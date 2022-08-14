Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
numberfire.com
Gary Sanchez catching for Twins on Wednesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Tyler Mahle on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Royals. Sandy Leon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 10.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
numberfire.com
Royals place Hunter Dozier on paternity list
The Kansas City Royals placed infielder Hunter Dozier on the paternity leave list. Dozier will be away from the club for 1-3 days, per MLB policy. The Royals recalled Maikel Garcia from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding roster move. Bobby Witt will be on the hot corner in place of Dozier for Monday's series opener against right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Nicky Lopez will shift to shortstop while Michael Massey makes a start on second base and bats fifth.
numberfire.com
Angels position Phil Gosselin at third base on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Gosselin will operate third base after Luis Rengifo was shifted to second, David Fletcher was moved to shortstop, and Andrew Velazquez was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Gosselin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Wednesday 8/17/22
Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Willson Contreras absent from Cubs' Wednesday lineup
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals. Contreras went 0-for-9 and struck out four times in the first two games of the series. Yan Gomes will catch for Drew Smyly and bat eighth.
numberfire.com
Will Smith in Dodgers' Monday night lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Smith is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Smith for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Orioles' Austin Hays batting fourth on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hays will start in right field on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Terrin Vavra returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hays for 10.3 FanDuel points on...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Adley Rutschman sitting for Orioles on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Rutschman will move to the bench on Wednesday with Robinson Chirinos catching for right-hander Austin Voth. Chirinos will bat ninth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. numberFire's models project Chirinos for...
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman sitting again Tuesday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies. The Cardinals are holding the lefty-hitting Gorman out of the lineup for a second consecutive game as they square off with a southpaw on the opposite hill again. Albert Pujols will make another start as the Cardinals' designated hitter while Tommy Edman takes care of the keystone again.
numberfire.com
Cubs' Ian Happ sitting on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Happ will move to the bench on Tuesday with Nelson Velazquez starting in left field. Velazquez will bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 13.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Red Sox starting Enrique Hernandez (hip) at shortstop on Tuesday night
Boston Red Sox utility-man Enrique Hernandez (hip) is batting sixth in Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hernandez will operate the shortstop position after Xander Bogaerts was held out with shin soreness. numberFire's models project Hernandez to score 10.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez batting fifth on Tuesday
Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suarez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Suarez will start at third base on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Jose Suarez and the Angels. Jake Lamb returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Suarez for 12.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Ty France sitting for Seattle on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners infielder Ty France is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. France will move to the bench on Wednesday with Carlos Santana starting at first base. Santana will bat seventh versus right-hander Touki Toussaint and Los Angeles. numberFire's models project Santana for...
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo batting ninth on Tuesday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Geraldo Perdomo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Perdomo will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jakob Junis and the Giants. Sergio Alcantara returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Perdomo for 6.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Cubs' Nelson Velazquez batting seventh on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Velazquez will start in left field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. Ian Happ moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 13.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
New York's Eduardo Escobar scratched on Tuesday, Deven Marrero to start
New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Deven Marrero will take over the hot corner and bat eighth after Eduardo Escobar was scratched. In a matchup against right-hander Charlie Morton, our models project Marrero to score 7.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Leon will catch for right-hander Sonny Gray on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Zack Greinke and the Royals. Gary Sanchez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leon for 6.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Tucupita Marcano leading off for Pirates on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Tucupita Marcano is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Marcano will remain in the starting lineup in left field on Tuesday and move up to first in the order versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. numberFire's models project Marcano for 9.8...
numberfire.com
Royals' Nate Eaton batting eighth on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Eaton will start in left field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Twins. Kyle Isbel moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Eaton for 6.9 FanDuel points...
Comments / 0