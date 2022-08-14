Read full article on original website
Salman Rushdie's Ex-Wife Padma Lakshmi Responds To Attack: 'Worried And Wordless, Can Finally Exhale'
Salman Rushdie's ex-wife and author Padma Lakshmi has provided an update on his condition, after the author was attacked during a speaking engagement. On Sunday, she tweeted saying Rushdie is pulling through after Friday's incident, and she is relieved in hearing that. Rushdie and Lakshmi got married in 2004 and...
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.
The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
Saudi woman given 34-year prison sentence for using Twitter
Salma al-Shehab, a Leeds University student, was charged with following and retweeting dissidents and activists
Fox News Host Floats Possibility Trump Tried to 'Sell' Classified Documents
Fox News anchor Eric Shawn said Sunday that "either the material was being mishandled or even possibly illegally transferred," citing reports.
Trump Being 'Driven Nuts' Not Knowing Who Mole Is: Ex-Federal Prosecutor
The former president is demanding the release of the "completely unredacted" affidavit used to justify the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid.
Trump Digs Legal Hole 'Deeper and Deeper,' Kirschner Says After FBI Raid
The former federal prosecutor said Friday that indictments should "rain down" on the ex-president.
Jared Kushner Theories Swirl Over $2B Saudi Money After Trump Mole Claims
"Was there a bidding war the Saudis won with their $2 billion to Jared?" talk show host Thom Hartmann asked.
Some Russians happy to holiday in sunny Crimea despite blasts
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Russian tourists took advantage of the heat and sun on Wednesday to enjoy a summer vacation in Crimea, saying they were not worried by blasts that rocked military bases earlier in the week.
NBC News
Documents retrieved from Mar-a-Lago could include names of CIA sources in Moscow
The documents retrieved from Mar-a-Lago could have included the “most protected secrets in the U.S. government," NBC's Ken Dilanian reports on Meet the Press. Aug. 14, 2022.
Greenford stabbing: ‘Dangerous’ man who fled mobility scooter killing with knife caught on CCTV
Police investigating the fatal stabbing of an 87-year-old grandfather in a mobility scooter have released CCTV footage of a man seen running from the scene armed with a knife.Thomas O'Halloran was killed in Greenford, west London, at 4pm on Tuesday. He is believed to have travelled around 75 yards in the scooter looking for help after he was stabbed.Officers responded and gave emergency aid until London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance arrived but the local pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene.Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation and have released images of...
