Bristol, CT

Robb Report

This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom

Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting.  Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Bristol, CT
Bristol, CT
Bristol, CT
foodmanufacturing.com

Connecticut Issues Warning Over Sushi

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety division is urging Connecticut residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, which was available for purchase this week at Geissler’s Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts. East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi is voluntarily recalling several products that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Back-to-School Giveaways Planned in Conn. as Supplies Cost More

Summer is winding down and students in Connecticut are preparing to return to the classroom. Back-to-school shopping is underway and surging inflation is taking a toll on families. According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

WFSB-TV3 on top of story in Enfield

Tuesday’s 11 p.m. local newscasts had many things in common, such as the drought that’s drying up the state and creating headaches for towns and the daily violence in Hartford. There was one lead story of local interest, however, that only made the front of the late newscast...
ENFIELD, CT
FOX 61

Stolen vehicles in Shelton spiking thanks to TikTok challenge

SHELTON, Conn. — A nationwide TikTok challenge is now impacting a growing number of Hyundai and Kia owners, including in communities across Connecticut. And Shelton has been hit particularly hard in recent days. Just after midnight Tuesday, Shelton Police received a call from a resident of the neighborhood near...
SHELTON, CT
New Haven Independent

“Engagement Center” Eyed For Problem Block

A Fair Haven-based harm reduction coalition has its sights set on turning a vacant Grand Avenue lot into a one-stop ​“engagement center” for sex workers, day laborers, drug users, and other struggling populations. They have the backing of local businesses and social service organizations. Now they’re looking...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

State expands access to farmers markets with food assistance programs

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — State officials and activists walked around the Middletown Farmers Market on Friday, highlighting food assistance programs that help increase access to fresh, locally grown food at farmers' markets across the state. Bryan Hurlburt, Connecticut Department of Agriculture Commissioner, explained that farmers markets bring fresh food and...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Viral TikTok Video Highlights CT Couple's Paranormal Findings

A viral video of paranormal investigators transporting haunted items from Ed and Lorraine Warren's museum has gone viral. The video that was taken last year has been viewed over 400,000 times. The man behind the video is paranormal investigator Eric Vitale. He posted it on TikTok just over a week ago.
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

West Hartford doctor fined $15,000 for operating on wrong eye, panel rules

The state Medical Examining Board imposed disciplinary action against four doctors Tuesday, including fining a West Hartford ophthalmologist $15,000 for operating on the wrong eye and fining a Bridgeport radiologist $5,000 in connection with a delayed cancer diagnosis. The board also reprimanded the medical license of the ophthalmologist, Dr. Patrick...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Victim in Enfield homicide was ‘a good person’

ENFIELD — Before dinner was served at Enfield Loaves & Fishes on Wednesday evening, people who have been seeing Christopher Kennedy at the soup kitchen for the past few years held a moment of silence and said a prayer for him. Kennedy, a 55-year-old homeless person, was found dead...
FOX 61

2 Massachusetts residents charged in Bristol 'street takeover'

Bristol police have charged two people in connection with a "street takeover" that happened in June. A "street takeover" is described by police as a new fad where illegal street racers block off an intersection or portions of the roadway. Then, individuals perform illegal stunts with their cars that endanger themselves and spectators.
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

