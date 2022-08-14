ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
At least 15 NJ pizza shops that would make it in Italy

It was announced last week that Domino's Pizza will be closing its remaining 29 stores in Italy. They had planned to open 880 stores in that country when they started there in 2015. Typical American ambition, but sadly misplaced. A pizza chain from another country trying to dominate the pizza...
Secret NYC

This Huge Halloween Adventure Will Make Its Debut Just Outside Of NYC With 30 Days Of Spooky Experiences

Spooky season is creeping up on us and L.A.’s award-winning Experiential Supply Co. is bringing their epically-scaled wonderland of tricks and treats to the East Coast with the groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween adventure. From September 30 to October 31, Bell Works in Holmdel, New Jersey, will be transformed into a Hollywood-grade Halloween haven that is guaranteed to be frightfully fun. With each journey, there’ll be haunting encounters, curated photo ops, thousands of pumpkins, a graveyard rave, trick-or-treating where no expense has been spared on candy, live music, heart-stopping stunts and so much more. 
New Jersey 101.5

Dogs for veterans is looking for volunteers in NJ

An organization called America’s VetDogs and Guide Dog Foundation is looking for volunteers in New Jersey to help train animals that can become legitimate service dogs. According to CBS 3 Philadelphia, "We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK ON RT 37 IN FRONT OF KMART/PIZZA HUT

We have received multiple reports of a large police presence on Route 37 East in front of Pizza Hut in the Kmart shopping center. We have unconfirmed reports that there is a person lying on the side of the road. Multiple unconfirmed reports saying the person is now deceased. We are working to get additional information. Avoid the area.
Jersey Shore Online

Brick Township Fighting Ban On Beach Buggies

BRICK – After Brick submitted a Beach Management Plan to US Fish & Wildlife for the protection of federal- and state-listed species, the organization came back and told the township to eliminate the use of beach buggies on township beaches entirely, said Mayor John G. Ducey during a recent council meeting.
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

