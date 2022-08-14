ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

British Student Speaks Out About ‘Freak Accident’ Bison Attack in South Dakota

By Sean Griffin
 3 days ago
Recently, a young woman named Amelia Dean suffered a bison attack where she was gored by a horn and flipped fifteen feet into the air.

“He approached me so quickly,” Amelia Dean began. “I don’t know how long it was, but it was under ten seconds,” she said.

The bison attack occurred on Day 2 of Dean’s cross-country road trip with a friend. They were hiking at Custer State Park in South Dakota. The pair wanted to walk around the nearly two-thousand-pound animal. However, the bison began charging at them from over one hundred yards away.

“I panicked, and I froze. And then he stopped right in front of me,” the British teenager said from her hospital bed. “And we kind of looked at each other. I looked right into his eyes for a few seconds. And he looked at me, and he was kind of breathing heavily. And then he just bumped into me.”

The bison’s horns pierced Dean’s left thigh. The injury left Dean paralyzed below the knee after causing damage to her artery.

“I can’t really blame the bison,” Dean said. “We were doing everything we should’ve been doing. It’s just a freak accident. It happens sometimes. They are wild animals, you never know. Amelia, who goes by Mia, is now back in the UK after taking a medical flight with her family.

She stayed in a United States hospital for six weeks. However, the teen still has yet to fully recover from her injuries. She will likely need surgery to repair nerve damage in her leg, which is still paralyzed below the knee.

However, Dean has a very positive outlook on the situation, and we wish her the best on her road to recovery.

Young Girl Gets Launched During Bison Attack

While visiting Yellowstone National Park, a nine-year-old girl got launched by a wild bison. Authorities say the young girl was injured in the incident.

The video depicts two tourists running away from the charging bison. Then, a young girl enters the frame as she scampers away. Unfortunately, the bison caught her before she could get away. It flips the young girl in the air and she lands on the ground awkwardly.

CNN reports that the girl “was part of a group of about 50 people near Observation Point Trail in the park’s Old Faithful Geyser area.”

Apparently, the group gathered stayed five to ten feet away from the bison. However, after twenty minutes, the bison charged the group and flipped the young girl. Reportedly, the young girl was visiting from Odessa, Florida.

Parks officials said her family took her to the Old Faithful Lodge for treatment. However, thankfully, she was released from the Old Faithful Clinic after being treated.

According to an August 2018 estimate, Yellowstone National Park houses over 4,500 bison. Parks officials warn visitors to stay at least 75 feet away from all large animals.

A male bull bison weighs up to 2,000 pounds. The animal’s top speed can reach over thirty miles per hour.

Comments / 9

Jeanne Rossow
3d ago

WHY can't people acknowledge that these are WILD life animals. I wouldn't get that close to a moose, much less a Buffalo. it's not rocket science.

Reply(3)
17
Me
2d ago

No “freak accident” here. She clearly got TOO CLOSE to a wild animal. Lucky to be alive. How many times does this have to happen?!

Reply
9
Maura Nicolet
3d ago

No freak accident. Sounds like they ignored signs. Foolish actions cause injury.

Reply
26
