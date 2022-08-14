ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
The Independent

Greenford stabbing: ‘Dangerous’ man who fled mobility scooter killing with knife caught on CCTV

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of an 87-year-old grandfather in a mobility scooter have released CCTV footage of a man seen running from the scene armed with a knife.Thomas O'Halloran was killed in Greenford, west London, at 4pm on Tuesday. He is believed to have travelled around 75 yards in the scooter looking for help after he was stabbed.Officers responded and gave emergency aid until London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance arrived but the local pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene.Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation and have released images of...
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

