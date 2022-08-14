ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loud noise causes passenger panic at a Las Vegas airport

The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Flights out of Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas were delayed early Sunday after a loud noise caused panic among travelers who thought it was gunfire.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the noise was caused by “an unruly subject” in Terminal 1 around 4:30 a.m. and that person was in custody.

Police didn’t immediately release the person’s name or say if any charges would be filed.

Airport officials said there was no security threat, but several concourses had to be cleared as a precaution and passengers needed to be re-screened at security checkpoints before boarding their flights.

The Associated Press

California man jailed after sharp sound, Vegas airport panic

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A California man jailed in Las Vegas on suspicion of causing a loud noise that sparked panic and travel delays Sunday at Harry Reid International Airport had been arrested at the airport less than 24 hours earlier for allegedly causing a disturbance near a ticket counter, a police official said Monday. The sharp sound of a door closing or a trash can toppling — apparently mistaken for gunfire — caused passengers to abandon security lines about 4:30 a.m. Sunday. More loud noises reverberated through the airport’s busy Terminal 1 as metal posts were knocked over in the chaos, Las Vegas police Officer Larry Hadfield said. Stefan Mathias Hutchison’s alleged role causing the sound was not immediately described. “The initial sound was a door or trash can falling,” Hadfield said. “That triggered patrons to leave lines, which caused stanchions to fall, causing a succession of loud sounds.”
The Associated Press

Police detail Vegas airport chaos, California man's arrest

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two airline ticket agents were hurt when a 33-year-old California man breached security at a busy Las Vegas airport on Sunday, sparking panic among commercial travelers, flight delays and cancellations, police said in a report made public Tuesday. Neither injury was described as serious, according to an arrest report that compared the incident at Harry Reid International Airport to terrorism. Stefan Mathias Hutchison, 33, of Oakland, told arresting officers he wanted to go home immediately, not wait for a flight on Monday. Police said he had also been arrested Saturday at the airport on misdemeanor charges after pushing past Transportation Security Administration screeners in what police also called a security breach. Hutchison remained jailed ahead of a court date Wednesday before a Las Vegas judge on a burglary charge based on Nevada law making it a felony to enter a building with an intent to commit a crime.
Fox5 KVVU

Electrical fire reported at MSG Sphere project on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Fire Department responded to an electrical fire at the MSG Sphere construction project on the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday afternoon. The fire was first reported by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at 1:56 p.m. Aug. 16. CCFD said an LVMPD air unit spotting a smoldering fire on top of the MSG Sphere, which is currently under construction at Sands Avenue and Koval Lane.
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police dog involved in car chase crash in good condition

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The police dog involved in a head-on collision following a violent vehicle chase on Aug 11 has fully recovered, according to a tweet from Metro. Boris, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois was inside a police vehicle when it was struck head-on by a man fleeing police. Boris...
8newsnow.com

Police: Robbery leads to violent car chase throughout Las Vegas streets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Aug 11 Metro officers were involved in a car chase that closed several Las Vegas roads and ultimately ended with the suspect slamming into an officer’s vehicle, according to police reports. Justin Venegas, 40, faces several charges including, but not limited to, attempted murder...
L.A. Weekly

Bisheba Gaines Dead, Jamara Williams Detained after DUI Crash on Las Vegas Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]

50-Year-Old Victim Dead after DUI Collision near West Resorts World Drive. The incident occurred around 1:35 a.m., near West Resorts World Drive. Per reports, the driver of a 2016 BMW X6 was heading south at a high rate of speed on Las Vegas Boulevard, approaching the Resorts World intersection. There, a Nissan driver made a sudden right turn onto Resorts World, directly into the path of the BMW.
wanderwisdom.com

Viral Video Showing a River of Flooding in Las Vegas Is Seriously Unbelievable

Las Vegas is a glamorous oasis in the middle of Nevada's desert landscape, but like many other desert cities, it's not particularly equipped to handle heavy rainfall. Normally this isn't a problem, as the area doesn't see a lot of heavy rain. Lately, however, there have been enough rainstorms near the Las Vegas area that the dry ground can't absorb the excess water, overwhelming the city's drainage systems.
