numberfire.com

Gary Sanchez catching for Twins on Wednesday

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Tyler Mahle on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Royals. Sandy Leon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 10.0 FanDuel...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson leading off for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pederson will man left field after Luis Gonzalez was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Pederson to score 13.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Steven Duggar in lineup Monday night for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Steven Duggar is starting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Duggar is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Our models project Duggar for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Royals place Hunter Dozier on paternity list

The Kansas City Royals placed infielder Hunter Dozier on the paternity leave list. Dozier will be away from the club for 1-3 days, per MLB policy. The Royals recalled Maikel Garcia from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding roster move. Bobby Witt will be on the hot corner in place of Dozier for Monday's series opener against right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Nicky Lopez will shift to shortstop while Michael Massey makes a start on second base and bats fifth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Angels position Phil Gosselin at third base on Tuesday night

Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Gosselin will operate third base after Luis Rengifo was shifted to second, David Fletcher was moved to shortstop, and Andrew Velazquez was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Gosselin...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Willson Contreras absent from Cubs' Wednesday lineup

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals. Contreras went 0-for-9 and struck out four times in the first two games of the series. Yan Gomes will catch for Drew Smyly and bat eighth.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Wednesday 8/17/22

Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
Rafael Ortega
numberfire.com

Will Smith in Dodgers' Monday night lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Smith is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Smith for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos catching for Baltimore on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Chirinos will catch for right-hander Austin Voth on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Adley Rutschman moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chirinos for 7.4 FanDuel points...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Cubs' Ian Happ sitting on Tuesday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Happ will move to the bench on Tuesday with Nelson Velazquez starting in left field. Velazquez will bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 13.0 FanDuel...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Royals' Brent Rooker batting fifth on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Brent Rooker is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Rooker will start in right field on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Twins. Nick Pratto moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rooker for 5.1 FanDuel points...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Angels' Andrew Velazquez batting eighth on Wednesday

Los Angeles Angels infielder Andrew Velazquez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Velazquez will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander George Kirby and Seattle. Phil Gosselin returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 6.2 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Jackie Bradley on Blue Jays' bench Wednesday afternoon

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Austin Voth and the Baltimore Orioles. Raimel Tapia is replacing Bradley in center field and hitting seventh as he returns to the lineup. Tapia has a $2,400 salary on Wednesday and...
MLB
numberfire.com

Royals' Nate Eaton batting eighth on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Eaton will start in left field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Twins. Kyle Isbel moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Eaton for 6.9 FanDuel points...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Tres Barrera on Washington bench Wednesday

Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus left-hander Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs. Keibert Ruiz (head/knee) will reclaim catching duties from Barrera and bat fifth. Ruiz has a $2,300 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.5...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Ty France sitting for Seattle on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners infielder Ty France is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. France will move to the bench on Wednesday with Carlos Santana starting at first base. Santana will bat seventh versus right-hander Touki Toussaint and Los Angeles. numberFire's models project Santana for...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Red Sox starting Enrique Hernandez (hip) at shortstop on Tuesday night

Boston Red Sox utility-man Enrique Hernandez (hip) is batting sixth in Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hernandez will operate the shortstop position after Xander Bogaerts was held out with shin soreness. numberFire's models project Hernandez to score 10.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Royals' Nicky Lopez sitting on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Lopez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Maikel Garcia starting at shortstop. Garcia will bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Twins. numberFire's models project Garcia for 5.5...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Mariners' Carlos Santana batting seventh on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Santana will start at first base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Touki Toussaint and the Angels. Ty France moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Santana for 9.0 FanDuel points...
SEATTLE, WA

