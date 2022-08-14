Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Massachusetts State Police charge Taunton man with OUI in fatal crash
HOPKINTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday that a Taunton man was charged with OUI in a fatal crash. State police said that 29-year-old Devin Arroyo is accused of veering into the northbound lane on 495 and hit another driver head on just after midnight. The victim’s...
NECN
1 Killed in Fiery Westford Crash
One person was killed in a fiery crash in Westford, Massachusetts, that resulted in part of Route 110 being closed in both directions Tuesday night. Westford police confirmed that the sole occupant of the car died in the crash, which also resulted in a vehicle fire. The Massachusetts Department of...
ABC6.com
Police search for 2 people accused of crashing stolen car into Providence restaurant
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they are searching for two people who are accused of crashing a stolen car into a restaurant Tuesday. The crash happened at the Caribeño restaurant on Academy Avenue. Police said the gray Toyota Camry was reported stolen out of Providence. The...
fallriverreporter.com
27-year-old Massachusetts father of 4-year-old identified as man killed in highway pedestrian crash
Officials have released the name of a young Massachusetts father that was killed this past weekend after being struck by multiple vehicles. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m. last night Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police-Holden Barracks responded a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound west of exit 20 in Worcester. Upon arrival Troopers determined that 27-year-old Jamal Mustapha from Worcester, had been struck by multiple vehicles.
ABC6.com
Motorcyclist crashes with truck in Johnston
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A motorcyclist crashed with a truck in Johnston Tuesday morning. Police said the motorcycle hit the truck taking a left hand turn just after 7 a.m. on Hartford Avenue. The man was launched 135 feet away from the site of initial impact. The motorcyclist was...
Trooper, pedestrian struck by alleged drunk driver in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A state trooper was struck by an alleged drunk driver while responding to a separate crash in Mansfield on Monday, according to officials. Just before 11 p.m. Monday, a trooper received a report of a collision in the area of Depot Road and Route 32 (River Road) in Mansfield. A car […]
NewsTimes
Police: Intoxicated woman was on phone when she hit pedestrian and state trooper in Mansfield
MANSFIELD — A Tolland County woman was arrested after state police said she was intoxicated and using her phone when she struck a pedestrian, state trooper and police cruiser Monday night. Hope Elizabeth Herzog, 26, of Columbia, was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving...
Connecticut State Troopers looking for suspect in connection with larceny
State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with larceny in Moodus, Connecticut.
Fundraiser started to purchase headstone for 13-year-old victim of deadly Chandler Street Crash in Worcester
The family of the 13-year-old girl who was killed in a three-car crash on Chandler Street in Worcester on July 23 is fundraising to pay for her headstone. Sonia Garcia, the girl’s aunt, started a GoFundMe page on Aug. 10. “Leanny was an amazing 13-year-old and at that young...
nrinow.news
N.S. woman strikes two vehicles, charged with DUI by Woonsocket police
WOONOSOCKET – A North Smithfield woman was charged with suspicion of driving under the influence this week after reportedly striking two other vehicles while driving in Woonsocket. Stephanie Conca, 49, was at the intersection of Park Avenue and Greene Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, August 12 when she...
ABC6.com
Man, 55, identified as driver killed in fiery Attleboro crash
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a 55-year-old man was killed in a fiery Attleboro crash on Friday. The single-car crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on South Avenue at West Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the car crashed into a tree and...
ABC6.com
3 men arrested after brawls on Block Island plead not guilty
WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Three men that were arrested after a brawls broke out on Block Island last week plead not guilty to all charges in court. Jacob Dorbor, 30, of Providence, Miguel Silva, 36, of Pawtucket and Michael Carvalho, 26, of Providence plead not guilty disorderly conduct charges Wednesday.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts State Police to resume search for missing swimmer near Jaws Bridge
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police are preparing to resume its search Tuesday morning, for a missing swimmer near Jaws Bridge on Martha’s Vineyard. The two men went missing late Sunday night after jumping off the bridge that connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs. Massachusetts State Police said...
ABC6.com
Car hits Wendy’s in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A car hit the side of a Wendy’s in Warwick on Wednesday. The crash happened around 12 p.m. at the location on Quaker Lane. Warwick police said the driver suffered a medical event and was taken to the hospital. Witnesses at the scene told...
Police ID man killed in motorcycle crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police have identified the man that was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on I-95 south in the area of I-195. […]
27-Year-Old Worcester Man Killed In Hit-Run From Multiple Vehicles: Police
A 27-year-old man died over the weekend, authorities said, after cars struck him several times while he was walking along Route 290 in Worcester. The man was near Exit 20 around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, when a vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer crashed into him and kept driving, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other vehicles ran over his body after that and did not stop. Though it's unclear if those drivers knew they had hit a person or if they believed it was an animal, officials said.
ABC6.com
Tiverton man sentenced to prison for robbery in Massachusetts
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Tiverton man involved in a Fall River robbery last year has been sentenced to prison. The Bristol District Attorney’s Office said 59-year-old Randy Audet will serve five to seven year in prison after he pleaded guilty to the armed robbery at Maplewood Suprette.
ABC6.com
Man, 42, found guilty of fatal hammer attack in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A 42-year-old man has been convicted of brutally killing another man with a hammer in Fall River nearly four years ago. Adam Levesque was found guilty of killing 39-year-old Lance Correia, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. In October 2018, Fall...
whdh.com
Just one station: A 16-year-old in the hospital after being hit by police cruiser
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Jesse Doyon, the 16-year-old Uxbridge High schooler, should be starting school in two weeks but will likely still be in the hospital after being struck by a Uxbridge Police cruiser. “The first time that he recognized me was today, and he just wanted me to get...
ABC6.com
Horse trailer involved in three-car crash in Exeter
EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said a horse trailer was involved in a three-car crash in Exeter on Sunday. State police said there was no injuries and the horse was safely taken from the scene. No further information was immediately released.
