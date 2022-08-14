New Photo Emerges of Carlos Santana Weeks After Scary Collapse on Stage

Carlos Santana is back on tour and looking well following his terrifying mid-concert collapse on July 5th.

TMZ captured a photo of the 75-year-old guitar legend walking outside of the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown New York City on Friday as he was preparing for his show that night in Connecticut. Santana looked perfectly healthy and was in good spirits as the photographer snapped a few pictures.

When the photographer complimented Santana’s appearance, the musician smiled and said, that it was “a reflection of your light!”

Carlos Santana had been out of the public eye for more than a month after his health scare. In fact, he was still canceling tour dates this week. On Monday, he and Earth, Wind, and Fire called off shows in Wisconsin, Ohio, and Arkansas and postponed two in Texas. But it appears that he is back on track and hitting all the rescheduled dates from his downtime.

Carlos Santana Collapses From Heat Exhaustion During a Michigan Tour Stop

Carlos Santana collapsed while performing in Detroit, Michigan, at the Pine Knob Music Festival. According to witnesses, the guitarist was about one hour into his set, and just as he began playing his collaboration with Country artist Chris Stapleton titled Joy, he walked to sit on a set of risers before he appeared to faint.

The concert came to an immediate halt, and the on-site medical team rushed on stage. After pulling a curtain around Santana, someone addressed the crowd.

“Ladies and gentlemen,” they began. “As you can see, we have a severe medical emergency. Let’s share our prayers… We need it right now… Please send your light and love to this man.”

The team took Carlos Santana offstage on a stretcher about 20 minutes after his collapse.

The following day, Santana assured fans that he was doing well with a message on his official Facebook account.

“To one and all,” he wrote. “Thank you for your precious prayers. Cindy and I, we are good just taking it easy

forgot to eat and drink water, so I dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all.”

Carlos Santana’s rep further explained the situation by saying that the musician was “overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration” while performing. And he went on to add that “Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well.”

Santana immediately postponed six tour stops amid the scare. And now that he is back on his feet, he is currently playing those rescheduled dates. His next stop is tonight at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ.