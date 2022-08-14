'Spider-Man' Star Tom Holland Says He's Taking Time Away From Social Media

“Spider-Man” actor Tom Holland announced he’s taking a break from social media for his mental health.

Holland, who has deleted Instagram in prior years, said Instagram and Twitter are both overstimulating and overwhelming while explaining how he’s on a social media hiatus in a roughly three-minute video posted this weekend.

“I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online and ultimately it’s very detrimental to my mental state, so I decided to take a step back and delete the app,” the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” actor said.

Holland revealed the news while advocating for apps from teenage mental health advocacy group stem4, a group his charitable organization The Brothers Trust supports.

“There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn’t something that we should be ashamed of, but it is something that is much easier said than done,” Holland said.

“So hopefully these apps can be your first step towards being happier and healthier.”

You can watch Holland’s video regarding his social media break below.

Holland isn’t the only “Spider-Man” star to take breaks from social media.

Zendaya, who is reportedly dating Holland, told People last year that fans should “take the time” they need when it comes to breaks.

“Being on [social media] would kind of make me anxious, or I would start to overthink a little too much,” she said. ”[My fans] want me to ... be happy and exist beyond social media.”