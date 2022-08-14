Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Storms lead to power outage on Isle of Palms affecting more than 2,500
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — Stormy conditions Friday evening led to a power outage on the Isle of Palms, according to a Dominion Energy outage map. The map shows that 2,542 Dominion Energy customers are currently impacted. Power is estimated to return by 11:30 p.m. This is a...
abcnews4.com
Historic home catches fire after apparent lightning strike in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters with multiple agencies responded to a house fire in downtown Charleston Friday night. According to Charleston Fire Department, dispatch received a 911 call just after 8 p.m. reporting a fire on Logan Street. First responders arrived in less than three minutes but initially didn't...
abcnews4.com
CCSO investigating fatal Saturday morning shooting on James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal shooting early Saturday morning on Grimball Road. Deputies responded to Grimball Road near Riverland Drive around 2 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male with gunshot wounds lying on...
abcnews4.com
'Very poor condition': Animals recovering after restaurant spills oil in West Ashley pond
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Over the weekend, Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant in West Ashley dumped oil into a storm drain that led to a pond, according to Charleston officials. Now, the City of Charleston says significant progress is being made at the pond, and the contractor the restaurant hired is working toward finishing the cleanup.
abcnews4.com
Motorcyclist, 27, from St. George dies after wreck on I-26
CHARLESTON COUNTY (WCIV) — A 27-year-old man from St. George died Thursday after officials say his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on I-26. The Charleston County coroner's office says Joshua Hutto III suffered fatal blunt force injuries around 8 a.m. on August 18 in a two-vehicle collision. The wreck...
abcnews4.com
Publix assistant manager recognized by Mount Pleasant Fire Department for saving coworker
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The assistant manager of a Publix in Mount Pleasant has received an award for life-saving actions. Mount Pleasant Fire Department Chief Mike Mixon gave Chase Murray a life safety award for using the Queensborough Shopping Center store's automated external defibrillator (AED) to save another employee's life.
abcnews4.com
High school football games canceled, postponed due to Lowcountry storms
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Storms moving into the Lowcountry Friday evening led to the cancelation of several high school football games. The following games have been canceled or postponed:. James Island vs. St. John's - POSTPONED until Saturday at 7 p.m. West Ashley vs. Lower Richland - POSTPONED until...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Police recover body near Lighthouse Point off of James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department has announced the recovery of human remains off of James Island. Officers and members of the Charleston County Rescue Squad responded to the area of Lighthouse Point around 11 a.m. after a boater reported seeing apparent human remains, according to CPD. Police...
abcnews4.com
Foxbank Plantation residents fear for children's safety due to lack of sidewalks
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Foxbank Plantation residents say they're worried about letting their children walk to school. People who live in Foxbank Plantation say their developer is in violation of Moncks Corner regulations and its causing safety concerns, especially for children. Foxbank is typically filled with walkers enjoying...
abcnews4.com
Remains identified as missing woman, suspect dead by apparent suicide: CPD
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — A missing woman and a man arrested in her disappearance were both found dead Friday, according to Charleston authorities. The coroner's office said the remains of Megan Rich, 41, of Summerville, were found in the waterway near Cedar Point Drive on August 19, around 11:45 a.m.
abcnews4.com
2nd teen arrested after deadly shooting at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police have made a second arrest following a fatal shooting at the Bridgeview Apartments. On Thursday, authorities said a 16-year-old from Charleston was taken into custody by officers and detectives. The teen is facing one count of murder, one count of armed robbery, one...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Literary Festival
The highly-anticipated list of the world's most celebrated thinkers and writers participating in this year's Charleston Literary Festival has just been released, along with 'first-dibs' ticketing packages. Charleston Literary Festival, running November 4-13 in Charleston, SC, is a highly anticipated event for book lovers. The Festival is curated to allow...
abcnews4.com
GUILTY: Jury returns verdict for convicted Colleton Co. triple murderer, sentenced to life
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Walterboro man accused of murdering five people over the course of six months in 2016 and 2017 was sentenced to life in prison Friday in connection to three of those murders. A Colleton County jury needed only about two hours to deliberate before...
abcnews4.com
Colleton triple murder suspect's fate in jury's hands after emotional testimony ends
WALTERBORO (WCIV) — A Colleton County jury will decide Friday if a man is guilty or innocent of murder charges in a 2017 triple homicide case. Suspect Kenneth Mar'Keith Chisolm did not take the witness stand to testify in his own defense after testimony wrapped and the state rested its case against him Thursday.
abcnews4.com
Illumination Charleston
This year, Historic Charleston Foundation in partnership with Southern Living and Explore Charleston present the second Illumination Charleston weekend of events December 1 through 4. To set the stage, HCF invites a select group of designers and artisans to design and build site-specfic vignettes at the Aiken-Rhett Historic House Museum...
abcnews4.com
Murdaugh's defense presses state to turn over evidence, says there was a leak
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Alex Murdaugh's defense team has filed a motion to compel the state to turn over evidence in the double murder case of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, who were killed at the family hunting lodge in Colleton County on June 7, 2021. Murdaugh's defense attorney,...
abcnews4.com
'No More Sagging': Counselors offer free belts for high schoolers who forget theirs
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Trying to help young men find their way. What some North Charleston High School educators are trying to do through one simple act- providing belts to young men with sagging pants. It is all in the hopes of teaching young men the value of...
