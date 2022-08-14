ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Marlborough firefighters recall Southborough fire response

MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Fire Department responded to the town of Southborough Aug. 5 for a mutual aid assignment for a structure fire at 21 Sears Road that had been struck by lightning. Engine 1, under the command of Lieutenant Omar Torres, along with firefighters Matthew Armour, Ralph Caccaipaglia...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Framingham, MA
Framingham, MA
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Shabbat on the Beach Friday in Wayland

SUDBURY – Congregation B’nai Torah of Sudbury warmly invites the community to our Shabbat on the Beach service and Open Houses at the Wayland Town Beach (25 Parkland Drive, Wayland), this Friday, August 19 at 6:30 p.m., led by B’nai Torah’s Rabbi Lisa Eiduson with Rabbi Joshua Breindel of Beth El.
WAYLAND, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America

BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Four Homes in Watertown Were Sold This Week

Watertown had sales of three condos and a two-family home this week. 49 Hersom St. #49, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,131 sq. ft. Townhouse, Sold: $525,000. 71-73 Prentiss St., 6 bedroom 2 bathroom 2,562 sq. ft. 2 Family, Sold: $935,000. Sponsored by:. 354 Charles River Road UNIT 354, 2 bedroom...
WATERTOWN, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Residents Say Customer Parking Ruining Neighborhood

When Providence Oyster Bar opened on Post Road in May, it marked a small shift southward from the hub of restaurants in downtown East Greenwich. Many in town (and beyond) have welcomed the new eatery but some of the challenges felt by downtown residents are now being felt by residents who live in the neighborhood behind POB – namely parking woes. And they aren’t happy about it.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Boston Globe

The best places to get a lobster roll in New England

Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
WINTHROP, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Massachusetts

If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Massachusetts then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood places in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of these restaurants are highly praised by local people and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. They are great choices for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also amazing options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion. Are you curious about what these seafood places are? Here is the complete list. If you haven't visited any of them, make sure you do because they are truly amazing.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Ann Page Freeman, 94

ASHLAND – Ann Page Freeman, 94, of Ashland, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2022 after a brief illness. Growing up in Scituate, she graduated from Sargent College in Boston with a degree in Physical Education. Sports was a big passion in her life – starting with sailing and...
ASHLAND, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy Center hit by second suspected arson fire in two weeks #quincyfiredepartment #mayorkoch #quincypolicedepartment

Quincy Center hit by second suspected arson fire in two weeks. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. The latest fire in Quincy Center in recent months as well as one that occurred but two weeks after the last one was a grass fire at the former site of one of Quincy’s oldest churches and that is now a church cemetery.
QUINCY, MA
NECN

‘What's the Point?': Buried Beach Walkway Raises Accessibility Questions

It’s pretty easy to see why Norman Courtemanche loves enjoying Salisbury Reservation Beach with his family. During a recent sunny, 90-degree day, Courtemanche sat in a chair and admired the coastal scenery. “It’s a beautiful area to be in,” he said. “Especially on a day like this. You can’t...
LOWELL, MA
peninsulachronicle.com

Dunkin’ Donuts Opening A Location In Gloucester

GLOUCESTER –A national coffee and donut chain appears to be on its way to Gloucester. Gregg Nigro has been trying to bring a Dunkin’ Donuts to Gloucester for a number of years and it looks like it will soon become a reality. Want to read the rest of...
GLOUCESTER, MA
Live 95.9

Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?

Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
