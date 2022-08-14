Read full article on original website
Repairing Damage by Borderline Personality Disorder
Beliefs frequently associated with BPD can damage relationships and threaten their existence. Many individuals with symptoms of BPD have a low frustration tolerance and are angered by other people’s boundaries. Changing certain beliefs and the actions associated with them can repair and improve relationships. Individuals with symptoms of BPD...
The Secret Body Language of Touch
Touch is a complex body language channel that conveys many subtle messages to others. A classification of different types of touches includes using them to convey feelings, to control others, and to accomplish tasks. Touch can increase compliance and even increase a waiter's tip. Nonverbal communication is the means by...
Emotional Neglect Can Affect Siblings Completely Differently
Childhood emotional neglect happens when parents are unable to respond enough to their children's feelings and emotional needs. It comes down to 6 variables, which take the same ingredients and make different recipes. Having siblings who seem unaffected causes many emotionally neglected adults to doubt their own experience. Edward. Edward...
The Anatomy of Everyday Evil
"The history of man is a graveyard of great cultures that came to catastrophic ends because of their incapacity for planned, rational, voluntary reaction to challenge." Questions surrounding the nature of evil have been of profound importance for humanity since time immemorial. When we try to make sense of how we behave toward one another, how we act within the world, whether we work toward or against the greater good, often we are left confused, disempowered, and distraught, in a state of moral injury relative to harms perpetrated against and around us.
On the Idea That “Microaggressions Don’t Exist”
Unconscious, automatic behaviors hostile to a stigmatized individual and without intent can be interpreted as microaggressions. Victims of microaggressions often develop a hyper-awareness of social hostility. This hyper-awareness is a natural consequence of growing up in cultures that stigmatize one’s being. Victims of microaggressions may internalize the cultural stereotypes...
You Can Expect to Be Happy in Your 50s and 60s
Becoming happier after midlife is a pattern that shows up in human brain scans as well as research with primates. One study found that people who focus on family have poorer functioning as they age than those who value friendship highly. Staying engaged with cultural, social, and physical activities is...
What to Ask Yourself Before Getting Back Together with An Ex
After a breakup, it's very common to think about getting back together. Before you rekindle a relationship with an old flame, it's helpful to consider your true motivation for getting back together. If neither you nor your ex have changed significantly since the breakup, it's unlikely that a future relationship...
Mindfulness for the Lonely
When you feel lonely, pause and notice how it feels. Recognize it will pass. Resist the need to judge and instead be compassionate. Recognize that when we feel lonely, it is just a feeling, and feelings are temporary. Mindfulness calms our nervous system and gives us room to see more...
How Parents Can Teach Adolescents Responsibility
Responsibility is learned by owning personal decisions, complying with social rules, and keeping promises and agreements. Adolescents can resist responsibility when truth feels painful to tell, when compliance feels restrictive, and when promises are hard to keep. Responsibility requires dealing with outcomes of choices which are sometimes welcome, and sometimes...
From Autistic Linear Spectrum to Pie Chart Spectrum
Thinking about autism spectrum disorder in a linear fashion can lead to unfair comparisons of experience. There is no "good" or "bad" autism, nor "easy" or "difficult" autism. Moving towards a pie-chart model could better encapsulate the diversity of experience within autism, researchers argue. As a practitioner who works with...
How to Excel With ADHD
Shift your narrative from weakness to strength. Understanding yourself is the first step to maximizing your potential. Self-care is especially important for people with ADHD. Many people with ADHD resign themselves to feeling inadequate, assuming they will always have to work twice as hard as those with neurotypical brains. But reframing this story is a game-changer. Shifting your focus from your struggles to what makes your brain unique can reveal strengths you never realized. It can mean the difference between working with yourself instead of against yourself.
Curious People Are Likely to Have Better Relationships
Curiosity in another person and in ourself lends itself to greater emotional intimacy. Studies have shown that lower curiosity and higher aggression were the strongest in new and ongoing intimate relationships. Highly curious people showed the greatest sensitivity in the interpersonal realm. Although research on the social consequences of curiosity...
