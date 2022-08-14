Police investigating the fatal stabbing of an 87-year-old grandfather in a mobility scooter have released CCTV footage of a man seen running from the scene armed with a knife.Thomas O'Halloran was killed in Greenford, west London, at 4pm on Tuesday. He is believed to have travelled around 75 yards in the scooter looking for help after he was stabbed.Officers responded and gave emergency aid until London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance arrived but the local pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene.Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation and have released images of...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 33 MINUTES AGO