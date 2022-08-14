Read full article on original website
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Eyewitness News
New Britain families receive free supplies and food ahead of school year
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Hundreds of New Britain families received a little help getting their kids ready for their return to the classrooms. Team of sponsors ensured the children will have full book bags and bellies on their first day back at school. Michelle Delgado is picking up back...
This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom
Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting. Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
Military families ready to go back to school thanks to donations from Operation Homefront
GROTON, Conn. — Non-profit organization Operation Homefront made sure every military child in Groton has what they will need for the new school year by handing out donated backpacks and school supplies to families Wednesday. "I got two notebooks and I got some glue," said Harrison Hacker, who is...
Grassroots effort fights food insecurity in New Britain
Price Rite Marketplace and Feed the Children are partnering with Goya Foods and the Boys and Girls Club of New Britain to help families facing food insecurity.
foodmanufacturing.com
Connecticut Issues Warning Over Sushi
The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety division is urging Connecticut residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, which was available for purchase this week at Geissler’s Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts. East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi is voluntarily recalling several products that...
NewsTimes
EV battery fires burn hot and long. CT firefighters may be ill-equipped to handle them.
Despite the growing popularity of electric vehicles in Connecticut, firefighters across the state have received little to no training on how to combat the intense fires that can erupt in their specialized high-voltage batteries, fire officials say. The lack of adequate training became apparent last month when one of the...
NBC Connecticut
Back-to-School Giveaways Planned in Conn. as Supplies Cost More
Summer is winding down and students in Connecticut are preparing to return to the classroom. Back-to-school shopping is underway and surging inflation is taking a toll on families. According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on...
WFSB-TV3 on top of story in Enfield
Tuesday’s 11 p.m. local newscasts had many things in common, such as the drought that’s drying up the state and creating headaches for towns and the daily violence in Hartford. There was one lead story of local interest, however, that only made the front of the late newscast...
Hartford HealthCare promised workers raises, instead they charged for meals never provided
The CT labor department found that over the 22 months it audited, Hartford HealthCare took $479,000 from 114 workers — and never provided the food.
Stolen vehicles in Shelton spiking thanks to TikTok challenge
SHELTON, Conn. — A nationwide TikTok challenge is now impacting a growing number of Hyundai and Kia owners, including in communities across Connecticut. And Shelton has been hit particularly hard in recent days. Just after midnight Tuesday, Shelton Police received a call from a resident of the neighborhood near...
“Engagement Center” Eyed For Problem Block
A Fair Haven-based harm reduction coalition has its sights set on turning a vacant Grand Avenue lot into a one-stop “engagement center” for sex workers, day laborers, drug users, and other struggling populations. They have the backing of local businesses and social service organizations. Now they’re looking...
State expands access to farmers markets with food assistance programs
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — State officials and activists walked around the Middletown Farmers Market on Friday, highlighting food assistance programs that help increase access to fresh, locally grown food at farmers' markets across the state. Bryan Hurlburt, Connecticut Department of Agriculture Commissioner, explained that farmers markets bring fresh food and...
City Sells Land Under FBI Building For $2.5M
The city brought in $2.5 million after selling the land underneath downtown’s FBI building to the local private developer that has leased that property for the past two decades. That sale was recently recorded on the city’s online land records database. On Aug. 4, the City of New...
NBC Connecticut
Viral TikTok Video Highlights CT Couple's Paranormal Findings
A viral video of paranormal investigators transporting haunted items from Ed and Lorraine Warren's museum has gone viral. The video that was taken last year has been viewed over 400,000 times. The man behind the video is paranormal investigator Eric Vitale. He posted it on TikTok just over a week ago.
Connecticut health officials sound the alarm on polio following case in NYC
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — First it was measles, then came COVID, then monkeypox, now - polio. The infectious disease that was largely eradicated for decades has now surfaced again in New York City. Health officials are sounding the alarm after a person tested positive for polio. They say it may be just the tip of the iceberg.
Register Citizen
West Hartford doctor fined $15,000 for operating on wrong eye, panel rules
The state Medical Examining Board imposed disciplinary action against four doctors Tuesday, including fining a West Hartford ophthalmologist $15,000 for operating on the wrong eye and fining a Bridgeport radiologist $5,000 in connection with a delayed cancer diagnosis. The board also reprimanded the medical license of the ophthalmologist, Dr. Patrick...
Artifacts found on Connecticut farm reveal stories of English colonial life — a photo essay
The mysteries of life in Connecticut as an English colony is continuing to be unearthed at a 17th century farm in South Glastonbury. The Hollister Farm in South Glastonbury started being investigated back in 2013. Over the last decade, the use of ground penetrating radar has shown artifacts lost to time.
Victim in Enfield homicide was ‘a good person’
ENFIELD — Before dinner was served at Enfield Loaves & Fishes on Wednesday evening, people who have been seeing Christopher Kennedy at the soup kitchen for the past few years held a moment of silence and said a prayer for him. Kennedy, a 55-year-old homeless person, was found dead...
2 Massachusetts residents charged in Bristol 'street takeover'
Bristol police have charged two people in connection with a "street takeover" that happened in June. A "street takeover" is described by police as a new fad where illegal street racers block off an intersection or portions of the roadway. Then, individuals perform illegal stunts with their cars that endanger themselves and spectators.
East Lyme under mandatory water conservation as drought conditions continue
EAST LYME, Conn. — What's typically green and lush in the summer, has turned brown and parched this year. "I have noticed it being very hot and very dry and being so dry, my tomato bed has died," said Kathleen Barry of East Lyme. The entire state is experiencing...
