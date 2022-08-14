ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

'Go to hell': Journalist's message to Iranian government after man with loaded AK-47 was arrested near her home

Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad joins CNN’s New Day to discuss the recent arrest of an armed man near her family’s home in Brooklyn, New York. Alinejad was also targeted in an alleged kidnapping plot last year by Iranian nationals after speaking out against the Iranian regime. Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied any involvement, calling the accusation “baseless and ridiculous,” according to semi-official Iranian state media.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threats#Armenian#City Police
Washington Examiner

Mass shooter kills 11 in Montenegro after family dispute

A mass shooting in Montenegro left 11 dead, including two children, and four wounded after a family dispute, according to authorities. The shooter was killed by a fellow citizen, prosecutor Andrijana Nastic told the Radio and Television of Montenegro. He went on a shooting rampage on Friday in the city of Cetinje, the former seat of Montenegro's royal government. Police say he fired randomly at people on the street before being subdued.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Egypt: Fire tears through Cairo church killing at least 41, children among the dead

Footage captures a deadly fire engulfing a Coptic Church in Egypt's capital today where at least 41 people have been killed.The fire blocked the entrance to the Cairo church in the densely populated neighbourhood of Imbaba, resulting in a stampede.Most of the victims are said to be children, according to Reuters.The number of dead was announced by the country's Coptic Church, citing health officials.Dozens more have reportedly been injured.Police say an initial investigation suggests an electrical fire broke out as 5,000 worshippers gathered for mass at the Coptic Abu Sifin church.Sign up for our free newsletters here.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Ukraine Army Kills 150 Russian Soldiers; Destroys 8 Tanks, 11 Armored Vehicles In One Day

More than 100 Russian soldiers and a dozen Russian equipment have been killed and destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Sunday as the war stretches into its 173rd day. The Russian army lost a total of 150 Russian soldiers, eight tanks and 11 armored vehicles on Sunday at the hands of the Ukrainian military. While it was not immediately clear where the attacks occured, Ukrainian officials noted that the Russian army suffered the most military losses in the Donetsk direction, according to a post by The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF.)
MILITARY
The Independent

Huge fireball erupts from Crimea electrical substation following series of explosions

A huge fire broke out at a Russian ammunition depot in Crimea on the morning of Tuesday, 16 August, after a series of explosions.Footage shows a fireball and plumes of smoke erupting from the substation.The explosion follows last week’s attack on a Russian airbase in Crimea, destroying multiple warplanes.Russian-appointed regional head Sergei Aksyonov said that two people were injured in the blast and 2,000 local residents had been evacuated.The site was used “for temporary storage of ammunition of one of the military units” according to the Russian defence ministry.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More 'That horrible woman up north': Jeremy Kyle attacks Nicola Sturgeon over independenceSatellite images show damage to Russian warplanes at Crimea airbase after explosionsCrimea: Ukrainian Defence Ministry advises Russians to ‘holiday’ elsewhere
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Drones armed with explosives attack US military base in Syria

Multiple drones strapped with explosive devices attacked an American-run compound in Syria on Monday. The U.S. military says American and allied forces at the compound suffered no injuries or damage. No group has claimed responsibility yet for the attack which hit the al-Tanf base in south-central Syria. U.S. forces are...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Eleven Dead in Mass Shooting in Montenegro, State Prosecutor Says

CETINJE, Montenegro (Reuters) -Eleven people, including two children and a gunman, were killed in a mass shooting in Montenegro on Friday, and six others were injured, a state prosecutor told Vijesti TV after an initial investigation of the crime scene. Montenegro Police director Zoran Brdjanin said that around 3.30 p.m.(1330...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Israel strikes Iranian targets near Russian bases in Syria: Reports

Israeli fighter jets hit pro-Iranian targets in Syria on Sunday, with some of the targets located near Russia's main military bases in the country. The attacks reportedly targeted sites in the city of Tartus, which is on Syria's Mediterranean coast, about 20 miles north of Lebanon's border, and sites near the Syrian capital of Damascus. Tartus is the home region of Syrian President Bashar Assad.
MILITARY
AFP

'Shocked': Montenegro town reels after mass shooting

Residents in Montenegro's Cetinje were filled with disbelief Saturday as they tried to make sense of an unexpected mass shooting that saw their quiet town's streets shattered by a gruesome killing spree.  Friday's shooting saw a man murder 10 residents in broad daylight before a passerby killed him, according to the state prosecutor. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

'Let The Dead Children Haunt Your Dreams:' Russian Journalist Holds Up Sign In Courtroom As She Gets Put On House Arrest For Anti-War Protest

A local court in Moscow on Thursday ordered house arrest, until Oct. 9, for a journalist who staged an anti-war protest on Russia's TV news channel. Marina Ovsyannikova, who earlier said the country's police detained her, appeared at the hearing after Russia's Investigative Committee registered a criminal case against her under a law on spreading "fake news" — an offense punishable by as much as 15 years in jail.
PROTESTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Iran commander says naval attack repulsed in Red Sea

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A senior commander says Iran’s navy repelled an attack on an Iranian vessel in the Red Sea overnight on August 9-10, but he didn’t identify the type of ship or its attackers. Rear...
MILITARY
AFP

Israeli strikes on Syria kills three soldiers: state media

Israeli air strikes on Syria killed three soldiers and wounded three others on Friday, state media said, after the latest such incident in the war-torn country. On Friday, Israeli shelling wounded two civilians in southern Syria near the occupied Golan Heights, according to state media.
MILITARY
