Man found shot 7 times; tortured ex with flat iron • GLWA boil water advisory • fatal fight at GM Orion Twp

Mary
3d ago
When I started reading about the guy shot 7 times, I was thinking....justice for the woman...then I saw that he was still alive. His knee cap was blown out...also maybe if we're lucky...he'll lose his leg. That would be nice....he'll be a "victim" in prison instead of one of the kingpins!!
Police identify woman, girl in case of mysterious deaths at Michigan home
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI – The identities of a woman and girl have been released after they were found dead at their Macomb Township home earlier this month. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office released the names of 40-year-old Krishnaveni Kasiperumal and 8-year-old Samyukta Arvind, WXYZ Detroit reports. They were found dead during a welfare check on Aug. 3. Foul play is not suspected in the mysterious deaths, the report said.
fox2detroit.com
Dead woman found in SUV worked with homeless addicts, wanted to be doctor
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Anitrus Simmons watched for the second time in recent days as Detroit police work the scene of yet another shooting near her house. This time police say two men were injured when a blue, newer model GMC SUV opened fire. Both of the victims are in their early 20s with one critical and the other is in serious condition.
fox2detroit.com
Family seeks more charges in teen son's death • Lathrup council member eavesdrops • Oxford's new security
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - Three weeks ago a 16-year-old boy was charged with shooting and killing a 14-year-old boy. The victim's family says there were young accomplices -- and they want to see those kids punished for the deadly crime too. The accused teen gunman Ryan McLeod was in court...
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 men steal Southfield resident’s car, crash it before getting out of parking lot; victim shot
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 22-year-old Southfield man was shot overnight by three young men who stole his car and crashed it before they could even get out of the parking lot, officials said. The incident happened at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 17) in the area of 11 Mile and...
Man, 48, Arraigned In Death Of Co-Worker At GM Orion Assembly Plant
(CBS DETROIT) – A 48-year-old man has been arraigned on an open murder charge in connection with fatally assaulting his co-worker at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Astrit Bushi | Credit: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Astrit Gjon Bushi, is accused in the beating death of his 49-year-old co-worker, Gregory Lanier Robertson, of Pontiac. “As we pivot to holding the suspect accountable for the incredibly brutal murder he perpetrated, our prayers are with the families and co-workers that are affected,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. Officials say Bushi, a resident alien from Albania, was...
fox2detroit.com
2 more carjackings reported amid surge including of a 73-year-old victim
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit police wants you to take a good look at pictures of a young man who allegedly carjacked a woman at the Mobil gas station on Harper near Cadieux at 5 a.m. Tuesday. He got into her vehicle after she stepped out and waiting for...
fox2detroit.com
Danielle Stislicki murder investigation: Judge denies Floyd Galloway attorney request for more discovery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A judge denied a defense attorneys' motion for more evidence in the case of Floyd Galloway Jr., believing that all relevant information in the case had been turned over to both legal teams. Galloway's attorney Ellen Michaels had argued she needed access to more documents...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County woman charged with fraud after reporting car stolen, forging title to hide lien
CLARKSTON, Mich. – An Oakland County woman is facing fraud charges after she reported her car stolen and forged a title to hide that there was a lien on the vehicle in order to collect $42,000 from her insurance company, officials said. Brittany Brown, 32, of Clarkston, is accused...
Saginaw man accused of barging into apartment, shooting sleeping man in his face pleads as charged
SAGINAW, MI — With his trial a week away, a Saginaw man accused of barging into an apartment and shooting a sleeping man in his face opted to accept a plea deal rather than take his chances with a jury. As a result, he is facing at least 25 years in prison.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County woman who worked with children with autism without license faces felony charges
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – A woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at the Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton has been arraigned on felony charges. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin, 34, was arraigned in Livingston County on sixteen counts of unauthorized practice of a health profession and two counts of identity theft.
abc12.com
48-year-old man accused of killing coworker at GM plan in Orion Township
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 48-year-old Albanian immigrant was arraigned over the weekend on charges from last week's murder at the General Motors Orion Assembly plant in Oakland County. Police say Astrit Gjon Bushi, who is homeless and living out of a van, is charged with open murder for...
abc12.com
24-year-old in critical condition after shooting on Flint's south side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 24-year-old man was in critical condition after a shooting on Flint's south side early Monday. The shooting was reported around 1:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of Trout Drive, which is in the Midway Square Townhomes complex south of Lippincott Boulevard. An ambulance rushed the...
Woman, Child Found Dead Inside Macomb County Home Identified
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A mother and her child who were found dead inside a Macomb County home earlier this month have been identified., authorities say. According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Krishnaveni Kasiperumal, 40, and her 8-year-old daughter Samyukta Arvind were found dead on Aug. 4 in a home on Downing Street in Macomb after deputies conducted a welfare check. Authorities say they are waiting for the cause of death from the medical examiner. Police say at this time there are no signs of apparent foul play. No other information has been given at this time. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Richmond police chief arraigned on charge of misusing LEIN
The police chief in the small town of Richmond in northern Macomb County was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge Wednesday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: How to prevent illness as 3 Michigan counties see ‘alarming’ jump in E. coli cases -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Kent, Ottawa and Oakland counties see ‘alarming’ jump in E. coli cases: Here’s how to prevent illness. Michigan health officials are urging...
fox2detroit.com
Indiana man sentenced 25 years in prison in Michigan homicide case after he targeted LGBTQ+ community
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Indiana man who targeted members of Michigan's LGBTQ+ community before pleading guilty to second-degree murder earlier this year was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison. Diabolique Paris Johnson, 35 of Indianapolis, was sentenced in front of a Wayne County judge for a...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted for stealing power tool battery from Livonia hardware store
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Livonia police are looking for a suspect who stole a power tool battery from a hardware store July 10. Police said the man took the Milwaukee battery off the shelf at Hunt’s Ace Hardware at 33567 Seven Mile and hid it under his shirt. He then left, and was last seen on foot.
Michigan barbecue joint’s smoked Faygo Rock and Rye Rib Tips a hit with patrons
SOUTHFIELD, MI - They’re sweet, they’re smoky and they’re made with Faygo pop. Need we say more? This Michigan barbecue joint is now selling Smoked Crispy Rock and Rye Rib Tips and in just a short time, they’ve become a hit with customers. The rip tips,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man says he was shot by 3 men who robbed him overnight on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A man says he was shot by three men who robbed him overnight on Detroit’s west side. Police said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16) in the 4000 block of Joe Street. That’s near the intersection of Livernois and Michigan avenues. The...
nbc25news.com
Clarkston woman charged with auto insurance fraud
OKALAND COUNTY, Mich. - An Oakland County woman charged with auto insurance fraud has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. 32-year-old Brittany Brown of Clarkston was arraigned on the following felonies:. one count of false pretenses $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, punishable by 15 years and/or...
