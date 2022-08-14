A shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of Creole Lanes bowling alley in Houma left a boy injured, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 11:07 p.m., a Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman said Sunday.

Other local news: Teen charged with attempted murder in Houma nightclub shooting that left 5 wounded

"He is in stable condition, not critical condition, and it appears to be non-life-threatening injuries," the spokesman said.

In a news release Monday, Sheriff Tim Soignet said the boy, whose name and age were not released, was struck during a "disturbance" in the parking lot. Several vehicles were also hit by bullets.

Detectives have developed a person of interest and believe the matter was an isolated incident, Soignet said.

Soignet said an investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released after an arrest is made.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Shooting outside Creole Lanes bowling alley in Houma leaves one injured