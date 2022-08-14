Target store frontPhoto by Wikimedia (Creative Commons) If you shop at Target, you'll want to know these little known secrets coud save you a lot of money. Here's one important tip to keep in mind.Target price matches many of their competitor's prices. So, whenever you find an item at Target that is cheaper on a competitor's website, just go to Guest Services/Customer Service. Then show the employee the price at the competitor's website and request a price match. If the item is the same and at one of the following stores, they will make the adjustment! For the full list of stores, just click here. For more details, visit Target's website here.

