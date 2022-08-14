ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Buccaneers Bowles On Kyle Trask “In Control Of The Offense”

By Rock Riley
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WejJZ_0hGtA40K00 Photo by: Rock Riley

TAMPA, Fla. – The Bucs are getting a good look at life without Tom Brady.

While Tom Brady is out with a planned approved absence, the Buccaneers are continuing to give 2nd-year quarterback Kyle Trask plenty of opportunity in these first two preseason games.

Trask went 25 of 33 for 258 yards through the air with one touchdown and one interception in a 26-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Get ready for more of the Trask Show against the Titans.

“We had some highs and we had some lows,” said Trask. Really I was just proud of our guys for staying locked in the whole time. It was kind of a roller coaster back and forth, and I thought we did a great job of staying locked in and fighting to the end.”

Blaine Gabbert got the start at QB and led the Bucs on two drives with the second one ending on a 72-yard touchdown drive. Gabbert was five for five on that drive complete with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jaelon Darden.

The Bucs know what they have in Gabbert, it’s Trask who needs the reps until Brady returns.

“I thought he (Trask) did a good job,” Bowles said. “He was put in a lot of situations that we practiced. I thought he managed the game well. He handled situations well, he was in the game, he didn’t get rattled.”

The Bucs and the Dolphins rested just about all of their starters. Kicker Jose Borregales, trying to take the starting job from Ryan Succop, missed what would have been a 49-yard game-winning field goal as time ran out. Expect more of the backups getting significant playing time against the Titans this coming Saturday night in Tennessee.

Trask wants to show the Bucs coaching staff that he can be the guy if Brady goes out for any length of time during the season. Right now Gabbert is the starter and Terask says Gabbert has been a big help to him.

“Blaine’s awesome,” Trask said. “Luckily I’ve been able to grow close with (Brady, Gabbert and Ryan Griffin)  over the past year and they’ve been nothing but helpful to me. I’m just, I’m very blessed to be in the position I’m in to be in a room full of so many veterans.”

For Trask is a huge opportunity, to not only play a lot in this next game, but also to get a lot of reps going up against the Titans for two days of joint practices this week.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday

Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Tennessee State
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday

The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Kyle Trask
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Titans#American Football#The Miami Dolphins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Buccaneers get disappointing display from questionable draft pick

The Buccaneers committed a cardinal sin by drafting a special teamer in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The results were not impressive. Much like everything else in the preseason, overreacting to the very first game is silly. The Buccaneers were looking for growth above all other things, and that happened, so there is no reason to call for heads to roll or to start on Hall of Fame busts yet.
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
130K+
Followers
17K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy