 3D printed guns. “Serial numbers are important to follow the trail of the gun,” Nosalik told Wisconsin Examiner. “This helps with tracking down and prosecuting those who do the ‘straw purchase.’”

Those kind of gray market buys happen a lot in Wisconsin, where private transactions involving guns aren’t tracked. It’s why the Badger State is a place where the “gun show loophole” is prized or despised, depending on who you ask. As of July 26, KPD had recovered approximately 11 of the P-80 style ghost guns. In 2019 the department recovered 177 ghost guns, followed by 213 in 2020, and 292 in 2021. So far this year, KPD has recovered 157 ghost guns in all. Kenosha PD records very few homicides. From 2017 to 2019, the department experienced 4 to 7 homicides yearly. The number jumped to 15 in 2021, while just four have occurred so far in 2022.

In May, following a series of shootings in the downtown area, elected officials in Milwaukee blasted Republican inaction on gun safety legislation in the state. Three months before, a GOP bill was introduced in the Assembly to protect gun dealers and manufacturers from being held liable for crimes committed with their firearms.

Between 2015 and 2017, according to the Trace, there were four gun dealers or manufacturers that were issued warning letters by the ATF. One store in Milwaukee failed to report the sale of two or more pistols to an individual. Another over in West Allis racked up eight violations related to failure to obtain identification or other information from individuals receiving firearms, and failing to report the sale of pistols. A store in New Berlin received similar violations, while a Waukesha gun store failed to maintain records showing receipts or dispositions of firearms.

In 2017, a Kenosha gun shop received eight violations including failing to “mark frames or receivers with required information.” The shop also failed to maintain records showing transfers, who received the firearms, and failed to record forms showing “importer, type, model, caliber or gauge, and serial number of the firearm being transferred.” The new federal regulation of ghost guns covers several bases. It redefines regulations around firearm frames or receivers, which ATF regulations hadn’t adequately addressed before.

Marking certain gun parts will also be required, including serial numbers and record keeping by licensed dealers. However, the new revisions do not ban gun kits, nor do they affect penalties for crimes committed with ghost guns. In early 2020 a ghost gun was used to ambush two federal protective service officers in California. Although right-wing media blamed Antifa, the shooter was identified as 32-year-old Steven Carrillo, part of the far right, anti-government Boogaloo movement, PBS Frontline reported. Armed with an automatic short-barreled rifle, Carrillo opened fire killing one of the officers, David Patrick Underwood.

A shadow has also lingered over the gun debate in Kenosha since 2020. Protests and civil unrest attracted armed militia-style groups, toting AR-15 rifles and patrolling neighborhoods looking for protesters. Then-17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, armed with an AR-15, killed two protesters and wounded another during a confrontation. Rittenhouse was acquitted in November 2021, but the events have left a bad feeling in the community. During a Kenosha County board meeting in June, a man speaking against a local push to allow guns on school grounds was arrested by deputies and taken into custody. Kevin Mathewson, a former Kenosha alder who posted an invitation to militia members to come to Kenosha during the unrest on a Kenosha Guard militia Facebook page, was at the meeting and spoke in defense of removing the prohibition on firearms in county buildings. Local residents reportedly assisted deputies in the man’s arrest, while others chanted “shame.”

Kyle Johnson, political director of Black Leaders Organizing Communities (BLOC) in Kenosha, feels the heaviness left over from the conflict and Rittenhouse shootings every day. Growing anxiety around guns has seemingly caused even more people within the community to arm themselves. For Johnson himself, a lot of that anxiety also comes from the strained relations with KPD. Nevertheless, Johnson told Wisconsin Examiner, there is more agreement among gun owners in Kenosha that more regulations aren’t a bad thing. Johnson, a gun owner himself, feels that people who educate themselves about guns reach an understanding that “a lot of these laws that gun owners are asking for make sense.”

Johnson is concerned about the growing trend of ghost guns in Kenosha and elsewhere. “The fact that there are guns that aren’t traceable, and we don’t know whose hands they’re getting in, definitely that’s something that keeps me awake,” said Johnson. “Because we’ve seen a fervor, a certain rising movement … I’m not even going to say their names and uplift them, but there’s been certain groups and militias — they refer to themselves as militias — that want people to lose rights that they’ve had. They’re actively campaigning for it. They’re actively talking about another civil war. When we’re talking about ghost guns, I don’t want to come to a point in this country where folks can print guns in their home, and they can go out and shoot up a grocery store. And that crime is going to be a lot harder to trace, and bring somebody to justice because it was a ghost gun.” He added, “this speaks to the fact that we need people in office who know the moment.”

Wisconsin Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Wisconsin Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Ruth Conniff for questions: info@wisconsinexaminer.com. Follow Wisconsin Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.

This story first appeared in the Wisconsin Examiner and is being republished with permission through a Creative Commons License. See the original story, here.

Comments / 31

46/Hitler SAME SCUM
3d ago

this title is misleading because ghost guns cost a lot to make and only gun hobbyist make them, criminals get their guns illegally and without paying or registering.

Reply(1)
29
Braindead Biden's Worst Nightmare
3d ago

so what problems are these so-called Ghost Guns causing in Wisconsin ? Surely don't ever hear about these supposed incidents involving the 👻 👻 Ghost 🔫🔫 Guns

Reply
23
James Odinson
3d ago

shall not be infringed means shall not be infringed all gun laws are unconstitutional and should be ignored with Extreme prejudice

Reply
39
Related
wgtd.org

Concealed Carry Referendum Nixed in Kenosha County; Fatality in Rochester

Voters in Kenosha County this November won’t be asked whether holders of concealed carry permits should be allowed to bring guns into most county-owned buildings. Although the county board repealed a long-standing ban earlier this summer, Supervisor Jeff Gentz proposed that the voters be allowed to weigh in after the fact anyway. His proposal was defeated in committee Tuesday night. Then later at a meeting of the County Board, a move to suspend the rules to allow the full board to vote on the referendum idea failed to get the necessary two-thirds majority. An overwhelming majority of citizens who spoke during public comments before the vote supported the referendum. Jodi Muerhoff noted that the committee members who voted against the referendum were some of the same supervisors who earlier this summer voted to put a ‘second amendment sanctuary’ question on the ballot. Another speaker accused those who supported the referendum of "whining."
ABC7 Chicago

8-year-old Wisconsin boy reaches top 25 of kids USA Mullet Championship

MENOMONIE, Wis. -- An 8-year-old from Wisconsin with a rockstar 'do is advancing in the kids division of the USA Mullet Championship. Emmitt Bailey, also known as "Mullet Boy," got the chance to show off his hairstyle Thursday night when he threw the opening pitch at a local baseball game, WEAU reported.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Ghost Gun#Wisconsin#Federal Firearms License#Civil Unrest#Politics State#Mpd
Greater Milwaukee Today

Brooks seeks case dismissed, evidence suppressed after jail search

WAUKESHA — The man accused of driving his car through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year is seeking to have the case against him dismissed, alleging a recent search of his jail cell violated his rights. Attorneys for Darrell Brooks argued that a July 1 search of his jail...
WAUKESHA, WI
KROC News

MN Man Sentenced for Role In Wisconsin Drug Trafficking Ring

Madison, WI (KROC-AM News)- A St. Paul man has been sentenced to over eight years in prison for his role in a Wisconsin drug trafficking ring. 40-year-old Chai Vang entered a guilty plea in January for conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl. The U.S. The Attorney's Office for Western Wisconsin says Vang was part of a group of five that coordinated the transportation of drugs into the state for roughly five months. Vang's role in the conspiracy was suppling a drug dealer operating in western Wisconsin, according to the attorney's office.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Evers speaks on preserving Wisconsin’s water

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers made stops in Western Wis. Tuesday afternoon as he tours the state to promote access to clean drinking water. Along with the Secretary of Department of Natural Resources, Evers visited Oconto, Chippewa Falls, and Stevens Point. While in Chippewa Falls, Evers took a tour of the Leinenkugel’s Brewery, and learned about the facility’s efforts to make the company more sustainable.
WISCONSIN STATE
UPI News

Thomas Lane to serve federal sentence in Colorado

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, who was sentenced to 2 1/2 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights, will serve his time at a low-security federal prison camp in Colorado. Lane, who is scheduled to start his sentence on Aug. 30, was initially recommended to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Amid violent Milwaukee weekend, group targets prevention

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's weekend got off to a violent start, five shootings wounding six people in a roughly four-hour span Saturday morning, Aug. 13. While those people are expected to survive, the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort Education Fund (WAVE) said it still leaves damage for victims. "Our hearts are breaking for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin school board votes in favor of pride flag ban

WALES, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin school board voted in favor of a policy that prohibits teachers and staff from displaying gay pride flags and other items that district officials consider political in nature. The Kettle Moraine School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to keep a code of conduct in...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin adds nine new deaths from COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,592,723 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,278 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,592,7231,591,346 (+1,376) Received one dose of vaccine3,772,127 (64.7%)3,771,708 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

The Mall is back in Court

What was the pride of Milwaukee in the 1970s has now become an eye sore. The Northridge Mall on the corner of Highway 100 and Highway 181 that has stood abandoned for nearly 20 years is set to return to court starting Monday. The city has tried several times to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

Man vacationing in Milwaukee dies in fall from drawbridge

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Rhode Island man vacationing in Milwaukee fell to his death after a drawbridge was raised while he was walking across it. Richard Dujardin, 77, of Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee on Monday afternoon with his wife, according to a Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office report.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Total COVID cases in Wisconsin nearing 1.6 million

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,591,346 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,267 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,591,3461,587,799 (+3,547) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,708 (64.7%)3,771,934 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Fire in Downtown Sheboygan Requires Multiple Fire Agencies

A total of four separate fire departments were called into action yesterday afternoon (August 15th) in downtown Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Fire Department was informed of the blaze at Beltone Hearing Care Center, located at 717 Michigan Avenue, just after 5:00 p.m. They were joined on the scene by the Fire...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy