Video Shows Taco Bell Employees Allegedly Pouring Piping Hot Water On Customers
The fast-food chain Taco Bell is facing a lawsuit filed by two customers who claim one of its employees poured scalding water on them after they went to the counter to contest their orders. Now the victims are claiming they suffered from severe burns, according to NBC News. The reported...
Woman Calls Out Customer Who Ordered $240 Worth Of Tacos In Drive-Thru
In the viral video, the woman announced to the line of cars behind her that the customer in front of her placed a large order.
Taco Bell Made a Menu Mistake With the Mexican Pizza
Taco Bell either has very clever marketing people who fully believe that any publicity equals good publicity, or it completely does not know its customer base. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chain brought back its beloved Mexican Pizza earlier this summer after it had been taken off the menu for pandemic-related reasons.
Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut Plot Special Items and Deals to Win Back Customers
Tacos, pizza, and fried chicken will always be popular, but Americans don't always get them from Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC. Yum Brands Inc., the parent company of all three, is hoping to reverse a downturn by offering more new items and promotional deals. The company shared weak numbers in its second quarterly earnings report for 2022 on Wednesday.
A McDonald's customer says a worker handed her a note telling her to 'die' after she asked about the allergens in a McFlurry
McDonald's has apologized and said that it took "appropriate action" after a customer said she was given the rude allergen information guide.
Bizarre find inside a box of McDonald's chicken nuggets leaves customer baffled
A McDonald's customer who ordered six chicken nuggets was baffled when she opened the box to find diced onions. She posted pictures of the unwelcome surprise on Facebook dumbfounded by her the drive-through experienced. 'Went to the drive-through tonight,' she wrote. 'Ordered six nuggets and got this instead. Bloody onions.'
I’m a lawyer – Walmart switched up the way it deals with thefts and you’re now more likely to be caught than ever
WALMART has put more security staff in its stores where crime is high as bosses try to stop shoppers from stealing items, lawyers have said. It is one of the strategies the retailer is using to clamp down on theft. Lawyers at the firm JacksonWhite in Arizona cited data from...
Taco Bell Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Item to Permanent Menu
The days of longing for the return of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza will soon be a thing of the past. The fan-favorite Mexican-style fast food chain is set to bring the hit dish back to menus later this year, but this time, it won't be disappearing from the menu. The Mexican Pizza will now be on Taco Bell's permanent menu!
Video shows horrific moment Taco Bell manager throws boiling water at dissatisfied customers
Video footage showing the moment a Taco Bell manager in Dallas allegedly threw boiling water on two customers has been released as part of a $1m lawsuit against the fast food chain.Plaintiffs Brittany Davis and her 16-year-old niece, identified by her initials CT, say they “suffered severe burns and trauma” in the 17 June incident, first reported by WFAA.According to the lawsuit, the pair entered the Taco Bell in North Dallas after staff twice prepared their $30 drive-thru order incorrectly.Their attorneys, high-profile civil rights lawyers Ben Crump and Paul Grinke, claimed they were then locked in the restaurant and...
McDonald's employees reveal the truth about all-day breakfast
McDonald's all-day breakfast has essentially saved its business, as well as plenty of hungover fast food lovers who can't get up to obtain a McGriddle until early afternoon. But is serving McGriddles and hash browns all day really great for diners? No, not really. McDonald's employees took to Reddit to explain why satiating your egg and cheese cravings in the afternoon may not be the best idea at their restaurant.
McDonald's Has A New Deal For Fans Of Its Crispy Chicken Sandwich
When the same old menu gets kind of boring, limited-time meals and specials can help give consumers something to switch up the monotony. To celebrate summer, Arby's has an Orange Cream Shake, and Subway is offering a deal on its Subway Series Subs where consumers can buy one footlong and get another for 50% off. It's clear these deals can help drive business. According to a 2019 press release by Business Wire, its marketing and consumer research showed that 20% of consumers would visit a different restaurant if there's a promotion, and 12% of people would change their original plans to find the lowest price.
Why Cracker Barrel’s New Menu Item Upset Its Customers
Cracker Barrel (CBRL) - Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. Report isn’t a household name for many, but for others it is their mainstay when it comes to good ol’ country home cookin’. Either way, Cracker Barrel is a business and wanted to expand its product and possibly its customer base by adding another option on the menu, so it added a popular choice as of recent years: plant-based sausage.
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
Burger King customers flock to social media in confusion after being emailed a blank order receipt
Around 12:15 a.m. ET, numberous people received a mass email from Burger King. Numerous Burger King customers in the U.S. and the U.K. have reported they received a blank order receipt by email, and they’re flocking to social media to figure out why. Around 12:15 a.m. ET, customers received...
Former Target employee shares store secret
Target store frontPhoto by Wikimedia (Creative Commons) If you shop at Target, you'll want to know these little known secrets coud save you a lot of money. Here's one important tip to keep in mind.Target price matches many of their competitor's prices. So, whenever you find an item at Target that is cheaper on a competitor's website, just go to Guest Services/Customer Service. Then show the employee the price at the competitor's website and request a price match. If the item is the same and at one of the following stores, they will make the adjustment! For the full list of stores, just click here. For more details, visit Target's website here.
A Cherished McDonald's Breakfast Item Is Finally Back On The Menu
What comes to your mind first when you think of fast food breakfasts? For McDonald's, the breakfast menu includes staples like McMuffins, hotcakes, and hash browns, but there are some hacks that you can make to the McDonald's breakfast menu. One beloved McDonald's breakfast option was once breakfast bagel sandwiches. And although the item was taken off the fast-food chain's menu, McDonald's is bringing bagels back.
Taco Bell Menu Adds an Upscale Offering
Dessert has, traditionally, been many a fast food company's weak point — while favorites like the McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report McFlurry and Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company (The) Report's Frosty do exist, most fast food menus are small in scope and rarely move beyond milkshakes or the occasional pie or donut hole.
Chick-Fil-A Is Testing A Trendy New Menu Item — Here's Where To Find It
Not many fast food restaurants draw a queue of cars in their drive-thru that will happily wait an average of 10 minutes before they can even order food. People love Chick-fil-A so much that they seem to find the patience (via Business Insider). There's plenty to like about the brand including its focus on employee welfare, food quality, and its commitment to using cage-free chickens by 2026.
Starbucks Pulled This Sandwich From Shelves For Quality Issues After Customers Report 'Stomach Pain'
Starbucks recently pulled an item from their latest offerings after customers and employees reported that it made them sick. Just a couple months after making its debut on the Starbucks summer menu, the Chicken, Maple Butter, and Egg Sandwich finds itself being pulled from shelves. This high-protein sandwich is made of “breaded white-meat chicken, fluffy eggs, and a maple butter spread on a toasted oat-biscuit roll.”
Taco Bell to bring back Mexican Pizza Sept. 15
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Taco Bell on Tuesday announced that its Mexican Pizza will return to restaurants next month after the item was shelved amid overwhelming demand. In a tweet Tuesday morning, the chain announced the popular item will return to the menu Sept. 15. "The beans have been spilled....
