Akron, OH

One Akron: Uniting the City We Love: A talk with Akron leaders in the wake of the Jayland Walker shooting

By Jennifer Conn
 3 days ago
Michelle Blake
3d ago

No comments yet!! WOWWells here's one and more.Your giving stats on 75% not having a meaningful relationship with African Americans. What's the stats on meaningful relationships with White people, when the word is Caucasian. What's the stats with White people and Hispanic, Asian, Mixed people??? This relationship % is BS and RACIST!! It goes against who and what we are. The soldier's dying for this country are what color?? It doesn't matter because they are brother's in war and life. What about those who have gotten sick, have taken care of and died from Covid?? Did anyone have stats on that? We aren't a box of crayons and "If you believe in God, Jesus and Genetics you would know NOT ONE OF US NEVER HAVE OR WILL BE 100% of ANY RACE.

9
Jennie Scott
3d ago

It is a 2 way path. Dark skin to light skin and light skin to dark skin. It’s not a one way path. It’s about respect, and willingness both ways.

6
Bobbyd
2d ago

people need to stop fleeing and shooting at police.thats what needs to stop.

6
 

