Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Are Upgrading Their Home to An $8 Million Estate Formerly Owned By This Emmy Winner

Vince Vaughn is as well known for his screwball comedies as he is for his love life. The 52-year-old actor rose to fame with such films as Swingers, Old School and Wedding Crashers, which paved the way for the bevy of A-list beauties he dated during his Hollywood heyday. First among them was Joey Lauren Adams, the starlet best known for the movies Chasing Amy and Big Daddy. Soon he moved on to the late actress Anne Heche, whom he starred with in 1998’s Return to Paradise. It was another co-star who caught his eye next: Vince and Jennifer Aniston became an item briefly after working together on 2005’s The Breakup, which coincidentally was in production when the Friends star split from her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO