Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
Once-popular restaurant chain abruptly closes another Pennsylvania locationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
What Is A CLUE Report, and Why It Matters To The InsuredCerees MorettiHarrisburg, PA
Related
abc27.com
Harrisburg man pleads guilty in Camp Hill pool shooting
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has pleaded guilty after a shooting at the Camp Hill Borough Pool last summer. The Cumberland County District Attorney’s office says Edwin Ruben Sosa Jimenez pled guilty on Tuesday to one count of criminal attempt to commit homicide in connection to the June 28, 2021, shooting.
Alleged marijuana smell, roach sparks confrontation that results in prison term for woman
Williamsport, Pa. — A 28-year-old woman who recently moved to the Williamsport area will spend nearly the entire month of September incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison for summary offenses of disorderly conduct and harassment she received during a police confrontation nearly a year ago. During her non-jury trial Aug. 3, Judge Eric Linhardt told Anaise Margarita Lopez, who at the time was visiting the area from Massachusetts, that she showed no remorse for her actions and sentenced her to prison time. ...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania cold case homicide solved, Troopers to announce findings
READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a decades-long cold case homicide has been solved. Troopers say the case is in reference to the homicide of Anna Kane on October 23, 1988. The 26-year-old Kane was found beaten and strangled to death with her body dumped alongside Ontelaunee...
Harrisburg man pleads guilty to shooting six times at Cumberland County pool
A Harrisburg man pleaded guilty to one count of attempted homicide for a shooting that took place at the Camp Hill pool, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. Edwin Ruben Sosa Jimenez’s conviction stems from the June 2021 shooting at Camp Hill’s Christian Seibert Memorial Park pool,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGAL
Man wounded in Harrisburg shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man was shot Monday night in Harrisburg. Officers said they were called around 11 p.m. to the 2100 block of Penn Street and found the victim. He was taken to a hospital and was last known to be in stable condition, police said. Investigators believe...
abc27.com
Man charged for York City homicide after body found in Lancaster County
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been charged in connection to a March homicide in York. Carlos Omar Rivera-Rivera was charged with homicide for the death of Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez on March 13, 2022, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers say Bermudez-Melendez was killed in York City and his...
abc27.com
Missing York teens found
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have found three missing girls from York. Fifteen-year-old Madison Brackbill, 14-year-old Bryanna Brackbill, and 13-year-old Azialei Smith were all reported found late on Aug. 16. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!. M. Brackbill is five-foot...
abc27.com
Man wanted for allegedly vandalizing Manheim police station
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a man who allegedly vandalized the Manheim Borough Police Station in Lancaster County on Saturday, August 13. Police say they answered a call about a possible intoxicated man who wanted to be taken to the hospital. Get severe weather alerts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bellefonte-area man charged with shooting his dad to remain jailed despite family pleas for his release
The 28-year-old’s father told a Centre County judge he “love(s) that boy with all my heart,” even though he was shot in June.
Man arrested, charged with assaulting woman in Dauphin County: police
A Dauphin County man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman on Aug. 10, according to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police. Police responded to the Millersburg Borough building at 1 p.m. Aug. 11 after a report of an inactive physical domestic incident. The victim stated around 10:30 the...
Two men beaten up at bar, charged with robbery two days later
Northumberland, Pa. — Two men accused of robbing another man of more than $500 ended up bloodied and bruised after the alleged victim returned and beat them up, police say. Aaron Saxon, who officers said received the worst of the beatings, was charged with several felonies and misdemeanors after surveillance video showed him taking money out of a man’s pocket. Officers said Saxon’s face was covered in blood when they initially spoke at the end of the July. ...
Alleged fentanyl sale lands Lycoming County man in prison
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man is being held on $75,000 bail after detectives said he sold fentanyl to a confidential informant. Mikal Lamar Lattimore, 37, of Williamsport allegedly directed the informant to a residence near the 800 block of Park Avenue on Feb. 8 through Facebook. An exchange was then completed for $100 worth of fentanyl, detectives said. According to an affidavit filed on Aug. 3, the substance was not field tested due to officer safety concerns. Lattimore was charged with felony possession with intent and criminal use of a communication facility during an Aug. 3 court appearance. Lattimore completed a preliminary hearing this week. He is scheduled to face Judge Ryan Tire on Aug. 29 for a formal arraignment. Docket sheet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former VFW manager must repay $433K she stole from Cumberland County post
A Cumberland County woman who embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Veterans of Foreign Wars post will have to pay that money back, a judge recently ordered. Karen Lentz, 58, of Newville, will have to serve five years of probation and pay a total of $433,389.87 in restitution for stealing the money while she served as manager of Hamilton-Myers VFW Post 6070. Lentz will also have to pay a $200 fine.
wdac.com
Two People Missing/One Found
EPHRATA – Ephrata Police are attempting to locate a missing 15-year-old girl. Maria Garcia was recently residing with extended family in Ephrata Township, but has extensive connections of both family and friends in Harrisburg. On August 6, Garcia packed her belongings and has not been seen by her Ephrata family members since that date. If you have information on Garcia’s whereabouts, please contact Ephrata Police at 717-733-8611.
Nescopeck man facing charges in alleged coupon scam
Berwick, Pa. — A shopper used price tags from the shelf to trick a self-checkout machine into thinking it was a coupon, police say. The scheme, which they accuse 67-year-old Mark R. Blauer of doing over a two-month period, resulted in a $345 loss to the grocery store, according to charges. A Weis Market loss prevention officer called police on July 7 to report the alleged thefts. Video surveillance showed...
Task force: Huntingdon man busted selling drugs multiple times
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man was placed in prison after detectives with the Huntingdon County Drug Task Force say he sold crack cocaine and heroin three different times in three different places in the county in the summer of 2021. Shawn Williams, 50, was placed in Huntingdon County Prison after detectives said […]
Upper Allen Township police looking for juveniles who hit elderly woman with rock
Police in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, say an elderly woman was struck in the head by a rock or similar object.
Pennsylvania man argued with mom drove into crowd killing 1, injuring 17, then beat mother to death
BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state police say a man upset about an argument with his mother drove into a crowd of people at a fundraiser for victims of a recent deadly house fire, killing one person at the event and injuring 17 others, then returned home and beat his mother to death. Police identified the driver […]
Police: Man drives into fundraiser crowd, then kills mother in Berwick, Pa.
Police identified the driver as 24-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes of Nescopeck, who was arraigned early Sunday on two counts of criminal homicide.
abc27.com
Bicyclist killed in Lancaster County crash
CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A bicyclist was killed while riding in Lancaster County on Saturday morning. Pennsylvania State Police say the bike and a 1994 Ford SuperDuty collided at the intersection of South Pool Forge Road and Nolt Road. Troopers say the 44-year-old male bicyclist from Blue Bell “proceeded without clearance through the stop sign” and impacted the passenger side of the truck.
Comments / 3