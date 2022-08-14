Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Kim Jong Un says he’s ready to fight US, ‘annihilate’ South Korea
On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced North Korea’s military is prepared to fight the U.S. military and annihilate the “regime” of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Kim spoke during a celebration of the 69th anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting of...
Russian aggression in Ukraine may prompt Japan and South Korea to abandon nuclear non-proliferation – here’s why
The war in Ukraine called into question many of the fundamental pillars of the international order. The European security system that has developed since the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact has received a shattering blow. A war of aggression by a major power intent to destroy a neighbouring state and annex significant territories has broken with major taboos, not to mention international law.
Daily Beast
U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run
SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular. For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.
'White people will be the first target': South Africa's Julius Malema warns of impending 'violence' because 'the poor are getting poorer'
A South African opposition figure has warned of impending civil unrest in the continent's richest country and likened it to 'an Arab Spring.'. The controversial opposition leader Julius Malema spoke of the country waking up one day with 'very angry people that are not going to be reasonable.'. Discontent with...
Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways
US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
Putin has 2 daughters he barely ever talks about, and is rumoured to have at least 2 more. His rumored mistress has just been slammed with sanctions.
Russian president Vladimir Putin has at least two daughters he rarely talks about. He has two adult daughters with his ex-wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva: Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35. One rumored mistress, Alina Kabaeva, was sanctioned by the US in August. President Vladimir Putin is famously secretive of his personal life,...
Go inside the place this farmer says even the Ukrainian military fears
Ivan Mishchenko is one of many farmers in Ukraine facing financial ruin after his farm was destroyed by Russian shelling. Despite the devastation and dangers of working on his field littered with landmines he vows to stay in the country to rebuild his business.
americanmilitarynews.com
US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out
If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike
The Taliban has issued its first official comments on the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike on Kabul, saying the group had no knowledge of the wanted militant’s presence in the Afghan capital.“An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Kabul city, two days later, US president Joe Biden claimed that US troops had targeted al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahiri in this attack,” a statement issued by the interim Taliban government on Thursday read. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no information about Ayman al-Zawahiri's arrival and stay in...
McConnell and 25 Senate Republicans issue rare statement of support for Pelosi as she visits Taiwan in defiance of China's threats
McConnell's support for Pelosi exemplifies how challenging China has become a bipartisan issue in Washington despite historic political divisions.
Kim threatens to use nuclear weapons in any clash with the U.S. and South Korea
In a speech marking the 69th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice, Kim said his country is ready to use nuclear weapons in potential military conflicts with the U.S. or South Korea.
U.S. Uncovered Putin's Secret Plans for Ukraine War: Report
President Joe Biden was first briefed on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine last fall, according to a new report.
China unleashes its power: Worldwide outrage as ballistic missiles fly over Taiwan prompting Japan to demand 'immediate' halt to military drills or risk destroying peace in the region
China ratcheted up its military intimidation of Taiwan yesterday by firing ballistic missiles which flew over the island and landed in Japanese waters. As promised by the ruling Communist Party, four days of war games encircling Taiwan began just before 2pm (local time) with wave after wave of rocket launches, while Chinese jets took to the skies and ten warships patrolled the sea.
americanmilitarynews.com
US deploys aircraft carrier on China’s doorstep
The U.S. Navy deployed an aircraft carrier into the South China Sea this week, moving it closer to China as tensions rise over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit. On Tuesday, the U.S. Pacific Fleet announced the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) had departed the Changi...
China expert warns US on 'edge of war,' says Biden not 'preparing Americans for what is coming'
Gatestone Institute senior fellow and author Gordon Chang issued a dire warning about the threat of China making an aggressive move against Taiwan on "Fox & Friends First" Monday, telling hosts Carley Shimkus and Griff Jenkins that President Joe Biden is not "preparing Americans for what is coming." Chang also warned that U.S.-China relations have reached "one of the most dangerous moments in history" after U.S. lawmakers made an unannounced visit to Taiwan.
nationalinterest.org
China’s Worst Nightmare: Why More Nuclear Proliferation Is Coming to Asia
If the growing nuclear threats in Asia are not curtailed, U.S. allies, most notably Japan and the Republic of Korea, may have to go nuclear to defend themselves. Arms control has been a feature of the U.S.-Russia nuclear balance now for the past half century, starting with the SALT agreements in 1972 and then the START agreements in 1991. For the United States, it has undertaken two cycles of nuclear modernization and is now on the third. The Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson administrations built the first triad of Minuteman missiles, B-52 bombers, and Polaris submarines, a force that President John F. Kennedy twice cited as the key reason the United States beat back deadly serious nuclear threats over Berlin in 1961 and Cuba in 1962.
Russia likely deploying 'unreliable and unpredictable' butterfly mines in Ukraine, UK intel says. The munitions reportedly maimed children in past wars.
Russia is likely using "unreliable and unpredictable" butterfly mines in Ukraine, UK intelligence said. Children mistook the mines for toys when they were used in the Soviet-Afghan War. "This poses a threat to both the local population and humanitarian mine clearance operations," the UK Defense Ministry said. Russia is likely...
americanmilitarynews.com
China sending troops and tanks to Russia
The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
Anthony Fauci Says If We Could Do It Again, COVID-19 Restrictions Would Be 'Much, Much More Stringent'
When asked what he would do differently if he could go back in time to the beginning of the pandemic, White House coronavirus advisor Anthony Fauci said that he would recommend "much, much more stringent restrictions" from the get-go. "If I knew in 2020 what I know now, we would...
These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World
The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
