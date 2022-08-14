A huge fire broke out at a Russian ammunition depot in Crimea on the morning of Tuesday, 16 August, after a series of explosions.Footage shows a fireball and plumes of smoke erupting from the substation.The explosion follows last week’s attack on a Russian airbase in Crimea, destroying multiple warplanes.Russian-appointed regional head Sergei Aksyonov said that two people were injured in the blast and 2,000 local residents had been evacuated.The site was used “for temporary storage of ammunition of one of the military units” according to the Russian defence ministry.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More 'That horrible woman up north': Jeremy Kyle attacks Nicola Sturgeon over independenceSatellite images show damage to Russian warplanes at Crimea airbase after explosionsCrimea: Ukrainian Defence Ministry advises Russians to ‘holiday’ elsewhere

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO