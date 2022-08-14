Read full article on original website
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
Roseanna Christiansen Dies: ‘Dallas’ & ‘The Jeffersons’ Actress Was 71
Click here to read the full article. Roseanna Christiansen, who played the Southfork ranch maid Teresa on the final nine seasons of the original Dallas on CBS, died July 14 at Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, CA. She was 71. No cause of death was given. Christiansen joined Dallas in 1982 for its sixth season, staying through the 14th and final season in 1991. She appeared in 112 episodes. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Before her long stint on Dallas, she appeared on the CBS sitcom The Jeffersons for three episodes. She again portrayed a maid during the show’s...
Comedian Jak Knight's Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner After Bust Down Star Found Dead at 28
Jak Knight's cause of death has been confirmed following an autopsy by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. The writer, actor and comedian was found on a Los Angeles Calif. embankment Thursday suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a coroner's report obtained by PEOPLE Monday. The 28-year-old's cause of...
Comedian Jak Knight's Cause of Death Revealed
New information surrounding Jak Knight's passing has emerged. According to a coroner's report obtained by People, the comedian was found on a Los Angeles, Calif. embankment on July 14. The 28-year-old's cause of death has been ruled as a suicide. Knight's family confirmed his passing in a statement to NBC...
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61
Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself
Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend
Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
Jennifer Hudson’s Son David, 13, Towers Over His Mom In Rare Family Photo On His Birthday
Jennifer Hudson is now the mom of a teenager! The Oscar winning actress and brand-new TV host, 40, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 10, to share some rare family birthday celebration snaps with her 3.6 million followers. Her son, David Daniel Otunga Jr, hit the milestone yesterday. “Can the entire team Jhud and the world stop what U r doing and wish my son a very happy 13th bday on today !!!!!!” she captioned the sweet gallery, which included both photos and video clips. “I officially have a teenager !!!! Wow !!!!!! Turn up my baby !!!! I will forever celebrate u !!!! #DoJ13.”
Comedian Teddy Ray died at the age of 32 in what authorities say was an apparent drowning: Comic was discovered by maintenance worker at his home in Rancho Mirage, California
Officials said that the death of comedian Teddy Ray at 32 was the result of an apparent drowning. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office told TMZ that a maintenance worker contacted authorities Friday morning at 10 a.m at a home in Rancho Mirage, California to report that a man had been floating in a pool.
Marilyn Monroe-Lookalike Says She Gets Death Threats
Leylah Dobinson, 23, has over 20,000 Instagram followers and said she has always been inspired by Monroe's natural beauty and personality.
‘Charmed’ and ‘Soap’ Actor Rebecca Balding Dead at 73
Best known for her roles in the original Charmed series and Soap, veteran screen actor Rebecca Balding has died at the age of 73. Following a battle with ovarian cancer, the actress passed away in Park City, Utah, her husband confirmed to USA Today. Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, Balding...
Coroner confirms actor James Caan’s cause of death
LOS ANGELES — Cardiac issues led to the death of legendary actor James Caan, according to a report released Saturday by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. According to the report, “The Godfather” actor died from a heart attack and coronary artery disease at age 82, People magazine reported, noting that Caan also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also known as COPD, as well as congestive heart failure.
What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Granddaughter Amara Being on 'Claim to Fame'
Whoopi Goldberg raised her concerns about granddaughter Amara Skye appearing on ABC's "Claim to Fame" before the ABC reality series began.
Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing
The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
Standup Comedian Kevin Rooney Dies at Age 71
Standup comedian Kevin Rooney has died. He was 71. The Emmy winner, who worked on Jay Leno's first comedy special Jay Leno and the American Dream and The Dennis Miller Show, passed away on July 9 at his home after a long battle with diabetes and end-stage renal failure, according to Deadline.
Hollywood actress Mary Alice dies at 80: The star was best known for TV's A Different World and the movie Sparkle, and played The Oracle in Matrix Revolutions
Hollywood film and TV actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 80. The Tony and Emmy award winning star passed away on Wednesday in New York City, according to the New York Police Department which spoke to Variety. Her cause of death is not yet known. The star...
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Amy Grant “Making Progress Every Day” After Bike Accident That Left Her Unconscious for 10 Minutes
Amy Grant‘s bike accident left her unconscious for nearly 10 minutes and with a concussion, but her team says her recovery is going well. Grant was hospitalized July 27 after she fell while on a bicycle ride with friends in Nashville.More from The Hollywood ReporterNicki Minaj to Receive Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 MTV VMAsDespite 'Yellowstone' Snub, Popularity Is a Priority at the EmmysPeter Jackson Considered Hypnosis to Try and Forget 'The Lord of the Rings' “She is making progress every day,” a rep for Grant told Billboard on Sunday. “As Vince has announced during his concerts at the Ryman,...
Adam Wade, Singer, Actor, and History-Making Game Host, Dies at 87
Adam Wade, the vocalist, actor, and drummer, who made history as the first Black host of a televised game show, has died at age 87. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wade’s wife, former singer and producer Jeree Wade, confirmed that her beloved husband died on Thursday at his home in Montclair, New Jersey. He succumbed to a battle with Parkinson’s disease.
