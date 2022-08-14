Read full article on original website
Related
Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing
The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
NFL QB Spotted Wearing A Permian Mojo Jersey
Odessa Permian Sports recently posted a photo of Philidelphia Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts wearing a Permian Panthers #45 jersey. No the #45 wasn't for former President Donald Trump, it was for Boobies Miles from Odessa Permian and one of the main characters from Friday Night Lights. One Facebook user posted...
2 Dolphins first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
After five consecutive years missing the playoffs, the Miami Dolphins are entering a new era. The team dismissed head coach Brian Flores after three seasons on the job, leaving with a record of 24-25. Now with first-time head coach Mike McDaniel, the team hopes to return to the postseason and win a playoff game for […] The post 2 Dolphins first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AthlonSports.com
Seahawks, Eagles Reportedly Agree On Significant Trade This Monday
We have breaking news out of Philadelphia and Seattle. The Eagles and Seahawks have reportedly agreed on a significant trade, swapping a defensive back for a wide receiver. According to a report, the Eagles are sending wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle in exchange for Seahawks defensive back Ugo Amadi.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver Broncos sign star linebacker to bolster defense
The Denver Broncos added a boost to their defense by linebacker Joe Schobert, who figures to make an impact right away. In the AFC West, perhaps great defensive play will negate great offensive play. The Denver Broncos are hoping to continue that motto with their latest acquisition. On Monday, NFL...
NFL
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 80-71: Cordarrelle Patterson finally cracks the list
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. A team change worked wonders for Conner in 2021. After...
NFL
2022 NFL season: One pivotal rookie for each team
With the start of the 2022 NFL regular season fast approaching, Lance Zierlein identifies the one rookie most pivotal to each team's success this year. Elam is the easy selection for Buffalo, considering the position he plays and the aspirations of the organization in 2022. Losses to Tampa Bay (in the regular season) and Kansas City (in the playoffs) cast a spotlight on the need for more impactful cornerback play opposite Tre'Davious White, who is making his way back from the ACL tear he suffered last November. If Elam can keep receivers from getting behind him and play with a decent level of consistency, the Bills might be playing football in February.
NFL
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 70-61: QB Derek Carr returns to list after three-year absence
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. Although the Honey Badger continues his slide from 39 two...
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL
Five best active NFL brother duos in 2022: Bosas, Watts lead group
NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- continues on Sunday, Aug. 21. Players ranked 50-31 will be revealed Sunday over the course of two hour-long episodes, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET. Players ranked 30-21 will be revealed in a third episode, airing at 11 p.m. ET.
247Sports
Rookie TE Jalen Wydermyer surprisingly cut by the Buffalo Bills
Though the big cut for NFL teams does not come until after the third and final preseason game, Week 1 is now in the books and clubs have to narrow their rosters from 90 to 85. And one rookie from Texas A&M was a casualty. On Sunday evening, the Buffalo...
NFL
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 100-91: Kirk Cousins unveiled at No. 99
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. Selected to his sixth straight Pro Bowl following another stellar...
NBC Sports
Flyers opt to not sign defensive prospect, lose his rights
The Flyers did not extend an entry-level contract to college prospect Jack St. Ivany, a source confirmed, making the 2018 fourth-round pick a draft-related unrestricted free agent. The club's rights to the defenseman expired Monday, which was the deadline to sign him. The 23-year-old righty shot played two seasons at...
NHL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL
Todd Bowles focused on leading Bucs, elevating minority coaches during second stint in the big chair
TAMPA, Fla. -- On a cold night at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, Todd Bowles ran into some old acquaintances from New York. Bowles was preparing for his fourth season as the defensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a job that had brought him acclaim, his first Super Bowl ring as a coach (he also won one as a starting safety for Washington in 1987 and as a member of Green Bay's personnel department in 1996), but not a promotion. The NFL's annual tilt-a-whirl of a hiring season had already spun to a halt by that night, and Bowles had not been hired for any of the nine head-coach openings.
NFL
NFL announces training brand NOBULL as presenting sponsor and official on-field supplier of NFL Scouting Combine
Today, the National Football League and NOBULL, the fast-growing athletic training brand, announced a multi-year partnership designating NOBULL as the "Official Combine Training Partner of the NFL" and the "Official On-Field Supplier of Apparel and Headwear for the NFL Scouting Combine." The Combine is the premier opportunity for aspiring NFL...
NFL
NFL roster cuts tracker: Team-by-team player moves ahead of the 2022 season
In the lead up to the 2022 NFL regular season, all 32 teams must meet three roster-cut deadlines set by the league:. Around The NFL tracks all of the player releases as of Week 1 of the preseason (Thursday, Aug. 11). Navigate to your team by clicking on the corresponding division below:
Texans Cut Two Players Following Saints Win
Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Updated Colts 53-man roster projection after preseason Week 1
The Indianapolis Colts got through their first week of the preseason and while they couldn’t come away with a road victory over the Buffalo Bills, they inched one step closer to reducing the roster to 53 players. The first five cuts are set to come before the end of...
NFL
Top 10 QB-pass catcher duos in 2022: Cowboys' Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb rank seventh
NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- continues on Sunday, Aug. 21. Players ranked 50-31 will be revealed Sunday over the course of two hour-long episodes, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET. Players ranked 30-21 will be revealed in a third episode, airing at 11 p.m. ET.
NBC Sports
Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury
Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
NFL
2022 NFL Preseason Week 1 rookie grades: Lions' Aidan Hutchinson aces test
The NFL draft is the best off-the-field event in American sports because it gives fans hope that their teams' newest players can help maintain or achieve success in the short- and long-term. But as the preseason begins, it's now time for the rubber to hit the road. Are the newbies...
Comments / 0