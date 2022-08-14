ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Spider-Man' Star Tom Holland Says He's Taking Time Away From Social Media

By Ben Blanchet
 3 days ago
“Spider-Man” actor Tom Holland announced he’s taking a break from social media for his mental health.

Holland, who has deleted Instagram in prior years, said Instagram and Twitter are both overstimulating and overwhelming while explaining how he’s on a social media hiatus in a roughly three-minute video posted this weekend.

“I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online and ultimately it’s very detrimental to my mental state, so I decided to take a step back and delete the app,” the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” actor said.

Holland revealed the news while advocating for apps from teenage mental health advocacy group stem4, a group his charitable organization The Brothers Trust supports.

“There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn’t something that we should be ashamed of, but it is something that is much easier said than done,” Holland said.

“So hopefully these apps can be your first step towards being happier and healthier.”

You can watch Holland’s video regarding his social media break below.

Holland isn’t the only “Spider-Man” star to take breaks from social media.

Zendaya, who is reportedly dating Holland, told People last year that fans should “take the time” they need when it comes to breaks.

“Being on [social media] would kind of make me anxious, or I would start to overthink a little too much,” she said. ”[My fans] want me to ... be happy and exist beyond social media.”

Cynthia Heiden
2d ago

i think its a bit much to expect these people who already Have busy lives to keep in touch via social media as well. i personally dont need to know where they are or what they eat, wear etc..

3d ago

You need to take care of yourself, I think you did the right thing. What can I tell you I love you and I love Zendaya the two of you make the cutest couple. You Tuesday happy

godofwine77
2d ago

social media can, will, and does distract you from things you could and should be doing. in moderation it's good, it's okay, but it's very easy to get caught up and lose several hours in a day on social media. good for him. we should all be so strong to be able to do this, if only for a short while

