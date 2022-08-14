For a second time in five days, Pembroke Pines Police arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself to shoppers. Deandre Jamar Bent, 26, walked up and exposed himself to a woman and her young daughter who were waiting for the woman's husband to pick them up outside a Bravo Supermarket about 2 p.m. Saturday, police said.

PEMBROKE PINES, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO