wdrb.com
Man fatally shot in Portland neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday evening. The report of a shooting came in shortly before 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Main Street, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson officer Beth Ruoff said. That's near North 26th and Pirtle streets.
Wave 3
LMPD: Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager is in the hospital after he was shot in the Smoketown Jackson neighborhood Tuesday night. Beth Ruoff with Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. Officers responded to the 500 block of East Jacob Street and found a teenager...
Wave 3
Man wounded in Bashford Manor neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that has left a man hospitalized. The victim was found by officers around 12:45 a.m. after officers were called to the 3300 block of River Chase Court. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and listed in serious condition, according to LMPD.
Wave 3
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in east Louisville on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a two-vehicle accident, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. Early...
wdrb.com
Louisville police arrest man found with stolen mail, including checks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for having stolen mail, including checks, that didn't belong to him. Clarence Still, 40, was arrested for the crime on Monday. He's charged with receiving stolen property, having a gun as a convicted felon and for possession of crystal meth.
Wave 3
Single car crash leaves 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A single vehicle accident overnight in the Taylor Berry neighborhood claimed the life of a woman and left a man with very serious injuries. The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Central Avenue at 7th Street Road. According to Louisville Metro police, the car with...
WLKY.com
Lawsuit alleges 17-year-old died because he was confidential informant for LMPD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A wrongful death lawsuit claims a 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot in a fast-food restaurant parking lot last year died because he was working as a confidential informant for Louisville Metro police. The lawsuit, filed on Monday by the mother of Devor Stoner, also alleges...
Wave 3
Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the California neighborhood Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:00p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting on the 1100 block of S 17th Street. When officers arrived to the scene...
Wave 3
LMPD: Investigation underway after man found shot in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Monday morning. Just before 9 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 800 block of West Florence Avenue on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. When...
WLKY.com
Police ask for help finding Louisville man who disappeared in June
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help finding a man who has been missing for more than a month and is believed to be in danger. LMPD's Missing Persons Unit issued an "Operation Return Home" for David Floyd, who they say has not been seen since June 29. They say they are concerned for his safety.
Shooting in Portland neighborhood leaves 1 injured, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Portland neighborhood. According to Metro Police, their First Division officers responded to the area of North 22nd and Lytle Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers located a man with a gunshot wound at the...
WLKY.com
One dead after crash near Ford Truck Plant in Louisville, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Someone is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD's Eighth Division responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision around 5:45 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane, which is right by the Ford Truck Plant.
WLKY.com
Man hospitalized in serious condition after being shot in Bashford Manor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in serious condition at the hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning in the Bashford Manor neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just before 12:45 a.m., LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to a shooting in the 330o block of River Chase Court. That...
WLKY.com
'It's just so devastating': Louisville community mourns father of 3 killed in fiery crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The woman who police believe caused a fiery crash that killed a man early Sunday morning on Interstate-264 near the Breckenridge Lane exit, appeared in court Monday for the first time since the incident. Forty-two-year-old Maria Gibson (aka Maria Lara) plead not guilty to operating a...
WLKY.com
Man injured in early morning Portland shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and injured early Sunday morning in Portland, according to Louisville Metro Police. About 4:30 a.m., LMPD First Division officers responded to the call of a shooting on 22nd Street and Lytle Street. That is just south of the I-64 ramp on 22nd.
Wave 3
Strip of highway to be named in honor of fallen LMPD officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Millions of eyes driving down a strip of I-64 will look up and see a sign that many hope will inspire them to be a good person. The sign will serve as a memorial for fallen LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim. It will act as a symbol of why he’s made his home state so proud.
WLKY.com
Mother of slain woman attends arraignment of man in Smoketown double homicide case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The mother of a murdered woman was in court Tuesday morning for the accused killer’s arraignment. A grand jury indicted Mahlon Harris for the murders of Antonia Lucas and Daniel Key, Jr. Police say Harris shot them in December 2020 while they were inside a...
Wave 3
Motorcade escort brings new 9/11 Never Forget exhibit to the Fairgrounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit made its way through Louisville on Tuesday, arriving at the fairgrounds for the State Fair. Louisville Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff Department and Kentucky State Fair Board Police were among those that gave the escort. People can come to see...
WLKY.com
Louisville man facing charges in carjacking incident makes plea deal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man facing charges connected to a violent carjacking made a plea deal on Tuesday. Police say in August of 2019, Jose Espinoza Jr., was arrested and charged with kidnapping, attempted murder, robbery and assault among other charges. A woman told police that Espinoza approached...
wdrb.com
Woman indicted on multiple charges, including murder in Eastern Parkway crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was indicted on charges of murder and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicant after a fatal crash on Eastern Parkway last year. Melissa Ybarra was indicted last week by a Jefferson County grand jury. She is facing 10 different charges...
