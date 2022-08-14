Tabitha Scott a passenger in the fatal crash Aug. 10 in Wasco County, west of AntelopeA Newberg woman was killed last week in a single-vehicle crash in Wasco County. According to a release from the Oregon State Police, 24-year-old Tabitha Scott was a passenger in a vehicle piloted by 23-year-old Salem resident Elijah Wilson on Aug. 10 on a stretch of Highway 293 about eight miles west of the town of Antelope. "(A) preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Cobalt … was southbound and for unknown reasons left the roadway, going down an embankment where it crashed into a tree," the...

WASCO COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO