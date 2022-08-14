Read full article on original website
BBC
Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report
Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
'Go to hell': Journalist's message to Iranian government after man with loaded AK-47 was arrested near her home
Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad joins CNN’s New Day to discuss the recent arrest of an armed man near her family’s home in Brooklyn, New York. Alinejad was also targeted in an alleged kidnapping plot last year by Iranian nationals after speaking out against the Iranian regime. Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied any involvement, calling the accusation “baseless and ridiculous,” according to semi-official Iranian state media.
Iranian mother faces 100 lashes after she was convicted for protesting against the death of her son who was shot during fuel price demonstration
A grieving Iranian mother now faces 100 lashes after she was convicted for protesting against the death of her son who was shot in the heart by security forces during a demonstration over the rising price of fuel in 2019. Mahboubeh Ramezani, the mother of 18-year-old Pejman Gholipour who was...
American woman says she was gang-raped in hotel in Pakistan during visit to tourist resort; two suspects arrested
Multan, Pakistan — - Pakistan's police have arrested at least two people after a 21-year-old American woman reported she was gang raped at a hotel when she was visiting a tourist resort in the eastern Punjab province, officials said Wednesday. The detainees included the woman's host, who took her...
The 27,000 'scumbags' investigators have set their sights on as flood victims are rocked by 'despicable' false claims
A furious government minister has lashed out at the 'scumbags' putting in dodgy claims for flood disaster payments. There have been more than 27,000 suspicious claims made for relief funds intended for victims of this year's floods in NSW and Queensland. Authorities have launched more than 793 investigations into alleged...
Wildfires are setting off hundreds of unexploded bombs on WWI battlefields, endangering firefighters
On the site of former World War I battlefields, a huge wildfire has caused hundreds of unexploded ordnances to be detonated, according to local media.
Washington Examiner
Mass shooter kills 11 in Montenegro after family dispute
A mass shooting in Montenegro left 11 dead, including two children, and four wounded after a family dispute, according to authorities. The shooter was killed by a fellow citizen, prosecutor Andrijana Nastic told the Radio and Television of Montenegro. He went on a shooting rampage on Friday in the city of Cetinje, the former seat of Montenegro's royal government. Police say he fired randomly at people on the street before being subdued.
Egypt: Fire tears through Cairo church killing at least 41, children among the dead
Footage captures a deadly fire engulfing a Coptic Church in Egypt's capital today where at least 41 people have been killed.The fire blocked the entrance to the Cairo church in the densely populated neighbourhood of Imbaba, resulting in a stampede.Most of the victims are said to be children, according to Reuters.The number of dead was announced by the country's Coptic Church, citing health officials.Dozens more have reportedly been injured.Police say an initial investigation suggests an electrical fire broke out as 5,000 worshippers gathered for mass at the Coptic Abu Sifin church.Sign up for our free newsletters here.
International Business Times
Ukraine Army Kills 150 Russian Soldiers; Destroys 8 Tanks, 11 Armored Vehicles In One Day
More than 100 Russian soldiers and a dozen Russian equipment have been killed and destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Sunday as the war stretches into its 173rd day. The Russian army lost a total of 150 Russian soldiers, eight tanks and 11 armored vehicles on Sunday at the hands of the Ukrainian military. While it was not immediately clear where the attacks occured, Ukrainian officials noted that the Russian army suffered the most military losses in the Donetsk direction, according to a post by The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF.)
Huge fireball erupts from Crimea electrical substation following series of explosions
A huge fire broke out at a Russian ammunition depot in Crimea on the morning of Tuesday, 16 August, after a series of explosions.Footage shows a fireball and plumes of smoke erupting from the substation.The explosion follows last week’s attack on a Russian airbase in Crimea, destroying multiple warplanes.Russian-appointed regional head Sergei Aksyonov said that two people were injured in the blast and 2,000 local residents had been evacuated.The site was used “for temporary storage of ammunition of one of the military units” according to the Russian defence ministry.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More 'That horrible woman up north': Jeremy Kyle attacks Nicola Sturgeon over independenceSatellite images show damage to Russian warplanes at Crimea airbase after explosionsCrimea: Ukrainian Defence Ministry advises Russians to ‘holiday’ elsewhere
Drones armed with explosives attack US military base in Syria
Multiple drones strapped with explosive devices attacked an American-run compound in Syria on Monday. The U.S. military says American and allied forces at the compound suffered no injuries or damage. No group has claimed responsibility yet for the attack which hit the al-Tanf base in south-central Syria. U.S. forces are...
Palestinian gunman injures 8 people including U.S. citizens in Jerusalem's Old City
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A Palestinian gunman allegedly shot and injured at least eight people, including U.S. citizens, in Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday, American and Israeli officials said. Tom Nides, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, said in a statement that he was "deeply saddened to confirm that Americans were...
Ecuador city declares state of emergency amid dramatic rise in gang bombings
Ecuador’s embattled president, Guillermo Lasso, has declared a fourth state of emergency in the violence-racked city of Guayaquil after a deadly bomb attack killed at least five and injured 17 people. Ecuador’s interior minister, Patricio Carrillo, described Sunday’s explosion as a “declaration of war on the state” by organised...
US News and World Report
Eleven Dead in Mass Shooting in Montenegro, State Prosecutor Says
CETINJE, Montenegro (Reuters) -Eleven people, including two children and a gunman, were killed in a mass shooting in Montenegro on Friday, and six others were injured, a state prosecutor told Vijesti TV after an initial investigation of the crime scene. Montenegro Police director Zoran Brdjanin said that around 3.30 p.m.(1330...
Washington Examiner
Israel strikes Iranian targets near Russian bases in Syria: Reports
Israeli fighter jets hit pro-Iranian targets in Syria on Sunday, with some of the targets located near Russia's main military bases in the country. The attacks reportedly targeted sites in the city of Tartus, which is on Syria's Mediterranean coast, about 20 miles north of Lebanon's border, and sites near the Syrian capital of Damascus. Tartus is the home region of Syrian President Bashar Assad.
'Shocked': Montenegro town reels after mass shooting
Residents in Montenegro's Cetinje were filled with disbelief Saturday as they tried to make sense of an unexpected mass shooting that saw their quiet town's streets shattered by a gruesome killing spree. Friday's shooting saw a man murder 10 residents in broad daylight before a passerby killed him, according to the state prosecutor.
'Let The Dead Children Haunt Your Dreams:' Russian Journalist Holds Up Sign In Courtroom As She Gets Put On House Arrest For Anti-War Protest
A local court in Moscow on Thursday ordered house arrest, until Oct. 9, for a journalist who staged an anti-war protest on Russia's TV news channel. Marina Ovsyannikova, who earlier said the country's police detained her, appeared at the hearing after Russia's Investigative Committee registered a criminal case against her under a law on spreading "fake news" — an offense punishable by as much as 15 years in jail.
americanmilitarynews.com
Iran commander says naval attack repulsed in Red Sea
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A senior commander says Iran’s navy repelled an attack on an Iranian vessel in the Red Sea overnight on August 9-10, but he didn’t identify the type of ship or its attackers. Rear...
Israeli strikes on Syria kills three soldiers: state media
Israeli air strikes on Syria killed three soldiers and wounded three others on Friday, state media said, after the latest such incident in the war-torn country. On Friday, Israeli shelling wounded two civilians in southern Syria near the occupied Golan Heights, according to state media.
Ukrainian forces prepare for assault in effort to retake Kherson
Military officials tell CBS News that Ukraine is preparing for an all-out assault to try and recapture Kherson, the only regional capital the Russians have conquered since the invasion nearly six months ago. Charlie D'Agata reports.
