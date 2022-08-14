Buccaneers Bowles On Kyle Trask “In Control Of The Offense”

Photo by: Rock Riley

TAMPA, Fla. – The Bucs are getting a good look at life without Tom Brady.

While Tom Brady is out with a planned approved absence, the Buccaneers are continuing to give 2nd-year quarterback Kyle Trask plenty of opportunity in these first two preseason games.

Trask went 25 of 33 for 258 yards through the air with one touchdown and one interception in a 26-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Get ready for more of the Trask Show against the Titans.

“We had some highs and we had some lows,” said Trask. Really I was just proud of our guys for staying locked in the whole time. It was kind of a roller coaster back and forth, and I thought we did a great job of staying locked in and fighting to the end.”

Blaine Gabbert got the start at QB and led the Bucs on two drives with the second one ending on a 72-yard touchdown drive. Gabbert was five for five on that drive complete with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jaelon Darden.

The Bucs know what they have in Gabbert, it’s Trask who needs the reps until Brady returns.

“I thought he (Trask) did a good job,” Bowles said. “He was put in a lot of situations that we practiced. I thought he managed the game well. He handled situations well, he was in the game, he didn’t get rattled.”

The Bucs and the Dolphins rested just about all of their starters. Kicker Jose Borregales, trying to take the starting job from Ryan Succop, missed what would have been a 49-yard game-winning field goal as time ran out. Expect more of the backups getting significant playing time against the Titans this coming Saturday night in Tennessee.

Trask wants to show the Bucs coaching staff that he can be the guy if Brady goes out for any length of time during the season. Right now Gabbert is the starter and Terask says Gabbert has been a big help to him.

“Blaine’s awesome,” Trask said. “Luckily I’ve been able to grow close with (Brady, Gabbert and Ryan Griffin) over the past year and they’ve been nothing but helpful to me. I’m just, I’m very blessed to be in the position I’m in to be in a room full of so many veterans.”

For Trask is a huge opportunity, to not only play a lot in this next game, but also to get a lot of reps going up against the Titans for two days of joint practices this week.

