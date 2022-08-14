SELMA – The Town of Selma, Parks, and LIVE@ The Rudy Theater will host the 2022 Selma Railroad Days Pageant. The Selma Railroad Days Pageant takes place September 24, 2022, before the Selma Railroad Days Festival, crowning the Miss Railroad Days and the Court. These five young ladies serve as ambassadors for the Town of Selma at various events throughout the year. Contestants must be 4-20 years of age and reside within a 20-mile radius of Johnston County.

