MedicineNet.com

Is Drinking Water With Lemon Good for You?

When life gives you lemons, should you make lemon water? Water with lemon has been enjoyed worldwide for thousands of years. Citrus drinks date back as far as the 4th century BC, and lemons were considered a status symbol in ancient Mediterranean cultures. Lemons are thought to have first been...
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Urgent Dole Salad Mix Recall Issued

Salad is a recurring target for recalls, especially in headlines in recent years. But for the current Dole salad mix recall, a dangerous illness or bacteria isn't the culprit. Instead, these salad packages could contain hairy nightshade, which is poisonous and can be toxic, according to BGR. The recall started...
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

14 best vitamin C serums promising to brighten skin, reduce wrinkles and prevent sun damage

Vitamin C serums are one of the most talked-about beauty buys at the moment. And with everyone from Olay to Omorovicza heralding theirs as the game-changing secret to beautiful skin, â¯a thorough test on all of our IndyBest favourite brands (and more) was a must.Just like it is recommended as part of your diet for a healthy body –â¯aiding your immune system, memory, blood pressure and many more health factors –â¯vitamin C is also widely recommended for your skin health when used topically.Working as an antioxidant, neutralising free radicals from a variety of sources, including UV rays and pollution, vitamin...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

2 Drinks That Can Help Prevent Dark Circles And Puffiness, According To Experts

This post has been updated since its initial 03/14/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when it feels like not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, experts say, and this can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

3 Super-Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip On Over 40 For Glowing Skin

Achieving glowing, youthful skin is about more than applying the right products to your face. While nailing your anti-aging skincare routine is definitely important, it’s also crucial to consider what you’re putting into your body, as your diet plays a major role in the health of your skin. This includes not only what you eat, but also what you drink. Of course, you probably already know that ample hydration is essential—but have you considered that you can hydrate with more than just plain old water? In fact, there are a few nutrient-rich beverages that may be able to take your skin to the next level if you sip on them regularly.
SKIN CARE
HuffPost

How Your Sleep Position, And Even Your Pillowcase, Can Cause Wrinkles

They don’t call it “beauty sleep” for nothing. Getting a minimum of seven hours nightly is good for your health, which is above all else. But sleeping in the wrong position, or on the wrong type of pillowcase, can actually make you look more tired. Luckily, there...
HEALTH
CNET

Frozen Pizza Recall: Check Your Freezer for Home Run Inn's Meat Pizzas

Home Run Inn Frozen Foods is recalling about 13,099 pounds of its frozen meat pizzas. According to a Sunday announcement from the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, the product "may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal." The recall applies to 33.5-ounce boxes of "Home Run...
CHICAGO, IL
Elle

Finally, A Retinol Serum That Gives Me Visible Results Without Irritation.

To achieve a clear, even, youthful complexion, retinol is the ingredient to have in your skincare routine. Considered the gold standard in anti-aging, it targets collagen and elastin to help firm skin. It also helps boost skin cell turnover, which like a lot of things, slows down with age. This helps minimize the appearance of wrinkles, and visibly improve texture and radiance. The key to getting all these results with retinol, however, is using it consistently. And that is something that has proved to be difficult for me.
SKIN CARE
CNET

Best Probiotics of 2022

Ever wondered about your gut health? Have you been experiencing excessive bloating, cramping or gastrointestinal issues lately? A daily probiotic may be able to help. Probiotics can help with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), gastrointestinal issues, eczema, yeast infections and lactose intolerance. Here is what you need to know. What is...
HEALTH
CNET

Best Washing Machine for 2022

There's the punchline about whether something, usually an expensive something, will also do your laundry for you, ostensibly to make it worth its expense. With an actual washing machine, that answer is basically yes. And some good news is, you don't actually have to shell out for a great washing machine to find one that will fit your lifestyle and budget, and, you know, do your laundry. While even the best washing machine may not be able to load itself and transfer your clothes to the dryer, with a bevy of smart-enabled units and all manner of functions and cycles to choose from, we may be getting close to the washing machine that actually does it all. (Now if we could also find a dryer that folds, we'd really be in business.)
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Capri Sun Recall: Is Your Juice Contaminated With Cleaning Solution?

Capri Sun has recalled almost 6,000 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. Tens of thousands of Capri Sun pouches could be contaminated with a diluted cleaning solution. What's next. You can check for whether your Capri Sun drinks are affected by looking for a best...
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicineNet.com

Canola Oil vs. Vegetable Oil: Which Is the Healthier Cooking Option?

Canola oil and vegetable oil are some of the most common cooking oils. Although they may seem interchangeable, they are actually quite different in terms of nutritional value. In general, canola oil is the healthier cooking option due to its higher concentration of monounsaturated or polyunsaturated fats and lower concentration of saturated fats.
LIFESTYLE
CNET

Stay Cool With These Deals on AC Units, Dehumidifiers and More

The dog days of summer are in full swing and it's getting harder to stay cool with temperatures rising. Thankfully, there are a few deals on mini split-unit air conditioners, dehumidifiers, air filters, essential oils and diffusers that will transform the environment of any room you're in. For today only,...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Wordle: Your Best Starter Words, Strategies, Tips and Tricks To Win

Recently, I shared my new easy winning strategy for playing Wordle, the hit online game invented by Josh Wardle that's now running daily on The New York Times' site. Essentially, I begin with TRAIN and CLOSE, then look at any correct letters and try a word that uses them in numerous spots. When I need to picture possible winning words, I utilize Xs to spell out the correct letters I know so far.
MedicalXpress

How does heat affect medications?

You know by now that high temps and humidity can affect your mood, your child's behavior, your pet's well-being and even your favorite zoo animal's appetite. Heat can also affect medications. Here's what to know:. How does extreme heat affect medications?. Extreme temperatures can affect the potency and effectiveness of...
HEALTH

