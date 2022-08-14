Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Related
wksu.org
Akron's Kenmore neighborhood wants to be 'Music Row'
Tina Boyes, head of the Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance, has been working since 2017 to make Kenmore Boulevard exciting again. For every new business, there are still spaces like the former Hairston Appliance store that’s quietly waiting for a new tenant. Boyes began consulting with Dallas-based Better Block five years ago on how to make the boulevard more walkable. They added bike lanes. They filled a vacant lot with art and turned it into a courtyard for community meetings. And then she came to a realization: Kenmore is a music neighborhood.
coolcleveland.com
Building a Day in Akron: Gardens, History & Nostalgia by Claudia Taller
Late summer, and we wanted an outing. One of my friends said, “Let’s spend a day together in your old stomping grounds.” Which is where, I wondered. “You know, in Akron.” I last lived in Akron when I was 13, and so I said, “I’m game. Let me come up with something we’d all like to do.”
Check Out the 2022 Highland Square PorchRokr Festival
A microphone ready to be used for a concert.Matt Botsford/Unsplash. This coming Saturday, PorchRokr is coming to Highland Square in Akron, Ohio. It is the largest music festival held in the city and transforms verandas from Akron's eclectic and historic neighborhoods into concert venues and one-day art studios. This year, there will be almost 150 local musicians, artists, and bands.
Craft lovers converge on Medina for Affair on the Square
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Affair on the Square crafted a successful and very popular shopping event in Medina’s Uptown Park Sunday (Aug. 14). More than 150 exhibitors showcased their arts, crafts and foodstuffs to throngs of visitors. The event began at 11 a.m., and by noon the parking garages behind the Medina County Courthouse and City Hall were totally filled. Latecomers slowly circled the garage hoping for an empty spot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
barbertonherald.com
Barberton welcomes new cop
Triggered!! If your reading comprehension was any good you’d know I’m far from proud. More like disgusted ray. I forgot you people think we the people should have no voice. Let em all fly down the road like the American idiots they are. I don’t give a f*** anymore. I’m getting used to it!! 👍🏻🤡🌎
whbc.com
Area Animal Sanctuary Assisting With Wallaby Still ‘Out There’
BREWSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A cage trap has been set, in hopes of catching the wallaby that is roaming the Brewster area of Stark County. Berlin Center-based Noah’s Lost Ark animal sanctuary is assisting in the effort. It may be a nocturnal type of a...
Body found tangled in live powerlines
Cleveland police are investigating after a body was found hanging in an electrical substation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker spotted at Ohio café
The Kardashian clan is no stranger to Cleveland.
Need a nap? Check out the University of Akron’s latest investment
At the University of Akron officials know a well-rested mind is a key to learning. So, they are giving students the perfect opportunity to catch some extra Zzzs.
Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps Appears on TLC's Reality Show Seeking Sister Wife; Isn't Polygamy Illegal?
Euclid, OH. - Ward Three Councilman Marcus Epps of Euclid, OH, is actively participating in a TLC reality show. TLC is an American cable channel owned by Warner Bros. TLC stands for the tender loving care of others. The programming intends to connect with viewers through emotions. Several TLC programs include 90 Day Fiance, My 600lb Life, Medical Marvel, Unique Lifestyles, Journey and Transformation, and many others.
Akron’s PorchRokr music and art festival to transform porches, businesses into stages, art studios Aug. 20
AKRON, Ohio – On Saturday, Aug. 20, homes, businesses and parks in Akron’s historic Highland Square neighborhood will transform into mini concert venues and art studios for the 10th annual PorchRokr music festival. More than 150 local musicians, bands and artists are scheduled for the festival, representing genres...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
coolcleveland.com
Kids Can Explore Dozens of Heavy Work Vehicles at Cleveland Metroparks Event
Sun 8/21 @ 10AM-3PM Has your family managed to miss the other Touch-a-Truck events that have happened so far this month? Never fear! Cleveland Metroparks is back this weekend with its 11th annual Touch-a-Truck event at Brookside Reservation. There’ll be an eye-popping 50 or so heavy work vehicles that kids...
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every summer, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
fox40jackson.com
Ohio girl’s lemonade stand near food festival shut down after complaint
An 8-year-old girl selling lemonade near an Ohio food festival had her operation shut down by local police after they received a complaint. Asa Baker was selling lemonade in an alley outside the business where her father works near the Alliance, Ohio Rib and Food Festival last weekend when she says a local police officer asked her to shut down the stand, WJW-TV reported.
spectrumnews1.com
A wallaby is on the loose in Stark County
BREWSTER, Ohio — A wallaby is on the loose, last spotted Monday, in the Village of Brewster and surrounding areas in Stark County. There’s no mistaking a wallaby, because they look like kangaroos. Brewster authorities said they have contacted wildlife professionals for help in humanely capturing the wallaby...
2 wounded in separate shootings in West Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Two males were hospitalized after they were wounded in separate shootings Monday in West Akron, according to police. Police became aware of the first shooting after the 31-year-old victim was dropped off at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center. Officers were told the shooting had occurred on Diagonal Road.
cleveland19.com
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority has released surveillance video showing a large group surrounding a city bus, even pounding on the windshield as others danced on the roof. Video first surfaced on social media in June, showing a first-person perspective from the crowd that gathered...
cleveland19.com
Struggling church forced to cancel festival due to building demolition
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The St. Rocco’s Festival has been canceled yet again. This time, it’s because of a crumbling building that caught fire in 2019. It’s set to be demolished around the same time the labor day festival is usually held. The news is disappointing for...
spectrumnews1.com
Morning Briefing: Gov. DeWine announces $5 million H2Ohio grant, Akron Public Schools needs teachers and Cleveland city leaders announce crime decrease
Good morning, Ohio. Here's what you need to know today. It is a quiet and cool start across much of Ohio with some areas dealing with a little patchy fog. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a pop-up afternoon shower possible. Most areas will stay dry with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
Comments / 3