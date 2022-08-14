ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Shooting outside Creole Lanes bowling alley in Houma leaves one injured

By The Courier and Daily Comet
The Courier
The Courier
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BHgNE_0hGtC5xT00

A  shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of Creole Lanes bowling alley in Houma left a boy injured, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 11:07 p.m., a Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman said Sunday.

Other local news: Teen charged with attempted murder in Houma nightclub shooting that left 5 wounded

"He is in stable condition, not critical condition, and it appears to be non-life-threatening injuries," the spokesman said.

In a news release Monday, Sheriff Tim Soignet said the boy, whose name and age were not released, was struck during a "disturbance" in the parking lot. Several vehicles were also hit by bullets.

Detectives have developed a person of interest and believe the matter was an isolated incident, Soignet said.

Soignet said an investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released after an arrest is made.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Shooting outside Creole Lanes bowling alley in Houma leaves one injured

Comments / 6

BayouGirl
3d ago

cant even enjoy a night of bowling in this town anymore. families have to enjoy family time home, instead of doing outings, just to try and stay safe.

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houma, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Houma, LA
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Cars
Local
Louisiana Cars
County
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Houma, LA
Cars
WWL-TV

Man in carjacked vehicle killed running from police on I-10

NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed running across I-10 late Monday, according to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. The man was running from police in a short police chase that started when officers spotted an SUV that was stolen in a carjacking two weeks ago, NOPD said. "It's just...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO asking for assistance in shooting investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a shooting investigation that occurred at Creole Lanes on Saturday night, shortly after 11:00pm. ​Sheriff Soignet confirmed that on August 13, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Patrol Division responded to Creole Lanes in reference to a disturbance...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bowling Alley#Violent Crime#Creole Lanes
WWL

Woman killed, man injured in Canal St. shooting Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting at the intersection of Canal Street and North Derbigny shortly before 5 p.m. Police responding to the scene found the woman dead at the scene. A man was found a short distance away at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and North Claiborne. A dog was also reportedly injured in the incident.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Fatal double shooting Sunday leaves woman dead, man and dog wounded

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is dead and a man hospitalized after a double shooting in the Tulane-Gravier neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the New Orleans Police Department, a dog reportedly was also wounded in the incident. The NOPD says, just after 4:50, officers responded to the intersection...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Pedestrian killed on I-10 at Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police say

A pedestrian was killed Monday night on Interstate 10 at Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police said. Update: Man was killed while running from police, NOPD chief says. They said the death was reported to them at 10:22 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10. A man entered the interstate on foot, crossed the barriers and was hit by a vehicle, according to preliminary information.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
houmatimes.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

On August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Tricia Vicknair of Schriever. The preliminary investigation revealed Vicknair was riding a...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner identifies two men slain by gunfire

The New Orleans coroner has identified two men slain by gunfire. Kyeon Stevens, 29, was fatally shot in Little Woods on Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called to the 7800 block of Sail Street at 5:32 p.m., where they found Stevens suffering from gunshot wounds....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307

Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on August 15, 2022, that on August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. Tricia Vicknair, 39, of Schriever, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
SCHRIEVER, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO Introduces a New SRO at Houma Christian School

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet recently announced the promotion of Jonathan Crabtree, current Patrol Deputy with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, to the rank of Corporal (Cpl.), within the School Resource Officer Division. Cpl. Jonathan Crabtree began his Law Enforcement career in 2010 with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office,...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

August Marks 31st Anniversary of the Disappearance of A.J. Breaux

The Houma Police Department would like to remind the community of the disappearance of Adam John “A.J.” Breaux who was reported missing August 28, 1991. Mr. Breaux’s disappearance is approaching its 31st year anniversary. The Houma Police Department strongly believes, after 31 years, there is someone within...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Theriot Promoted to SRO Sergeant

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is very pleased to announce the promotion of Brandon Theriot, current School Resource Officer (SRO) with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, to the rank of Sergeant (Sgt.), within the SRO Division. Sgt. Brandon Theriot began his Law Enforcement career in 2012 with the Terrebonne...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Kenner police investigate crash involving school bus

KENNER, La. — Kenner Police are investigating a four vehicle crash on Interstate 10 involving a school bus Monday morning. Interstate 10 westbound was closed during peak commute hours while officials responded to the crash. There were no passengers on the school bus, and only one minor injury reported...
KENNER, LA
The Courier

The Courier

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Houma, LA from Houma Today.

 http://houmatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy