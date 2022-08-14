Read full article on original website
shoofly
3d ago
Very sad to do this to a 92 year old man. He has lived there for a very long time. They have no consideration for how hard that would be on him to lose his house. Our society has become very uncaring about other people especially our seniors.
Reply
6
Carol Hunter
3d ago
How about the county come up with an alternative rather than making any plans that interfere with land owners?
Reply(3)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon seeks comment on drain plan
The City of Lebanon is seeking public feedback on the first overhaul to its storm drain plan in more than three decades, according to an Aug. 4 news release. Lebanon will increase fees levied on property owners and developers for maintaining and expanding the network of pipes, collection basins and ditches in its Storm Drainage Master Plan.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon Parks Department Wants Your Input
The Staff at the Lebanon Parks Department are continuing their work to obtain citizen input on a five-year master plan for Lebanon Parks. Lebanon Mayor Jared Carr has details. If you would like more information, check out the city of Lebanon’s website.
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon makes it official: Voters will decide what to do with 'shrooms
Lebanon’s elected leadership sent the mushroom questions back to voters Aug. 10, codifying the City Council’s decision in July to seek a two-year delay on the rollout of legal psilocybin mushrooms. City Manager Nancy Brewer told councilors implementation is "all over the map," with some counties banning legal...
philomathnews.com
Pickup, dump truck collide on BLM road in Marys Peak vicinity
The drivers of a pickup and dump truck that collided Friday on a Bureau of Land Management road on Marys Peak were uninjured but a passenger may have suffered a broken wrist, according to a report filed by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occured on the afternoon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
philomathnews.com
Mail delivery issues impacting Philomath residents
Philomath residents in the Benton View Drive-Neabeack Hill section of town first started noticing mail delivery issues anywhere from two to five months ago. Mail would arrive in the late-evening hours and on some days, it wasn’t delivered at all. Nowadays, many customers find themselves driving to the post...
lanecounty.org
Public agencies to auction surplus vehicles and equipment
Each year Lane County auctions vehicles because of age or mileage. Lane County Fleet Services will conduct a public, open-bid (with proxy bidding) auction from Thursday, August 18, to Saturday, August 20. Bids must be submitted online and will be received until Saturday, August 20, at 12:00 p.m. All bids start with a minimum set amount.
kptv.com
1 dead after Marion County truck crash
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies say one is dead in northern Marion County after two trucks collided on Tuesday morning. The MCSO says emergency responders were dispatched just after 6:45 a.m. to the crash on Ehlen Road NE, east of Butteville Road NE near Donald, Oregon after a white 1999 Ford F-150, and a gray 2017 Ford F-350 had collided.
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon Community Schools to hold job fair
Lebanon Community Schools will hold an education support professional job fair from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, in the gym of Green Acres School, 700 S. 10th St. Positions available include bus driver, Type 10 driver, food service assistants, instructional assistants, office manager, bilingual assistants, media assistant, personal care assistants, school assistants and mechanic.
RELATED PEOPLE
KATU.com
Known squatter house catches fire in Salem, one occupant arrested on unrelated charge
SALEM, Ore. — Monday morning, Marion County Fire District 1 responded to a fire in the 4100 Block of Lancaster Drive NE, along with Salem and Keizer Fire. Firefighters say two people were able to get out of the house before crews arrived. Officials say the house that caught...
philomathnews.com
Motorcyclist crashes on Decker Road Monday afternoon
A 78-year-old man was injured Monday afternoon in a crash involving a single motorcycle on Decker Road just east of Decker Ridge Road, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene of the incident at 1:42 p.m. and found the man in the middle of Decker Road on his back. Capt. Rich Saalsaa, Philomath Fire & Rescue public information officer, said the man was stabilized, placed on a backboard and transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Newberg woman killed in crash
Tabitha Scott a passenger in the fatal crash Aug. 10 in Wasco County, west of AntelopeA Newberg woman was killed last week in a single-vehicle crash in Wasco County. According to a release from the Oregon State Police, 24-year-old Tabitha Scott was a passenger in a vehicle piloted by 23-year-old Salem resident Elijah Wilson on Aug. 10 on a stretch of Highway 293 about eight miles west of the town of Antelope. "(A) preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Cobalt … was southbound and for unknown reasons left the roadway, going down an embankment where it crashed into a tree," the...
hh-today.com
Old Cox Creek RR bridge comes out
At the Union Pacific’s crossing of Cox Creek in Albany, the process of lifting off the old bridge and putting the new one in its place was about halfway through when I stopped there on Sunday afternoon. Bob Hirte, director of Hamilton Construction’s rail division, was on the scene...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Roadway reopens after firefighters battle house fire in Salem
Firefighters battled down a blaze at a house in Southeast Salem late Monday morning, officials said.
KXL
Teen Driver Dies In Crash On Interstate 5 Near Aurora
AURORA, Ore. — Two vehicles collided on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 277 on Monday afternoon, taking the life of a driver and injuring a passenger. Oregon State Police say 18-year-old Jacob Hernandez-Arellano of Salem died after his vehicle was hit by a semi truck and trailer while changing lanes around 2:40pm.
kptv.com
I-5 crash with semi-truck leaves man dead and one injured
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on I-5 near milepost 277 left a man dead and a kid injured Monday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. At about 2:40 p.m., Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a call of a Honda Civic that crashed into a 2015 Freightliner semi-truck with a trailer.
Oregon coast short-term rental fight enters new chapter with state land-use board ruling
A ruling this week by the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals that overturned a citizen-approved ballot measure phasing out vacation rentals in unincorporated Lincoln County returns the issue’s focus from Salem back to the courthouse in Newport. On Thursday, there is a circuit court hearing whether to consolidate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Firefighter struck by tree, killed fighting Big Swamp Fire in Oregon
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter was killed by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon on Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots sustained serious injuries while fighting the fire in the Williamette National Forest. The Bureau of Land Management firefighter was assigned from Colorado, and a Serious Accident Investigation Team is being assembled....
elkhornmediagroup.com
Names released in deadly crash involving stolen vehicle
WASCO COUNTY – (Press Release issued by Oregon State Police) The names of the occupants involved in the August 10, 2022 crash are:. Elijah Wilson, age 23, from Salem (Driver) Tabitha Scott, age 24, from Newberg (Passenger) ###. Previous Release:. On August 10, 2022, at about 6:30 PM, Oregon...
KGW
PHOTOS: Clackamas County skydiver rescue
On Friday evening, firefighters in Clackamas County responded to help a skydiver who became stuck 40 feet above the ground after getting snagged on a tree near the community of Mulino. Using a ladder truck, fire crews got the skydiver down without any reported injuries. On Friday evening, firefighters in...
KATU.com
Three people killed in crash, Highway 101 closed north of Depoe Bay on the Oregon coast
Three people died in a crash that has Highway 101 closed Monday between Depoe Bay and Lincoln City, the Oregon State Police said. The crash was reported late Monday morning near milepost 122, which is north of Lincoln Beach. The Oregon Department of Transportation said that the north and southbound...
Comments / 14