Read full article on original website
Related
32 new drinks added to massive beverage recall – here’s the full list of 85 drinks
Lyons Magnus issued a massive recall for 53 different drinks a few days ago, warning that they might be contaminated with microbes. At the time, the company named just one bacteria, Cronobacter sakazakii. That same microorganism triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year. Lyons has now updated...
Man, 68, who drinks his urine each morning as a natural 'cure-all' also uses it as a foot soak and eye bath - but admits he's clashed with a housemate over the smell
A man who drinks his own urine each morning as he believes it is a natural 'cure-all' says his bizarre habit led to a bust-up with his housemate - who was sick of the 'smell' wafting into the kitchen. The man, who goes by Brother Sage, says he first started...
MedicineNet.com
Is Drinking Water With Lemon Good for You?
When life gives you lemons, should you make lemon water? Water with lemon has been enjoyed worldwide for thousands of years. Citrus drinks date back as far as the 4th century BC, and lemons were considered a status symbol in ancient Mediterranean cultures. Lemons are thought to have first been...
Massive recall issued for protein shakes
A massive nationwide recall has been issued for more than 50 types of protein shakes, dairy drinks, cold brew coffee and other products that might be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Urgent Dole Salad Mix Recall Issued
Salad is a recurring target for recalls, especially in headlines in recent years. But for the current Dole salad mix recall, a dangerous illness or bacteria isn't the culprit. Instead, these salad packages could contain hairy nightshade, which is poisonous and can be toxic, according to BGR. The recall started...
14 best vitamin C serums promising to brighten skin, reduce wrinkles and prevent sun damage
Vitamin C serums are one of the most talked-about beauty buys at the moment. And with everyone from Olay to Omorovicza heralding theirs as the game-changing secret to beautiful skin, â¯a thorough test on all of our IndyBest favourite brands (and more) was a must.Just like it is recommended as part of your diet for a healthy body –â¯aiding your immune system, memory, blood pressure and many more health factors –â¯vitamin C is also widely recommended for your skin health when used topically.Working as an antioxidant, neutralising free radicals from a variety of sources, including UV rays and pollution, vitamin...
2 Drinks That Can Help Prevent Dark Circles And Puffiness, According To Experts
This post has been updated since its initial 03/14/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when it feels like not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, experts say, and this can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness.
3 Super-Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip On Over 40 For Glowing Skin
Achieving glowing, youthful skin is about more than applying the right products to your face. While nailing your anti-aging skincare routine is definitely important, it’s also crucial to consider what you’re putting into your body, as your diet plays a major role in the health of your skin. This includes not only what you eat, but also what you drink. Of course, you probably already know that ample hydration is essential—but have you considered that you can hydrate with more than just plain old water? In fact, there are a few nutrient-rich beverages that may be able to take your skin to the next level if you sip on them regularly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HuffPost
How Your Sleep Position, And Even Your Pillowcase, Can Cause Wrinkles
They don’t call it “beauty sleep” for nothing. Getting a minimum of seven hours nightly is good for your health, which is above all else. But sleeping in the wrong position, or on the wrong type of pillowcase, can actually make you look more tired. Luckily, there...
CNET
Frozen Pizza Recall: Check Your Freezer for Home Run Inn's Meat Pizzas
Home Run Inn Frozen Foods is recalling about 13,099 pounds of its frozen meat pizzas. According to a Sunday announcement from the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, the product "may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal." The recall applies to 33.5-ounce boxes of "Home Run...
Elle
Finally, A Retinol Serum That Gives Me Visible Results Without Irritation.
To achieve a clear, even, youthful complexion, retinol is the ingredient to have in your skincare routine. Considered the gold standard in anti-aging, it targets collagen and elastin to help firm skin. It also helps boost skin cell turnover, which like a lot of things, slows down with age. This helps minimize the appearance of wrinkles, and visibly improve texture and radiance. The key to getting all these results with retinol, however, is using it consistently. And that is something that has proved to be difficult for me.
CNET
Best Probiotics of 2022
Ever wondered about your gut health? Have you been experiencing excessive bloating, cramping or gastrointestinal issues lately? A daily probiotic may be able to help. Probiotics can help with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), gastrointestinal issues, eczema, yeast infections and lactose intolerance. Here is what you need to know. What is...
This Tightening Treatment Is Reportedly an Instant Eye Lift in a Tube
This cream from Peter Thomas Roth works in seconds and seriously makes you look like you just got an eye lift — find out more
CNET
Best Washing Machine for 2022
There's the punchline about whether something, usually an expensive something, will also do your laundry for you, ostensibly to make it worth its expense. With an actual washing machine, that answer is basically yes. And some good news is, you don't actually have to shell out for a great washing machine to find one that will fit your lifestyle and budget, and, you know, do your laundry. While even the best washing machine may not be able to load itself and transfer your clothes to the dryer, with a bevy of smart-enabled units and all manner of functions and cycles to choose from, we may be getting close to the washing machine that actually does it all. (Now if we could also find a dryer that folds, we'd really be in business.)
What are the fewest separate foods you could eat and still have a healthy, balanced diet?
The long-running series in which readers answer other readers’ questions on subjects ranging from trivial flights of fancy to profound scientific and philosophical concepts.
CNET
Capri Sun Recall: Is Your Juice Contaminated With Cleaning Solution?
Capri Sun has recalled almost 6,000 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. Tens of thousands of Capri Sun pouches could be contaminated with a diluted cleaning solution. What's next. You can check for whether your Capri Sun drinks are affected by looking for a best...
MedicineNet.com
Canola Oil vs. Vegetable Oil: Which Is the Healthier Cooking Option?
Canola oil and vegetable oil are some of the most common cooking oils. Although they may seem interchangeable, they are actually quite different in terms of nutritional value. In general, canola oil is the healthier cooking option due to its higher concentration of monounsaturated or polyunsaturated fats and lower concentration of saturated fats.
CNET
Stay Cool With These Deals on AC Units, Dehumidifiers and More
The dog days of summer are in full swing and it's getting harder to stay cool with temperatures rising. Thankfully, there are a few deals on mini split-unit air conditioners, dehumidifiers, air filters, essential oils and diffusers that will transform the environment of any room you're in. For today only,...
CNET
Wordle: Your Best Starter Words, Strategies, Tips and Tricks To Win
Recently, I shared my new easy winning strategy for playing Wordle, the hit online game invented by Josh Wardle that's now running daily on The New York Times' site. Essentially, I begin with TRAIN and CLOSE, then look at any correct letters and try a word that uses them in numerous spots. When I need to picture possible winning words, I utilize Xs to spell out the correct letters I know so far.
MedicalXpress
How does heat affect medications?
You know by now that high temps and humidity can affect your mood, your child's behavior, your pet's well-being and even your favorite zoo animal's appetite. Heat can also affect medications. Here's what to know:. How does extreme heat affect medications?. Extreme temperatures can affect the potency and effectiveness of...
Comments / 0