Thrillist
The Best Cocktail Bars to Try in Orange County
Orange County isn’t known for its surplus of lounges conglomerated in trendy districts quite like Los Angeles, perhaps, but that’s what makes the allure of discovering our local bars that much more fun. In recent years, areas like Santa Ana, Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, and Anaheim, have reimagined what it means to enjoy a drink—carving out thoughtfully-designed spaces atop hotels, underneath restaurants, and even through walk-in refrigerators.
17 Best Restaurants in Huntington Beach, CA
Whether you’re a local or just stopping through, Huntington Beach has a lot to offer—including some of the best food in Southern California. With more than its fair share of delicious cuisine, you’ll see a lot of restaurants stating that claim to be one of the best restaurants in Huntington Beach. To make your search a little easier, we’ve put together a list of some of our absolute eateries in Surf City USA.
Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los Angeles
When you're planning a trip to Los Angeles, you may want to add some waterfalls to your itinerary. There are many waterfalls near Los Angeles, but staying within city limits won't help you see all of them. These waterfalls are in places that would be hard for tourists who aren't camping on a vacation.
Orange County Business Journal
Alteryx: Big Data, Big Dreams in Irvine
The newly unveiled Spectrum Terrace headquarters of Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) are expected to entice its employees—an estimated 350 of the data analytics software firm’s approximately 2,000 full-time employees are in Orange County—to return to the office. People are encouraged to be in the offices on “Together...
Orange County Business Journal
Lido House Dining Draws a Local Crowd
The City of Newport Beach transitioned its Civic Center from an outdated facility on the Balboa Peninsula to a beautiful new location in Newport Center in 2013. What to do with the old property? Simple: let Bob Olson and his Newport Beach-based R.D. Olson Development build a boutique hotel dubbed Lido House on the property, an award-winning hotel that draws inspiration from the Cape Cod aesthetics of the hotel developer’s former home on Balboa Island.
New Tequila Bar Debuts at Balboa Bay Resort
Tequila has become a trendy spirit in the cocktail world. From reposado to anejo, tequila has gained in popularity—but so too has mezcal, often referred to as tequila’s smoky-tasting cousin. No matter which agave-derived beverage you prefer, you’ll find a version you’ll love at the new Tequila Bar...
Orange County Business Journal
Hotel Irvine’s $135M Sale Marks Hyatt Return
Hotel Irvine, the largest hotel in the city of Irvine by room count, is returning to its prior iteration following a $135 million sale. Two years after shuttering as a result of the pandemic, the 541-room property last week was acquired by Chicago’s Hyatt Hotels Corp. (NYSE: H). Irvine...
10 Things Worth Driving to the OC from LA & SD
No hard feelings for The Mouse, but there’s other things to do in Orange County than just Disneyland! How does a bona fide American Ninja Warrior course sound? Or a brand new waterpark? Or, how about a restaurant that lets you see the Disneyland fireworks without actually going into Disneyland? Whether you’re headed to these newly-opened attractions or to other tried-and-true faves, let’s give some love to our neighbor down south and check out these OC spots your whole family will love…despite the long car ride.
Disneyland Resort’s ‘Magic Key’: Annual pass prices now more expensive
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) — Renewing your Disneyland Magic Key this week? If you bought the most expensive annual pass last year, you’re going to be paying more this time around. Annual pass renewals go on sale to existing passholders on Thursday, and according to the park’s price listings,...
Baked Filipino Dessert Hotspot Arrives At The District Near Irvine
Specializing in a mouthwatering Filipino dessert menu that includes mini cupcakes, taho soy pudding, and eclectic presentations of Halo Halo, Baked Dessert Bar celebrated a grand opening at The District at Tustin Legacy near Irvine on Saturday, August 13. With unique items like a chicken and waffle cupcake, along with...
A possible future for “the mall”
Once the biggest and most prosperous enclosed shopping center in Orange County, Westminster Mall has declined to the point where its drooping sales tax revenue is weighing on the city treasury and a stroll through its halls is a journey down corridors of empty, dark, silent storefronts. Six years ago,...
H Mart Officially Opens Second Store Location In Irvine
H Mart, the well-known Asian supermarket chain, has officially announced the opening of its second Irvine store location on Alton Parkway. The city’s second H Mart location becomes the chain’s sixteenth in California and part of a growing network of more than 70 stores in the United States. Additionally, the chain has a network of seven stores in Canada.
Senior Friendly Day Trips Southern California
Senior-Friendly Southern California Day Trips. Listed below are some great day trips with seniors in mind. These trips offer a little slower pace and have plenty of places to sit and relax while taking in the scenery. Popular options for seniors include bus tours or a train journey aboard Amtrak. All of these trips were picked with seniors in mind. Escape the daily routine and enjoy an adventure.
The 6 Worst Tourist Traps In Los Angeles And Where To Go Instead
The City of Angels has a lot to offer. With its rich culture, delicious food, and beautiful beaches, it’s hard not to have a blast. But your trip to L.A. can easily be ruined by visiting the wrong places. With such limited time, you want to make sure you...
Chino Hills, CA real estate market update
Chino Hills, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Chino Hills, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
South Coast Plaza Appoints New Director of PR and Communications
South Coast Plaza has named Kedric Francis as the new director of public relations and communications for the center. Francis, who counts 25 years of media experience in Orange County, is the founding editor of Riviera magazine and later served as the editorial director at the OC Register. He also...
Vans US Open: Athletes, Crowds, Brands Return to HB
The recently concluded Vans US Open of Surfing caught a massive wave of attendance when it returned this year to Huntington Beach. The event, touted as the largest surfing competition and action sports festival in the world, started July 30 and wrapped up on Aug. 7. Close to 400,000 people were estimated to have attended the nine-day event.
Mutt’s Eastbluff Brings All-New Americana-style Brunch to Newport Beach
Mutt’s Eastbluff has reinvented its weekend brunch with all-new dishes and drinks. The Newport Beach hotspot loved by locals for its welcoming atmosphere, larger-than-life Schooners of beer, and eclectic-yet-approachable American cuisine has a new culinary team bringing savory eats, sweet treats, and lively morning libations to its popular weekend menus.
Millions of MWD customers in SoCal asked to stop outdoor watering for 15 days
Due to pipeline repairs - not the drought - about 4 million customers of the MWD in Southern California are being asked to stop outdoor watering Sept. 6-20.
Marwaha Group Gains 1,500 More Stores
Marwaha Group Inc., based in Anaheim, has been contracted as a business development agent for almost 1,500 Subway restaurants to lead development, franchising and provide support. The additional stores bring the area developer’s current portfolio count to nearly 1,900 stores, including locations in Houston. “Subway is making many positive...
