This Popular New Jersey Beach has Closed When Sinkholes Appeared in Sand
You truly do not know what is happening under the sand at our beaches. Just a few months after a visitor died from digging too deeply and getting trapped under the sand, one of our Jersey Shore beaches has been closed. This area was not closed due to a hole...
South Jersey’s Cowtown Rodeo Resists Online Warehouse Offers
After putting on a weekly rodeo almost every Saturday night since 1955, Cowtown Rodeo isn't ready to sell its valuable land in Salem County to any e-commerce warehouse developers. Not that they haven't had some tempting offers. Grant Harris, who ran the rodeo for decades before selling the business to...
Atlantic City Area: Readers Share Favorite Childhood Memories
We have called upon our readers, family members, and friends to share their favorite childhood memories that took place in the Atlantic City, New Jersey area. This fun exercise demonstrates how many fabulous amusement piers, restaurants, and activities have been available throughout the past more than 100 years in the Atlantic City area.
Shifting sands could be detrimental to the Jersey Shore
Ocean waves have been breaking the wrong way between Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach, forming a huge sandbar that threatens boat traffic in and out of area.
At least 15 NJ pizza shops that would make it in Italy
It was announced last week that Domino's Pizza will be closing its remaining 29 stores in Italy. They had planned to open 880 stores in that country when they started there in 2015. Typical American ambition, but sadly misplaced. A pizza chain from another country trying to dominate the pizza...
Amazon Fresh Food Store Coming Soon To Monmouth County, New Jersey
There were rumors about it happening, then it got confirmed and now it is just taking a really long time. I'm talking about a brand new Amazon Fresh coming to Eatontown, New Jersey. ICYMI, a much anticipated Amazon Fresh will take over the old Toys R Us on Rt. 35...
$30 for A Glass Of Wine At Newark Liberty International Airport Is Absurd
Inflation or not, this is just simply absurd. This story came from a fellow family member who has had to do some travelling recently. Keep this question in mind as I explain: How far is too far?. My cousin came in to New Jersey to visit for the weekend for...
This Huge Halloween Adventure Will Make Its Debut Just Outside Of NYC With 30 Days Of Spooky Experiences
Spooky season is creeping up on us and L.A.’s award-winning Experiential Supply Co. is bringing their epically-scaled wonderland of tricks and treats to the East Coast with the groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween adventure. From September 30 to October 31, Bell Works in Holmdel, New Jersey, will be transformed into a Hollywood-grade Halloween haven that is guaranteed to be frightfully fun. With each journey, there’ll be haunting encounters, curated photo ops, thousands of pumpkins, a graveyard rave, trick-or-treating where no expense has been spared on candy, live music, heart-stopping stunts and so much more.
Dogs for veterans is looking for volunteers in NJ
An organization called America’s VetDogs and Guide Dog Foundation is looking for volunteers in New Jersey to help train animals that can become legitimate service dogs. According to CBS 3 Philadelphia, "We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.
Section of NJ beach closed due to sinkholes in sand
A section of a beach in New Jersey has been closed since Thursday due to several sinkholes in the sand, according to the town’s mayor.
Stay clear! Police warn of sinkhole at popular Monmouth County beach
Sinkholes at a popular Monmouth County beach have police warning visitors to stay clear.
TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK ON RT 37 IN FRONT OF KMART/PIZZA HUT
We have received multiple reports of a large police presence on Route 37 East in front of Pizza Hut in the Kmart shopping center. We have unconfirmed reports that there is a person lying on the side of the road. Multiple unconfirmed reports saying the person is now deceased. We are working to get additional information. Avoid the area.
Atlantic City Air Space Restrictions & Airshow Schedule
The 19th Annual MEET AC Atlantic City Airshow is one week from today, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. We will be hosting a 5-hour pregame show from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and the Airshow is set to begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. You can listen to all of the...
Toms River, NJ women turning delicious culinary ideas into reality at JG Desserts bakery
If you bake it, they will come. Or, in the case of JG Desserts bakery in the Silverton section of Toms River, if they bake it, you will definitely want to come and try everything. We all have that sweet tooth and want to treat ourselves or maybe pick something...
Brick Township Fighting Ban On Beach Buggies
BRICK – After Brick submitted a Beach Management Plan to US Fish & Wildlife for the protection of federal- and state-listed species, the organization came back and told the township to eliminate the use of beach buggies on township beaches entirely, said Mayor John G. Ducey during a recent council meeting.
L’Osteria Owner Wants to Wow Toms River, NJ With a New Culinary Experience
Francesco Barbarossa hopes to show Ocean County what "real Italian food" is. Last week, I told you about a new restaurant called L'Osteria opening soon in Toms River. Today, I got the chance to speak with the owner, Francesco Barbarossa, who was very excited about his plans to bring "a different culinary experience" to Ocean County.
Monmouth County to Receive 12 Dual Chargers for Electric Vehicles through NJBPU Electric Vehicle Tourism Program
FREEHOLD, NJ –The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is proud to announce that the County has been awarded a reimbursement grant through the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) to promote electric vehicle (EV) adoption and tourism through investments in EV chargers on County property. “Monmouth County...
The Oldest Restaurant in New Jersey's Little Italy is a Must Visit
Boasting an incredibly large Italian-American population, finding a good Italian restaurant in New Jersey is pretty easy. With so many options to choose from, deciding which ones to pay a visit to can be a challenge.
PHOTOS: Chaveirim, Sheriff Mastronardy, Search Lake for Lakewood Boy’s Cochlear Implant, and Locate it
Yesterday, a boy playing at Ocean County Park in Lakewood lost his cochlear implant in the water. The implant costs several thousand dollars, so the boy’s father reached out to Chaveirim to try and locate it. But when park security told the members they needed to leave the park...
‘A shining light’ — Friends remember Point Pleasant teen struck by NJ Transit train
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Friends of the teen struck and killed by an NJ Transit train are remembering him as a "shining light" on a GoFundMe page they created to help pay for his funeral. The page identifies Raul Cartagena as the Point Pleasant High School student who died...
