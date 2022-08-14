ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Impact News: Referee Scott Armstrong Now Working For Impact, Match For This Week’s Before The Impact

– Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong is now working for Impact Wrestling, according to a new report. PWINsider reports that Armstrong, the SMW and WCW alumni who was with WWE from 2006 through 2010, started with the company over the weekend as both a referee and a producer. Armstrong officiated the Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim Knockouts Championship match at Impact Emergence.
WWE
411mania.com

Kevin Owens Hoping To Take WWE Tag Team Title Alongside Sami Zayn

During an appearance on the TWC Show, Kevin Owens expressed a desire to team up with Sami Zayn again for a chance at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships (via Fightful). The pair have acquired the ROH and PWG Tag Team Titles already, so grabbing the win in the WWE would be a nice addition to their title collection. You can listen to the full episode and read a highlight below.
WWE
411mania.com

Seth Rollins Says His Daughter Has Made Him Think About Wrestling Safer

Seth Rollins says that becoming a dad has made him think about wrestling in a safer way. Rollins spoke with Metro for a new interview and talked about how his daughter Roux has made him start thinking about doing things safer in the ring. “It’s one of those things –...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Hart
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Triple H
Person
Mick Foley
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Headlines:
WWE
411mania.com

Acero’s WWE RAW Review 8.15.22

Daddy’s home! Sorry for my absence; I’m sure you all missed me! Truth is, I like to keep you guys on your toes. Cant have Tony every week for over ten years. Gotta keep this relationship strong and full of surprises! Then again, I could just be creating a level of abandonment issues for all of you.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D Generation X#Combat#A E Wwe Programming Block
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Brian Gewirtz Reveals He’s Helped Chris Jericho With His Promos in AEW

– During a recent interview with the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz revealed that he’s continued to help Chris Jericho and given him some promo lines since Jericho signed with AEW. Gewirtz stated the following (Fightful):. “I’ve always maintained a great friendship with...
WWE
411mania.com

Shawn Michaels On NXT Talent Making Transition To The Main Roster

In an interview with WrestleRant (via Wrestling Inc), Shawn Michaels spoke about the transition from NXT to the main roster for wrestlers and how things are going to change. He said: “Someone who is someone in NXT can now move up to the main roster, be recognized as the same person, talk about coming from NXT, and perhaps blending immediately into a storyline with someone who was previously in NXT,” Michaels said during an appearance on “WrestleRant.” “I absolutely think that communication is clearly going to be there, those transitions should be more seamless and more comfortable, and also the readiness of the talent going up.“
WWE
411mania.com

Mickie James Doesn’t Know What’s Next For Her In Wrestling

As previously reported, Mickie James said on Twitter that she feels she’s done in wrestling and doesn’t have anything left to prove. She went into that a little more during an interview with MYTV26 at Stocktoncon (via Fightful), adding that she doesn’t know what’s next for her.
WWE
411mania.com

GCW Sets War Games Match For The Art Of War Games II

To the surprise of few, GCW’s The Art of War Games II will feature a War Games match. GCW has confirmed that the Briscoes will defend their GCW World Tag Team Championships against BUSSY, Second Gear Crew, Los Macizos, and Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch at the September 3rd show inside the War Games structure.
CHICAGO, IL
411mania.com

Kenny Omega’s AEW Return Teased On This Week’s Being The Elite

This week’s episode of Being the Elite is online, and hints at the possible AEW return of Kenny Omega. The latest episode, “Young Bucks Trios Partner…?,” released on Monday and features the Bucks looking for someone to team with them in the AEW Trios Championship Tournament. The segment from AEW Dynamite where Hangman Page turns them down airs during the episode and at the end, Matt Jackson answers the phone and asks the person on the other end, “Are you sure? You’re sure you’re ready?” It then plays the vert start of Omega’s theme song before cutting out.
WWE
411mania.com

Booker T Says He ‘Hasn’t Missed’ Braun Strowman Since WWE Release

There have been a lot of notable WWE exits over the last couple of years, but one Booker T hasn’t missed is Braun Strowman. Booker recently spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast about Strowman, who has been part of his own promotion Control Your Narrative since he was released from WWE in 2021, and how it’s been an “out of sight, out of mind” situation for him.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy