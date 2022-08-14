ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New Photo Emerges of Carlos Santana Weeks After Scary Collapse on Stage

By Taylor Cunningham
 3 days ago
Carlos Santana is back on tour and looking well following his terrifying mid-concert collapse on July 5th.

TMZ captured a photo of the 75-year-old guitar legend walking outside of the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown New York City on Friday as he was preparing for his show that night in Connecticut. Santana looked perfectly healthy and was in good spirits as the photographer snapped a few pictures.

When the photographer complimented Santana’s appearance, the musician smiled and said, that it was “a reflection of your light!”

Carlos Santana had been out of the public eye for more than a month after his health scare. In fact, he was still canceling tour dates this week. On Monday, he and Earth, Wind, and Fire called off shows in Wisconsin, Ohio, and Arkansas and postponed two in Texas. But it appears that he is back on track and hitting all the rescheduled dates from his downtime.

Carlos Santana Collapses From Heat Exhaustion During a Michigan Tour Stop

Carlos Santana collapsed while performing in Detroit, Michigan, at the Pine Knob Music Festival. According to witnesses, the guitarist was about one hour into his set, and just as he began playing his collaboration with Country artist Chris Stapleton titled Joy, he walked to sit on a set of risers before he appeared to faint.

The concert came to an immediate halt, and the on-site medical team rushed on stage. After pulling a curtain around Santana, someone addressed the crowd.

“Ladies and gentlemen,” they began. “As you can see, we have a severe medical emergency. Let’s share our prayers… We need it right now… Please send your light and love to this man.”

The team took Carlos Santana offstage on a stretcher about 20 minutes after his collapse.

The following day, Santana assured fans that he was doing well with a message on his official Facebook account.

“To one and all,” he wrote. “Thank you for your precious prayers. Cindy and I, we are good just taking it easy

forgot to eat and drink water, so I dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all.”

Carlos Santana’s rep further explained the situation by saying that the musician was “overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration” while performing. And he went on to add that “Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well.”

Santana immediately postponed six tour stops amid the scare. And now that he is back on his feet, he is currently playing those rescheduled dates. His next stop is tonight at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ.

Carlos Santana Performs for First Time Since Scary Stage Collapse in July

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana is back at work after a scary incident that happened on stage in July. His first show back was in Connecticut. He collapsed during a performance on July 5 at Pine Knob Music Festival in Michigan. It gave fans a scare, but it was merely heat exhaustion. The 75-year-old took a few weeks off from the road to recover and get back into his routine. He took an additional six dates off from the Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour that the band has been on with Earth, Wind & Fire.
Carlos Santana returns to the stage following on-stage collapse

Legendary musician Carlos Santana is back to business as usual, after a scary collapse last month at one of his concerts. While performing in Michigan on July 5, Santana fell on stage. He was treated by medics after passing out, and was eventually removed, but not before waving to a crowd of fans, according to FOX 2 Detroit and fan video.
Carlos Santana Health Scare Over? Rocker Back Touring After 'Scary' Collapse

Carlos Santana has resumed touring. The renowned rocker returned to the stage in Connecticut on Friday, one month after fainting onstage in Michigan. The week prior, the 75-year-old guitarist was captured grinning as he exited the Four Seasons in midtown Manhattan, before performing in Connecticut and at the Jones Beach Amphitheater on Long Island, New York.
Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection

Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
What Andy Griffith’s Daughter Said About Him

For eight seasons, Americans rarely missed an episode of the Andy Griffith Show and the lovable Sheriff Andy Taylor. Ending in 1986, many might not remember that America’s beloved Andy Taylor was created thanks to an entirely different show, The Danny Thomas Show. During an episode, Danny is caught running a stop sign and is ultimately arrested for it. Full of comedic moments, the sheriff who arrested Danny was none other than Andy Griffith playing Andy Taylor. The small moment led to a defining role in television history. But while most remember Andy Griffith as a prime example of a great person, his daughter, Dixie, recently opened up about her father and the legacy he left behind.
‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Ron Howard Remembers Don Knotts on Late Actor’s Birthday

Actor-director Ron Howard is sweetly remembering his costar from The Andy Griffith Show, Don Knotts, on Knotts’ birthday. Howard offers up some tender words about Knotts in a message from Twitter on Thursday. Of course, Knotts played Deputy Barney Fife in the CBS sitcom. That was opposite Howard, who played Opie Taylor, Andy Taylor’s son. Let’s see what Howard writes here about his dear friend.
‘TODAY Show’ Fans React to Jenna Bush Hager’s Seemingly ‘Violating’ Misstep

Fans of the TODAY Show on NBC are speaking out over an incident between hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Justin Sylvester. During a cooking segment, Bush Hager apparently got too close to Sylvester. He reportedly asked her to move away but she didn’t catch on right away. It looks like there might have been some personal boundary violations taking place on Bush Hager’s part. As you can tell from these comments, fans are not taking too kindly to what she did.
‘American Pickers’: Check Out Frank Fritz’s Iowa Farmhouse

Even after his exit from American Pickers, Frank Fritz is still adored by fans of the show. His work ethic and eye for antiques along with his sense of humor endeared him to longtime viewers. Unfortunately, he was fired from the show and a very public feud with his former co-host Mike Wolfe followed. But things turned far more grim for his fans when he suffered a stroke and became hospitalized last month.
