OSHP: 3 dead after two-vehicle head-on collision in Clermont County

Three people have died after a Sunday morning head-on collision in Clermont County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

OSHP was called at 8:52 a.m. for a reported two-vehicle head-on crash at State Route 125 and South Bantam Road in Tate Township.

A 2016 Honda Civic driven by Deborah Mell, 66, was traveling eastbound on Route 125 when it crossed the centerline and struck a 2004 Toyota Corolla, OSHP said.

The Corolla was operated by Jeffery Chapman, 35, and 34-year-old Racheal Miller was a passenger in Chapman's vehicle, per OSHP.

Mell, Chapman and Miller all were pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.

OSHP said Mell was wearing a seatbelt, but Chapman and Miller were not.

The crash remains under investigation by the OSHP. The Clermont County Sheriff's Office, Bethel-Tate Fire Department and EMS and the Clermont County Coroner's Office all assisted during the incident.

