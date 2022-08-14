ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Massachusetts State Police charge Taunton man with OUI in fatal crash

HOPKINTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday that a Taunton man was charged with OUI in a fatal crash. State police said that 29-year-old Devin Arroyo is accused of veering into the northbound lane on 495 and hit another driver head on just after midnight. The victim’s...
TAUNTON, MA
NECN

1 Killed in Fiery Westford Crash

One person was killed in a fiery crash in Westford, Massachusetts, that resulted in part of Route 110 being closed in both directions Tuesday night. Westford police confirmed that the sole occupant of the car died in the crash, which also resulted in a vehicle fire. The Massachusetts Department of...
fallriverreporter.com

27-year-old Massachusetts father of 4-year-old identified as man killed in highway pedestrian crash

Officials have released the name of a young Massachusetts father that was killed this past weekend after being struck by multiple vehicles. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m. last night Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police-Holden Barracks responded a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound west of exit 20 in Worcester. Upon arrival Troopers determined that 27-year-old Jamal Mustapha from Worcester, had been struck by multiple vehicles.
WORCESTER, MA
ABC6.com

Motorcyclist crashes with truck in Johnston

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A motorcyclist crashed with a truck in Johnston Tuesday morning. Police said the motorcycle hit the truck taking a left hand turn just after 7 a.m. on Hartford Avenue. The man was launched 135 feet away from the site of initial impact. The motorcyclist was...
JOHNSTON, RI
WTNH

Trooper, pedestrian struck by alleged drunk driver in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A state trooper was struck by an alleged drunk driver while responding to a separate crash in Mansfield on Monday, according to officials. Just before 11 p.m. Monday, a trooper received a report of a collision in the area of Depot Road and Route 32 (River Road) in Mansfield. A car […]
MANSFIELD, MA
nrinow.news

N.S. woman strikes two vehicles, charged with DUI by Woonsocket police

WOONOSOCKET – A North Smithfield woman was charged with suspicion of driving under the influence this week after reportedly striking two other vehicles while driving in Woonsocket. Stephanie Conca, 49, was at the intersection of Park Avenue and Greene Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, August 12 when she...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Man, 55, identified as driver killed in fiery Attleboro crash

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a 55-year-old man was killed in a fiery Attleboro crash on Friday. The single-car crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on South Avenue at West Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the car crashed into a tree and...
ATTLEBORO, MA
ABC6.com

3 men arrested after brawls on Block Island plead not guilty

WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Three men that were arrested after a brawls broke out on Block Island last week plead not guilty to all charges in court. Jacob Dorbor, 30, of Providence, Miguel Silva, 36, of Pawtucket and Michael Carvalho, 26, of Providence plead not guilty disorderly conduct charges Wednesday.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Car hits Wendy’s in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A car hit the side of a Wendy’s in Warwick on Wednesday. The crash happened around 12 p.m. at the location on Quaker Lane. Warwick police said the driver suffered a medical event and was taken to the hospital. Witnesses at the scene told...
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

Police ID man killed in motorcycle crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police have identified the man that was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on I-95 south in the area of I-195. […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Daily Voice

27-Year-Old Worcester Man Killed In Hit-Run From Multiple Vehicles: Police

A 27-year-old man died over the weekend, authorities said, after cars struck him several times while he was walking along Route 290 in Worcester. The man was near Exit 20 around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, when a vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer crashed into him and kept driving, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other vehicles ran over his body after that and did not stop. Though it's unclear if those drivers knew they had hit a person or if they believed it was an animal, officials said.
WORCESTER, MA
ABC6.com

Tiverton man sentenced to prison for robbery in Massachusetts

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Tiverton man involved in a Fall River robbery last year has been sentenced to prison. The Bristol District Attorney’s Office said 59-year-old Randy Audet will serve five to seven year in prison after he pleaded guilty to the armed robbery at Maplewood Suprette.
TIVERTON, RI
ABC6.com

Man, 42, found guilty of fatal hammer attack in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A 42-year-old man has been convicted of brutally killing another man with a hammer in Fall River nearly four years ago. Adam Levesque was found guilty of killing 39-year-old Lance Correia, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. In October 2018, Fall...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Horse trailer involved in three-car crash in Exeter

EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said a horse trailer was involved in a three-car crash in Exeter on Sunday. State police said there was no injuries and the horse was safely taken from the scene. No further information was immediately released.
EXETER, RI

