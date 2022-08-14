ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

jocoreport.com

Harnett County Commissioners Announce Appointments To Mid-Carolina Workforce Development Board

Inaugural Summit slated for August 23 in Lillington. Harnett County Board of Commissioners announced a partnership with Mid-Carolina Regional Council to establish the 2022 Mid-Carolina Workforce Development Board. The Mid-Carolina Workforce Development Board will be a collaborative effort between Harnett, Sampson, and Cumberland counties to enhance partnerships that will address...
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Johnston Co. Students Complete NC Farm Bureau’s IFAL Program

Johnston County rising high school seniors Jackson Durham, Elena Gorena and Carson Williams were recognized for completing NC Farm Bureau’s Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders program. The program assists exceptional rising high school seniors from across the state in exploring agricultural-related college majors available at the state’s two land-grant...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Regional Park Public Survey Now Available Online

JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Parks, Greenways and Open Space Office is encouraging the public to take part in a new survey that will gauge residents’ priorities for the Johnston County Regional Park project. The County has held two public forums to discuss the Johnston County Regional Park Master...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Ricky Lewis Liles

Princeton, NC: Mr. Ricky Lewis Liles, age 66, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at his residence. Graveside Funeral Services will be 11:00AM-Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Hills of the Neuse Memory Gardens in Smithfield, NC. Pastor Eddie White will officiate. Mr. Liles was born on November 29,...
PRINCETON, NC
cbs17

Funeral arrangements announced for Wake County deputy Ned Byrd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that funeral arrangements have been made for deputy Ned Byrd. Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads. The visitation will take...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

2022 Selma Railroad Days Pageant

SELMA – The Town of Selma, Parks, and LIVE@ The Rudy Theater will host the 2022 Selma Railroad Days Pageant. The Selma Railroad Days Pageant takes place September 24, 2022, before the Selma Railroad Days Festival, crowning the Miss Railroad Days and the Court. These five young ladies serve as ambassadors for the Town of Selma at various events throughout the year. Contestants must be 4-20 years of age and reside within a 20-mile radius of Johnston County.
SELMA, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Governor Cooper appoints four locals to State Boards, Commissions

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced dozens of new appointments for people across North Carolina to various State Boards and Commissions, including four Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Jeffrey Allan Hilton, Sr. of Wilmington to the North Carolina Building Code Council. Hilton is a licensed...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Wake school board raises pay for employees, approves more than $2B budget

Cary, N.C. — Wake County Public School System employees can expect pay increases this year beyond those that were recently approved in the new state budget. The Wake County Board of Education approved a $2.3 billion budget for this fiscal year Tuesday night that adds some additional wage increases for hourly workers and local supplement increases for educators.
CARY, NC
jocoreport.com

Angela Warwick Neville

Angela Warwick Neville, beloved wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt and friend, left life on earth with her husband by her side to join her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on the evening of August 12, 2022. Angela was born in Robeson County, North Carolina, on October 19, 1937, the youngest...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Kathy Behringer And Jerry Jones Named Stevens Award Recipients

GARNER – Town Council Member Kathy Behringer and local businessman Jerry Jones have been named co-recipients of the 2022 James R. Stevens Service to Garner Award—the community’s most prestigious recognition for public service rendered over an extended period of time. “Kathy Behringer is smart, sincere and hardworking....
GARNER, NC
cbs17

Wake County to honor slain deputy during Monday meeting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Board of Commissioners will honor Deputy Ned Byrd on Monday during a board meeting. Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night. There’s no information available about a possible suspect or motive. The Wake County Commission...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Kenneth Robert Ferguson Jr.

Kenneth Robert Ferguson Jr., eighty-eight, born November 13, 1933, died peacefully surrounded by his family on August 13, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Sue Ferguson; daughter Wendy Heard (Bill), son Scott Ferguson (Kelly), daughter Lori Bailey (Doug), son Berry Skinner (Darlene) and daughter Brooke Sutton (Bill). He was preceded in death by brother Tom Ferguson and daughter Stacey Ferguson.
SMITHFIELD, NC
newsoforange.com

A natural fit: Wooden Nickel hopes to recreate Hillsborough magic

Locally, it might have been one of the worst-kept secrets, but the speed and distance at which news travelled that Hillsborough-based Wooden Nickel would officially open its second location in downtown Mebane only emphasized the town’s hunger for quality dining options. In Sept. 2021, the News of Orange County...
MEBANE, NC
WRAL News

Why Char-Grill on Hillsborough Street is selling its land

Raleigh, N.C. — The burgers, menu and service have stayed the same at Char-Grill over the past 47 years. But that doesn't mean that business partners Mahlon Aycock and Ryon Wilder don't understand the changing landscape of the city they've spent most of their life in. The site of...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Schools announces leadership appointments

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Tuesday announced the appointments of Kamara Roach as Chief of School Support and Lavetta Roundtree as principal at W.H. Robinson Elementary School, effective immediately. Roach previously served as principal at WHRES since 2017, while Roundtree has been an assistant principal with PCS for the last […]
PITT COUNTY, NC

