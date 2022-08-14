Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Are Upgrading Their Home to An $8 Million Estate Formerly Owned By This Emmy Winner

Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Priscilla Presley reveals new secrets about Elvis, 45 years after his death
Today marks 45 years since music icon Elvis Presley died, and Priscilla Presley is sharing brand-new details about The King. Presley's ex-wife dropped a bombshell about something he did not love doing during his career: the classic Elvis beach movies. She told NBC's "Today", "He really wanted to do serious films."
Richard Gere Quietly Snagged This Picturesque 32-Acre Connecticut Mansion for Less Than $11 Million — See the Photos!
Richard Gere truly has a knack for buying picturesque homes that look like they came straight out of a scenic fairytale. He always seems to snag homes at a great price, and his newest purchase is no different. Earlier this year, the Pretty Woman star quietly bought a sprawling New Canaan, Conn. home from musician Paul Simon.
Elvis Presley's final months were plagued with physical pain as he embarked on grueling tour, author claims
During the final months of his life, Elvis Presley was said to be in a lot of physical pain. The singer, who made teenage girls hysterical with his movie star looks, catchy songs and gyrating pelvis during the ‘50s, was suffering from declining health in the ‘70s. Elvis had divorced his wife Priscilla Presley in 1973, and developed a dependence on prescription drugs to get through the day, all while maintaining a grueling schedule. He turned to food for comfort and had gained a considerable amount of weight. His body was swollen, he struggled to sleep, he was said to be constipated and everything just hurt.
8 Judd Family Secrets No One Knows: Naomi's Violence, Wynonna's Wild Daughter & More
Wynonna and Ashley Judd, the daughters of late country superstar Naomi, became rich and famous by clawing their way to the top. But more often, they had their claws out toward each other — harboring a lifetime of secrets!In an OK! special report, we lift the lid off the Judds’ strife, including:Why Naomi didn’t tell Wynonna who her real father was until she was 30, fearing it would tear apart their country actHow Ashley witnessed her mother’s violence firsthand — when Naomi fired a gun at husband Larry StricklandWhy Wynonna’s wild-child daughter Grace longed to be adopted by Aunt Ashley...
Diane Keaton, 76, Cozies Up To Her 2 Kids Dexter, 27, & Duke, 22, In Rare Family Photo
A family affair! Diane Keaton had quite the celebratory day in Hollywood and made it even more special by having her kids by her side! The Oscar winner, 76, cemented her name in Tinseltown history, literally, by imprinting her hands and feet at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre alongside daughter Dexter, 27, and son Duke, 22, on Thursday, August 11. Rocking her signature fashion featuring pants, blazer and an oversized hat, Diane was all smiles during the public ceremony taking place on Hollywood Boulevard.
Bold & Beautiful’s Rena Sofer Out? Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Fearing It’s the End of Quinn
It’s not all that unusual for characters on The Bold and the Beautiful to find themselves cooling their jets on the backburner after coming off a hot storyline. So we weren’t terribly concerned when, after stopping Carter from marrying Paris, Quinn and her lover weren’t seen all that often.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Dance with Their Kids in Sweet Video: 'Our Family Vibe'
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are showing off their family dance moves!. In a video shared on Instagram Sunday, the 52-year-old Welsh actress showed how her family shares a good time with a video of her dancing with son Dylan Douglas, 21, while Douglas, 77, dances with daughter Carys, 19.
Vince Vaughn’s Wife: Everything To Know About Kyla Weber & Their 10+ Year Marriage
Vince Vaughn is as well known for his screwball comedies as he is for his love life. The 52-year-old actor rose to fame with such films as Swingers, Old School and Wedding Crashers, which paved the way for the bevy of A-list beauties he dated during his Hollywood heyday. First among them was Joey Lauren Adams, the starlet best known for the movies Chasing Amy and Big Daddy. Soon he moved on to the late actress Anne Heche, whom he starred with in 1998’s Return to Paradise. It was another co-star who caught his eye next: Vince and Jennifer Aniston became an item briefly after working together on 2005’s The Breakup, which coincidentally was in production when the Friends star split from her ex-husband Brad Pitt.
Jon Hill Dead: Drummer and Jaclyn's Husband Real Cause of Death 'Pitiful' and Tragic
Jon Hill's death is surrounded by mystery, still. It has already been almost a week since he died but the real cause of death is yet to be determined. Instead, what is clear is what his state was when he was found lifeless. A representative of the Los Angeles County...
Bold & Beautiful’s Quinn Is Out: Does That Mean Carter’s Days Are Numbered as Well?
After a cryptic social media post left fans on tenterhooks amid concern that the Bold & Beautiful star was on her way out, Rena Sofer confirmed her exit as Quinn in a subsequent post and explained her reasons for leaving. It seemed a shocking development, but then again, maybe not...
Adele Has ‘Never Been in Love Like This’ With Rich Paul 1 Year After Divorce
Adele is giving hope to anyone who is worried about their love life after a divorce. She’s living proof that another person can swoop in and make your heart swoon all over again. The “Easy On Me” singer is getting candid in ELLE magazine’s September 2022 issue about boyfriend Rich Paul and how he’s impacted her personal life after her divorce from Simon Konecki. Adele admitted that not only is she head over heels in love with him — it’s “beyond.” She effusively shared, “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him.” That’s a major statement from the Las...
Penelope Cruz’s Kids: Meet Her Two Children, Luna & Leo
Penelope Cruz, 48, is one gorgeous woman — and she’s passed down her beauty to her kids! The Spanish actress is the proud mother of two children, son Leo, 11, and daughter Luna, 9. She shares her kids with her husband, actor Javier Bardem, who she married in July 2010. Although Penelope and Javier are both in the public eye, they do their best at keeping their children’s lives out of the spotlight. As busy as she is, the Parallel Mothers actress really does a great job at prioritizing being a mother.
Kristen Bell Posts Rare Family Photos with Her Kids on Summer Vacation
There’s nothing better than spending time in the beautiful outdoors. The big, open sky, refreshing water, and a healthy dose of vitamin D is exactly what the doctor ordered! Kristen Bell thinks so too, which is why her and husband Dax Shepard recently took their kids on a summer vacation to Idaho — and she posted rare family photos that are so cute! “Swan Valley, Idaho, on the Snake River 💜,” the Good Place star captioned the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) In the first photo, Bell, Shepard, and their daughters Delta, 7, and...
Rihanna Takes a $250K Hit After Selling Her Gorgeous Hollywood Hills Home — See Inside!
Rihanna tried for years to get her Hollywood Hills property sold — and she’s finally done it — but at a $250,000 loss. The “Umbrella” singer was OK with taking the financial hit because she was ready to move on a long time ago, so the $6.6 million selling price was a winner to her. The ultra-private home, set behind gates, is centrally located in the coveted Hollywood Hills above the Sunset Strip.
Penelope Cruz Pictured With Mini-Me Kids Leo, 11, & Luna, 9, In Italy
Penelope Cruz isn’t often seen out and about with her kids. But on Friday, July 29, the Blow star stepped out with her two children with Javier Bardem, Leo, 11, and Luna, 9, looking energetic and stylish at the Hotel Astoria in Rapallo, Italy! In photos, the stunning actress, 48, slayed in a long-sleeved floral print blouse with front tie, casual denim jeans and a black face mask. She wore her hair down and accessorized with simple earrings. Leo and Luna looked summer-ready in shorts and tees as they walked alongside their famous mom. Both resembled Penelope, looking like downright mini-me’s as they mirrored her movements and held hands alongside her.
Doting Dad Tristan Thompson Takes Daughter True To L.A. Dance Class
Tristan Thompson was on daddy duty over the weekend, taking the daughter he shares with Khloé Kardashian to her dance class in Los Angeles. The NBA pro was seen Sunday, August 14, carrying his daughter, True, 4, back to his black vehicle while sporting a black graphic t-shirt, matching shorts and a Rgb Freight trucker hat. The famous on-and-off couple's youngster looked adorable as ever in a bright pink outfit, complimenting her ensemble with lavender crocs.Thompson's outing with his daughter comes after he spent father-son time with his firstborn, Prince, as he documented the pair's day together on social media....
Reese Witherspoon's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Reese Witherspoon has enjoyed an impressive career. From starring in countless award-winning TV shows and movies to founding a female-focused production company and book club, the Legally Blonde star has done it all. However, being a mom to her three kids is the role she enjoys the most. Witherspoon shares...
Portia Makes a Move That Could Save Trina, But Is It Already Too Late?
At the hospital, Rory, Curtis and others call into the elevator, where Jordan tells them she’s stuck. Liz and Finn approach the scene, and Liz tells them the elevator went down yesterday too. Liz gets back to work, and Finn asks if she is sure she’s okay. Liz says she’s not the one stuck in the elevator. She heads off to start her shift.
Jennifer Garner Surprises Teacher With 10 Boxes of Books, Personal Note
The West Virginia native gifted a teacher from the same state 10 boxes of books for her classroom this upcoming school year.
