What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Maine
Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here. Many of my...
CLYNK depots in Southern Maine are filling up faster than expected this summer
If you’ve taken your bottles and cans to a local CLYNK recycling depot, you may have witnessed the depots are full or overflowing. “Throughout the summer right now we’ve been struggling with volume levels that we have never seen in the 17 years that CLYNK has been around,” Dan Kiley, CLYNK's director of brand delivery, said.
Has It Ever Snowed In August in Maine or New Hampshire?
You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you will see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW. That got us wondering if it had ever snowed here in Maine or...
Worsening algae blooms are making Maine's lakes and ponds more toxic
(BDN) -- Maine’s inland waters are in trouble as ongoing drought conditions and increasingly warmer summers create better conditions for toxic algae blooms. The worst may be yet to come, according to a state water quality expert. “In general this year is worse than ever before with more reports...
A Direct Link is About to Form Between Australia and Maine
Before getting into the meat and potatoes of this story, while researching, I came across an area in the northern territory of Australia called the Maine Islands. The only problem? There's not much information about it. You can get a weather report of Maine Islands if you're curious (today will be sunny and 90.)
Here are the Oldest Counties in the Oldest State, Good Ole Maine
Well, it's Maine. Let's not waste anyone's time. Quite honestly, I'm sure most people already know this, or have at least heard it could be the case. It seems that every year, new evidence or theory simply continues to solidify the truth. Maine's median age is over 45 years old....
Two Maine communities make Realtor.com's hottest zip codes list
The top 10 hottest zip codes are out with two Maine towns making the list, according to realtor.com. Windham took the 5th spot, and Auburn took the 10th. The list is based on good bang for a buyer’s buck, demand from out-of-state buyers looking to relocate, and opportunities for aspiring millennial homeowners.
The ‘Lost on a Mountain in Maine’ Movie is One Step Closer to Being Finished
The story of Donn Fendler's harrowing nine days, lost on Mount Katahdin at the age of 12, is one that Maine school children who grew up in the 90s know all about. According to Wikipedia, on July 17, 1939, when Donn Fendler was 12 years old, he became separated from his family near the summit of Mt. Katahdin. It made news nationwide as hundreds of volunteers searched for him covering the over 200,000 acres of Baxter State Park.
Towns can get reimbursement for opting into Maine’s recreational marijuana market
The state has introduced a new program to compensate Maine cities and towns for costs they incur when opting to permit recreational, adult-use cannabis businesses. The Office of Cannabis Policy last week announced the launch of an online portal Maine municipalities can use to obtain reimbursement for up to $20,000 of those costs. To access the portal, click here.
Here Are 24 Incredible Experiences That Make Summer in Southern Maine Even Better
I'm always amazed when people actually leave Maine during the summer. Isn't this the time we are always waiting for? The three month period (if we are lucky) of perfect weather, warm lakes, cold cocktails, and plenty of patio time? Why on Earth would anyone leave?. It is a short...
Federal tax changes would ease Maine's affordable housing shortage, says one developer
A group called "Up for Growth" released a study last month that found Maine was about 9,000 affordable housing units short in 2019. The Portland-South Portland region alone was said to be some 8,000 affordable housing units short. Morning Edition Host Irwin Gratz talked recently with Dana Totman, President of...
Connecticut woman dies at Ogunquit beach
PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Connecticut has died after reportedly experiencing a medical event while she was in the water at a beach in Ogunquit. The 62-year-old, whose name has not been released, was brought out of the water at about 3 p.m. Monday by lifeguards and other bystanders, according to a news release issued by the Ogunquit Fire Department.
Maine Things To Do | Wiscasset Schoonerfest, Machias Wild Blueberry Festival, Maine Highland Games
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: Aug. 16 to Aug. 22. When: Doors open 7 p.m., Showing begins 7:30 p.m. When: 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.
FBI Director visits Maine
PORTLAND- The Federal Bureau of Investigations Director was in Maine today. A statement says Christopher Wray met with local, state and federal law enforcement partners to affirm the FBI’S continued commitment to help combat violent crime, hate crimes, homegrown violent extremism and other types of crime facing Maine communities.
Airplane part falls from sky, nearly hits man in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine - A metal object believed to have fallen from a trans-Atlantic jet came crashing down outside the Maine State House, landing with a loud bang just feet from a Capitol Police worker, officials said Monday.The Federal Aviation Administration was alerted Friday and returned to the State House on Monday as it investigated the object, Capitol Police Chief Matthew Clancy said. The metal hit with a loud bang on a slab of granite lining a cobblestone walkaway about 6 to 8 feet from a security screener - and came close to hitting the building itself, he said. "It definitely shocked him," the chief said. "He was walking back to the building and got quite a wakeup call." No one was hurt. The FAA believes the metal sleeve weighing 6 to 7 pounds came from a wing flap of a large passenger jet, he said. Airlines were notified, and all planes landed safely that day, Clancy said. The area where the airplane part crashed to the ground is usually busy when the Maine Legislature is in session, and it's routinely used for rallies, protests and press conferences, he said.
New laws put Mainers first
As your voice in Augusta, I take my responsibility to pass laws that make a real and positive impact on the lives of people in our community very seriously. I’ve done my best to be as accessible as possible so that I can understand what’s on your minds and what policies the Legislature can pass to make your lives easier. When the Legislature adjourned this May, I’m proud to say that we did so after passing some great legislation that directly addresses the concerns of Maine people. Many new laws go into effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns, making Monday, Aug. 8 the day that these new laws finally went into action. I’m excited to share with you just some of the good work we were able to accomplish this year.
Honey bees are another victim of Maine's drought
Beekeepers in southern and coastal Maine are feeling the pinch of the ongoing drought, and many are bracing for a low honey harvest this year due to the dry conditions. Some hives are showing signs of food stress, said state apiarist Jen Lund. And yellow jackets and hornets are robbing honey bee hives looking for their own food.
Welcome to Maine’s White Mountains
New Hampshire might claim the biggest piece, but Maine’s slice of the White Mountain National Forest has a grandeur all its own. And while the national forest draws millions of visitors every year, relatively few detour across the state line to explore the 50,000 acres in Maine, leaving plenty of tranquility to go around.
A man waited three years for a trial. His case may change how Maine looks at speedy trial rights
Maine’s highest court may hear arguments on whether defendants must show they were harmed by a delayed trial, taking on the right to “speedy trials” amid a historic backlog of criminal cases across the state. Maine is among the few states not limiting the months or days...
Maine fisherman launches ‘Catch Your Dinner’ tour
COREA, Maine (WABI) - Four years ago when someone suggested to Capt. Dan Rodgers of Corea that he should start a side business taking folks from away lobstering, he wasn’t sure if it was something people would really want to do. A commercial fisherman for over 30 years, Rodgers,...
