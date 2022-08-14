Read full article on original website
Kimberly S Stacy
3d ago
Why more houses the rent is high. Buying a new house is high don’t you think there is enough houses. Being built Who can afford it now
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew C. WoodruffWilliston, FL
Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
Related
WCJB
Barbeque Brawl winner looks to expand operations in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission has agreed to help the winner of the Barbeque Brawl expand his business. Rashad Jones wants to build a fixed location for a Big Lee’s Barbeque eatery. Commissioners Tuesday approved plans for an outdoor commissary along US 441 near State Road...
WCJB
Residents rally against Northern Turnpike Extension following victory
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has paused plans to build a toll road through North Central Florida, on Tuesday community leaders held a rally to make sure the plan doesn’t return. Organizers of the ‘no roads to ruin’ campaign held a news conference to address...
Villages Daily Sun
Longtime Community Watch employees protect residents
Don Berry says goodnight to everyone who passes through the Village Alhambra gate during his overnight shift. He and resident David Parris have spent a combined 46 years serving as extra eyes and ears in The Villages as Community Watch gate attendants. While their primary jobs are traffic control, their...
villages-news.com
Misguided motorist takes ride in golf cart down County Road 466 in The Villages
A misguided motorist on Tuesday morning took a ride in a golf cart down County Road 466 in The Villages. The man in the EZ-GO non-street legal golf cart was spotted at about 10 a.m. heading westbound on County Road 466. He realized his mistake and turned around at the Morse family compound. He entered eastbound County Road 466 and kept going.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
The Villages’ Developer’s propaganda machine strikes again
The Daily Sun’s Front-Page Propaganda. Last Thursday, the Villages Developer (aka “the Developer”)-owned Daily Sun was at it again. In a front-page political advertisement thinly disguised as a news article, it lashed out against the Residents-First Candidates for the Sumter County Commission (Reed Panos, Andy Bilardello, Jeff Bogue, and Dan Myslakowski) and against the pro-resident’s political action committee called Fair Government for Sumter, Inc. (chaired by myself). The “article”, written by the Developer’s propagandists Dave Corter and Keith Pearlman, claimed to be making a “bombshell revelation.” That “bombshell revelation” was that Fair Government for Sumter and the Residents-First candidates had accepted political contributions from Ron Brown, a builder, who is responsible for bringing BJ’s wholesale Club to The Villages.
WCJB
Ocala gas station offers gas at reduced price for one hour
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers lined up to get gas at a reduced price at one gas station in Ocala on Tuesday morning. The Marathon Gas Station on South Pine Avenue in Ocala partnered with Americans for Prosperity to offer the reduced price of $2.38 per gallon, which is the approximate national average for mid-January 2021.
flaglerlive.com
Sheriff Plans Show of Force, and Threatens Appeal to Governor, Over Budget Stalemate With County
Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly and the Police Benevolent Association, the union representing deputies, are organizing a show of force that would pack the county commission’s chambers this evening in hopes of swaying commissioners to give the sheriff more than the additional $4.45 million they are so far providing for next year’s budget.
villages-news.com
Daughter plants herself in lawn chair and refuses to leave father’s residence
A daughter was arrested on a trespassing charge after planting herself in a lawn chair and refusing to leave her father’s residence. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 40000 block of Camphor Road in rural Lady Lake after the father of 32-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra reported she had shown up at his home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Tavares police officer files grievance with city over double-demotion
TAVARES, Fla. — Jason Baugh has been with the Tavares Police Department 14 years, conducted training courses, performs community service in the community, and the military veteran has worked his way up to Sergeant in that time. He lost his rank when he was hit with a double demotion because of an incident involved a burglary call that turned into a chase through parts of Lake County.
WESH
81-year-old man shot by Clermont police dies
CLERMONT, Fla. — Clermont police said an81-year-old man accused of shooting at medics died Saturday from a gunshot wound he suffered on Aug. 5 when police returned fire. The man was identified as Wallace Wainwright, 81, of Clermont. His family was notified and a complete medical examiner's report is...
WESH
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Marion, Sumter counties
The National Weather Service was issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Marion County until 3:30 p.m., and it's since expired. The National Weather Service also let a severe thunderstorm warning for Sumter County expire. Maximum wind gusts of 60 mph were detected along with hail up to 0.75 inches in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
Rusted car in driveway fuels frustration in The Villages
For almost two years I’ve lived in De La Vista and daily have driven past the old rusted out car with flat tires parked prominently on display for all to see at 551 Carrera Drive. I’ve often wondered why the owner of the car would not only devalue their...
mycbs4.com
Marion County school bus involved in crash
Florida Highway Patrol says an SUV, with two senior citizens, and a school bus, carrying two teenagers, crashed around 8:00 AM Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol says a Jeep was travelling north on SW 20th Ave Road, and the bus was behind it. FHP says the Jeep "Was driven off...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after being accused of stealing two vehicles
A 36-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing two vehicles. On Tuesday, MCSO deputies responded to the Circle K gas station located at 6820 SE Maricamp Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact...
villages-news.com
Homeless man arrested after found sleeping on bench outside business in The Villages
A homeless man was arrested after he was found sleeping outside a business in The Villages. Jason Iannotti, 41, was found sleeping on a bench at about 5 a.m. Thursday at Bath & Body Works at 1030 Bichara Blvd., according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The Missouri native told police he was homeless and had nowhere to go.
Lake County firefighters rescue dog trapped underground, tangled in roots
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Lake County worked over the weekend to rescue a trapped dog. First responders were called out for a “citizen assist” call for a dog named Fia. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Firefighters said Fia was trapped underground for...
villages-news.com
Woman arrested after repeatedly sleeping in restroom at MLK Park in Wildwood
A woman was arrested after repeatedly sleeping in a restroom at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Wildwood. Several complaints had been received about vandalism, littering and ongoing problems at the park, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Dominique Laronda Douglas, 35, had been warned against sleeping in the restroom and not to dump litter in the park, located at 600 Walker Road.
villages-news.com
Villager picking up mail at postal station attacked by woman screaming obscenities
A Villager picking up his mail at a postal station was attacked by a woman screaming obscenities. The man was at the Sugar Cane Postal Station in the Village of Fenney at about 3 p.m. Monday when 68-year-old Roberta Ann Kirby of the Village of Fenney “came across the parking lot screaming obscenities,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She was screaming at him “to never put his hands on her again,” the report said.
ocala-news.com
Homeless woman arrested by Dunnellon police after being found inside unoccupied residence
A 32-year-old homeless woman was arrested by the Dunnellon Police Department after she was found hiding inside a bedroom closet in an unoccupied residence. On Thursday, August 11, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a DPD officer and corporal responded to the 20600 block of Park Avenue in reference to reports of a burglary in progress.
Comments / 4