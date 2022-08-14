ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

CCSO investigating fatal Saturday morning shooting on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal shooting early Saturday morning on Grimball Road. Deputies responded to Grimball Road near Riverland Drive around 2 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male with gunshot wounds lying on...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
Summerville, SC
Traffic
Summerville, SC
Government
abcnews4.com

Motorcyclist, 27, from St. George dies after wreck on I-26

CHARLESTON COUNTY (WCIV) — A 27-year-old man from St. George died Thursday after officials say his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on I-26. The Charleston County coroner's office says Joshua Hutto III suffered fatal blunt force injuries around 8 a.m. on August 18 in a two-vehicle collision. The wreck...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

High school football games canceled, postponed due to Lowcountry storms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Storms moving into the Lowcountry Friday evening led to the cancelation of several high school football games. The following games have been canceled or postponed:. James Island vs. St. John's - POSTPONED until Saturday at 7 p.m. West Ashley vs. Lower Richland - POSTPONED until...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Police recover body near Lighthouse Point off of James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department has announced the recovery of human remains off of James Island. Officers and members of the Charleston County Rescue Squad responded to the area of Lighthouse Point around 11 a.m. after a boater reported seeing apparent human remains, according to CPD. Police...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roadwork#Wciv
abcnews4.com

2nd teen arrested after deadly shooting at Charleston apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police have made a second arrest following a fatal shooting at the Bridgeview Apartments. On Thursday, authorities said a 16-year-old from Charleston was taken into custody by officers and detectives. The teen is facing one count of murder, one count of armed robbery, one...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Literary Festival

The highly-anticipated list of the world's most celebrated thinkers and writers participating in this year's Charleston Literary Festival has just been released, along with 'first-dibs' ticketing packages. Charleston Literary Festival, running November 4-13 in Charleston, SC, is a highly anticipated event for book lovers. The Festival is curated to allow...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
abcnews4.com

Illumination Charleston

This year, Historic Charleston Foundation in partnership with Southern Living and Explore Charleston present the second Illumination Charleston weekend of events December 1 through 4. To set the stage, HCF invites a select group of designers and artisans to design and build site-specfic vignettes at the Aiken-Rhett Historic House Museum...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy