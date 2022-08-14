Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
numberfire.com
Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Monday
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Darick Hall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Hall will take a seat after going 3-for-17 (.176) over the last five games. Alec Bohm will shift to designated hitter while Edmundo Sosa starts on third base and bats seventh.
Padres Make Decision on Tatis Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway
San Diego’s star shortstop was suspended 80 games after testing positive for a banned substance.
numberfire.com
Rougned Odor hitting sixth in Orioles' Tuesday lineup
Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Odor will operate second base after Terrin Vavra was shifted to left field and Austin Hays was rested. In a matchup against Toronto's right-hander Alex Manoah, our models project Odor to score 8.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Ryan McKenna in right field for Baltimore on Tuesday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. McKenna will take over right field after Anthony Santander was announced as Baltimore's designated hitter and Tyler Nevin was benched. numberFire's models project McKenna to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
FOX Sports
Blue Jays activate Springer off injured list to face Orioles
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was activated off the injured list and will bat first Monday night as the designated hitter against the Baltimore Orioles. Springer went on the injured list on Aug. 5 because of a sore right elbow, the same injury that caused...
numberfire.com
Ryan Mountcastle (hand) back Monday for Orioles
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ryan Mountcastle (hand) is in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays. Mountcastle sat out Sunday's game due to a left hand issue, but he'll return to first base and cleanup duties Monday. Tyler Nevin will shift into the designated hitter role while Anthony Santander starts in right field in place of an idle Brett Phillips.
Mullins, Rutschman power surging Orioles past Blue Jays 4-2
TORONTO (AP) — Cedric Mullins and Adley Rutschman hit back-to-back home runs, Ramón Urías drove in the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning and the Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Tuesday night, giving surging Baltimore its 10th win in 14 August games. Dean Kremer (5-4) matched his career high by pitching seven innings, winning for the second time in three starts. “That was the best pitching performance for him by far,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “That’s huge for us and huge for him. That shows you the kind of pitcher he can be.” Kremer allowed two runs and seven hits. He walked one and struck out six.
numberfire.com
Oakland's Ramon Laureano (side) sitting out Monday
Ramon Laureano (side soreness) was not listed in the Oakland Athletics' lineup for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. Laureano was pulled from last night's game due to soreness in his side, and is now absent from Monday's lineup. Skye Bolt will fill in for him in right field and will bat sixth against the Rangers.
NBC Sports
Nationals call up C.J. Abrams, acquired in Soto trade
The Washington Nationals are calling up C.J. Abrams, a 21-year-old shortstop prospect who was part of the blockbuster trade that sent Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. Jeff Passan of ESPN was the first to report the news on Sunday night. The club officially announced the move Monday afternoon:
FOX Sports
NL Contenders Watch: After Dodgers, Mets, Braves, things get interesting
With a month and a half to go in the MLB season, the Dodgers, Mets and Braves have established themselves on a level of their own. Then the National League playoff picture gets interesting. The Dodgers are on a record pace, sitting comfortably 16 games ahead in their division. The...
MLB・
Mystery surrounds contract status of Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns
The contractual status of Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns continues to be shrouded in mystery. It was once believed that 2022 was the final year of his contract, until it was reported in October of last year that Milwaukee had some sort of option over Stearns for 2023. In February, it emerged that Stearns was actually under contract for 2023 but could opt out of the deal if the Brewers reached the World Series in 2022. That was followed by a report in May from Jon Heyman of the New York Post that it was “believed” Stearns could actually opt out if Milwaukee reached the NLCS.
