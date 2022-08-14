One Akron: Uniting the City We Love: A talk with Akron leaders in the wake of the Jayland Walker shooting

No comments yet!! WOWWells here's one and more.Your giving stats on 75% not having a meaningful relationship with African Americans. What's the stats on meaningful relationships with White people, when the word is Caucasian. What's the stats with White people and Hispanic, Asian, Mixed people??? This relationship % is BS and RACIST!! It goes against who and what we are. The soldier's dying for this country are what color?? It doesn't matter because they are brother's in war and life. What about those who have gotten sick, have taken care of and died from Covid?? Did anyone have stats on that? We aren't a box of crayons and "If you believe in God, Jesus and Genetics you would know NOT ONE OF US NEVER HAVE OR WILL BE 100% of ANY RACE.
It is a 2 way path. Dark skin to light skin and light skin to dark skin. It’s not a one way path. It’s about respect, and willingness both ways.
people need to stop fleeing and shooting at police.thats what needs to stop.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Comments / 9