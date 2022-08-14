ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersburg, PA

Harrisburg man pleads guilty in Camp Hill pool shooting

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has pleaded guilty after a shooting at the Camp Hill Borough Pool last summer. The Cumberland County District Attorney’s office says Edwin Ruben Sosa Jimenez pled guilty on Tuesday to one count of criminal attempt to commit homicide in connection to the June 28, 2021, shooting.
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged marijuana smell, roach sparks confrontation that results in prison term for woman

Williamsport, Pa. — A 28-year-old woman who recently moved to the Williamsport area will spend nearly the entire month of September incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison for summary offenses of disorderly conduct and harassment she received during a police confrontation nearly a year ago. During her non-jury trial Aug. 3, Judge Eric Linhardt told Anaise Margarita Lopez, who at the time was visiting the area from Massachusetts, that she showed no remorse for her actions and sentenced her to prison time. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania cold case homicide solved, Troopers to announce findings

READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a decades-long cold case homicide has been solved. Troopers say the case is in reference to the homicide of Anna Kane on October 23, 1988. The 26-year-old Kane was found beaten and strangled to death with her body dumped alongside Ontelaunee...
READING, PA
WGAL

Man wounded in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man was shot Monday night in Harrisburg. Officers said they were called around 11 p.m. to the 2100 block of Penn Street and found the victim. He was taken to a hospital and was last known to be in stable condition, police said. Investigators believe...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Missing York teens found

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have found three missing girls from York. Fifteen-year-old Madison Brackbill, 14-year-old Bryanna Brackbill, and 13-year-old Azialei Smith were all reported found late on Aug. 16. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!. M. Brackbill is five-foot...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Man wanted for allegedly vandalizing Manheim police station

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a man who allegedly vandalized the Manheim Borough Police Station in Lancaster County on Saturday, August 13. Police say they answered a call about a possible intoxicated man who wanted to be taken to the hospital. Get severe weather alerts...
MANHEIM, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two men beaten up at bar, charged with robbery two days later

Northumberland, Pa. — Two men accused of robbing another man of more than $500 ended up bloodied and bruised after the alleged victim returned and beat them up, police say. Aaron Saxon, who officers said received the worst of the beatings, was charged with several felonies and misdemeanors after surveillance video showed him taking money out of a man’s pocket. Officers said Saxon’s face was covered in blood when they initially spoke at the end of the July. ...
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged fentanyl sale lands Lycoming County man in prison

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man is being held on $75,000 bail after detectives said he sold fentanyl to a confidential informant. Mikal Lamar Lattimore, 37, of Williamsport allegedly directed the informant to a residence near the 800 block of Park Avenue on Feb. 8 through Facebook. An exchange was then completed for $100 worth of fentanyl, detectives said. According to an affidavit filed on Aug. 3, the substance was not field tested due to officer safety concerns. Lattimore was charged with felony possession with intent and criminal use of a communication facility during an Aug. 3 court appearance. Lattimore completed a preliminary hearing this week. He is scheduled to face Judge Ryan Tire on Aug. 29 for a formal arraignment. Docket sheet
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PennLive.com

Former VFW manager must repay $433K she stole from Cumberland County post

A Cumberland County woman who embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Veterans of Foreign Wars post will have to pay that money back, a judge recently ordered. Karen Lentz, 58, of Newville, will have to serve five years of probation and pay a total of $433,389.87 in restitution for stealing the money while she served as manager of Hamilton-Myers VFW Post 6070. Lentz will also have to pay a $200 fine.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Two People Missing/One Found

EPHRATA – Ephrata Police are attempting to locate a missing 15-year-old girl. Maria Garcia was recently residing with extended family in Ephrata Township, but has extensive connections of both family and friends in Harrisburg. On August 6, Garcia packed her belongings and has not been seen by her Ephrata family members since that date. If you have information on Garcia’s whereabouts, please contact Ephrata Police at 717-733-8611.
EPHRATA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Nescopeck man facing charges in alleged coupon scam

Berwick, Pa. — A shopper used price tags from the shelf to trick a self-checkout machine into thinking it was a coupon, police say. The scheme, which they accuse 67-year-old Mark R. Blauer of doing over a two-month period, resulted in a $345 loss to the grocery store, according to charges. A Weis Market loss prevention officer called police on July 7 to report the alleged thefts. Video surveillance showed...
NESCOPECK, PA
WTAJ

Task force: Huntingdon man busted selling drugs multiple times

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man was placed in prison after detectives with the Huntingdon County Drug Task Force say he sold crack cocaine and heroin three different times in three different places in the county in the summer of 2021. Shawn Williams, 50, was placed in Huntingdon County Prison after detectives said […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Bicyclist killed in Lancaster County crash

CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A bicyclist was killed while riding in Lancaster County on Saturday morning. Pennsylvania State Police say the bike and a 1994 Ford SuperDuty collided at the intersection of South Pool Forge Road and Nolt Road. Troopers say the 44-year-old male bicyclist from Blue Bell “proceeded without clearance through the stop sign” and impacted the passenger side of the truck.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

