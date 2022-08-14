Read full article on original website
Related
Man killed in 17th and Peoria hit-and-run
Aurora police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a man Tuesday evening.
KKTV
Man arrested in connection to woman’s death in Fountain
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested in connection to a woman’s death in southern Colorado. Fountain Police Department officers responded to the 9000 block of Squirrel Creek Road Monday for a reported overdose and found adult female dead on scene. That victim was identified by deputies as 43 year-old Lisa Weidlich.
KKTV
Suspects arrested after allegedly burglarizing Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a pair of burglary suspects only enjoyed their spoils for a few minutes before an officer caught up to them. A neighbor spotted two men hopping a fence and rummaging through a garage on Mount View Lane early Tuesday morning, then leaving with an armful of items. The witness saw the suspects drive off with the trunk popped open and called police.
KKTV
Hit-and-run suspect sought following crash in Colorado Springs with a motorcycle
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are searching for a hit-and-run suspect following a crash Monday morning. The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. in the area of North Weber Street and East Fontanero Street. The area is west of the Patty Jewett Golf Course. Police say a pickup truck and motorcycle were involved in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck reportedly fled the area while the motorcyclist was seriously injured.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested after woman found dead in El Paso County
A 62-year-old man has been arrested for First Degree Murder after Fountain Police Department found a woman dead in the 9000 block of Squirrel Creek Road.
KKTV
Woman arrested after allegedly vandalizing 2 schools in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say Lila Gruss is facing charges after reportedly vandalizing and burglarizing multiple locations across Colorado Springs. Officers say there were 11 locations identified as being involved, including two schools. CSPD confirmed two of the locations vandalized were the Galileo School of Math...
KKTV
Major intersection in Fountain closed after semi damages railroad tracks
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - An official with the City of Fountain is reporting a semi driver wasn’t on a truck route when they damaged railroad tracks at a major intersection. At about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday the intersection at Ohio Avenue and Fountain Mesa Road was closed because of an “extensive” amount of damage done to the railroad tracks by the semi driver. The railroad company has been notified, it isn’t clear when the intersection will reopen.
UPDATE: Two dead in Black Forest shooting
BLACK FOREST, Colo. — Two people are dead following a disturbance involving a shooting in Black Forest. Deborah Myatt with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said at a press conference that the call came in just before 6:50 p.m. reporting a disturbance in the 15000 block of Pole Pine Point in Black Forest, […]
KKTV
Police called to a shots fired report at Evansville apartments
Andrew Peery was a deputy for six years with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Funeral and procession for fallen Colorado Deputy Andrew Peery. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Updated: 21 hours ago. El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery was laid to rest on 8/15/22. Funeral video courtesy New...
Unanswered questions remain after two found dead in Black Forest home
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they cannot release additional information related to how two adults died inside a Black Forest home Monday evening. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office reported they were investigating "a disturbance involving a shooting" in the 15000 block of The post Unanswered questions remain after two found dead in Black Forest home appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Stay in your lane, Colorado! State Patrol says 2021 had highest number of citations related to pedestrians and cyclists
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - State troopers say the last couple of years have been among the worst for pedestrians in Colorado. “In a contest between a vehicle versus a pedestrian or a vehicle versus a bike, there is no debate about who has the greatest chance of survival. Yet, when the Colorado State Patrol looked at their citation data over a three-year period (2019-2021), they saw that 2021 had the highest year of citations related to pedestrians and bicycles,” State Patrol said Tuesday.
KKTV
2 dead after disturbance, shooting in Black Forest neighborhood
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are dead after a disturbance involved a shooting in a Black Forest neighborhood. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received a call before 7 p.m. Monday about a disturbance in the 15000 block of Pole Pine Point in the Black Forest Reserve neighborhood. The disturbance reportedly involved a shooting.
Counselor with ‘the biggest heart’ killed in crash
“She saw a need for mental health and substance-use assistance for people in the Native American community,” co-worker and friend Christine Russell said.
Sheriff's Office seeks southern Colorado porch pirate
A Pueblo resident was expecting to get several packages that arrived at their home recently, but when they went to the porch to retrieve them, they were gone.Footage from a home security camera appears to show a woman wearing glasses, a gray shirt and black shorts getting out of a "bluish/green" Toyota SUV, walking up to the porch and stealing the packages, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.The alleged theft occurred on Aug. 10 at the 24000 block of Everett Road, the Sheriff's Office said. The area is two blocks north of Highway 50 in a suburban community comprising single family homes near Pleasant View Junior High School.Now, the Sheriff's Office said they need help identifying the woman seen in the pictures.Anyone with information about the theft can call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719) 583-6250 and can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.
KKTV
Police: Alleged motorcycle thief tries, fails to leave business on stolen bike
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An alleged thief enjoyed his new motorcycle for all of a few minutes before officers swooped in early Monday morning. The suspect had broken into Indian Motorcycle near I-25 and Woodmen just after midnight -- triggering the burglary alarm in the process. “I saw the...
Two people were found dead following disturbance in Black Forest
Two people are dead this morning after El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies discovered their bodies late last night.
KKTV
Suspect robs northwest Colorado Springs bank
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robbery suspect remains on the run after stealing cash from a bank Monday afternoon. Police are encouraging anyone with information on the crime to come forward. Detectives say a thin man dressed in black walked into the U.S. Bank in the 1100 block of...
KKTV
El Paso County teen reported missing again
FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager. Lillian Enyeart was reported as a runaway Monday evening, hours after she was found safe after previously going missing. “At around 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 15, she was reported to have...
Shooting at nightclub being investigated by police
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred at a nightclub early morning. At 5:19 a.m., CSPD officers were in the area of a nightclub located near the corner of Sequoia Drive and Airport Road when they heard gunshots. Once officers arrived, witnesses reported seeing a man shooting […]
Iliff Avenue shooting suspect still at large, 1 hospitalized
A shooting that occurred early Sunday morning left one man needing transport to a nearby hospital with the suspect still at large.
Comments / 0