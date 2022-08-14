ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funeral arrangements set for Memphis firefighter David Pleasant

By Daniel Connolly, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
Funeral arrangements are set later this month for David Pleasant, the Memphis firefighter driver who was fatally injured in a recent on-duty crash.

Four firefighters were injured late Wednesday night after a crash in South Memphis as they responded to a call, the fire department has said. Pleasant, a longtime firefighter, did not survive his injuries. He was 59.

The family will receive friends 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on August 22 at Bellevue Baptist Church, 2000 Appling Road, according to a published obituary.

His funeral service will be take place at 11 a.m. on August 23, also at Bellevue Baptist Church, the obituary says.

Memorial Park Funeral Home & and Cemetery has charge.

Investigative reporter Daniel Connolly welcomes tips and comments from the public. Reach him at 529-5296, daniel.connolly@commercialappeal.com, or on Twitter at @danielconnolly.

