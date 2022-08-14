ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School, faith leaders plan back-to-school prayer service

By Gabrielle Phifer
WOOD TV8
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People in the community plan to come together to pray for students and educators as they all prepare to head back to school.

The service will be held at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church which is located at 510 Franklin St. SE. The program will include musical selections and prayers led by local students.

Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington, Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom, Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Leadriane Roby and Grand Rapids Catholic Schools Superintendent David Faber are among the speakers for the event.

Dr. Donta Truss, vice president for enrollment and development and educational outreach at Grand Valley State University, will also offer words of encouragement.

Pastors and other leaders in the community will follow with several prayers for peace, prosperity and protection.

“I’m hoping that God will continue to do what he’s done, that our buildings and classrooms will be safe, that our teachers and educators will have wisdom and patience and that our families which are the best teachers and best protectors of our children will be covered and that this will be the best academic year ever,” Veruynca Williams, a member of the planning committee, said.

It will begin at 6 p.m.

