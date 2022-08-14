Read full article on original website
WNDU
Man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after his car crashed into a semi-truck Tuesday night. It happened just after 5 p.m. on U.S. 20 east of County Road 31, which is near Middlebury. Police say Joshua Martens, 48, crossed the center line and hit the semi head-on.
22 WSBT
Motorcyclist injured in Elkhart hit and run crash
A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a hit and run crash in Elkhart. Police say they responded to a crash at the intersection of E. Indiana Ave. and Sterling Ave. on Monday at around 9:46 a.m. The investigation indicates the motorcyclist was travelling eastbound on E. Indiana Ave. when...
abc57.com
Fatal crash in Nappanee sends vehicle airborne
NAPPANEE, Ind. - One man died following a two-vehicle crash on Market Street Monday morning, according to the Nappanee Police Department. At 9:20 a.m., a vehicle driven by Ross Boxell was traveling west in the 2400 block of E. Market Street when the vehicle began to drift left of center, according to reports.
abc57.com
A pair of crashes in Elkhart only blocks from each other
ELKHART, Ind. -- Two crashes, one of them deadly, happened just blocks away from each other in Elkhart on August 16th. The first crash happened on US 20 between County Road 31 and 33, and involved a semi and a passenger car. A 48-year-old Elkhart man died on scene while...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man, 48, killed in head-on crash on U.S. 20
An Elkhart man was killed after he collided, head-on, into a semi. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, on U.S. 20 east of County Road 31. Joshua David Martens, 48, was traveling westbound when he crossed the center line, into oncoming traffic, and hit the semi, which was being driven by a 62-year-old Florida man, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
abc57.com
Deputies identify driver killed in head-on collision with semi
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has identified the driver who was killed in a head-on collision with a semi on US 20 Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said Joshua Martens, 48, was driving a 2006 Lotus westbound on US 20 when his vehicle went left of center and crashed head-on into a semi traveling eastbound.
abc57.com
Woman arrested following hit and run on Indiana Avenue
ELKHART, Ind. - A woman was arrested after allegedly leaving the scene of a crash that seriously injured one person, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 9:46 a.m. on Monday, officers arrived to the intersection of E. Indiana Avenue and Sterling Avenue for a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle.
WNDU
One dead in Nappanee crash
Countdown to Kickoff co-host and WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby sat down with Freeman to discuss a wide range of issues, including how life has changed for Freeman and his family since becoming head coach just nine months ago. Those who received the first $125 by direct deposit should also...
WNDU
South Bend Police investigating double-homicide on city’s northwest side
If your commute takes you through downtown Mishawaka, here is an important traffic alert that you need to know about. Lane restrictions in place on Red Arrow Highway in Berrien County. Updated: moments ago. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained during the roadwork. Man taken to...
abc57.com
Indianapolis man arrested following Wednesday morning robbery on Nappanee Street
ELKHART, Ind. - An Indianapolis man was arrested following a robbery on Nappanee Street Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 9:21 a.m., officers were called to a robbery in progress at a drug store in the 1200 block of N. Nappanee Street. The alleged suspect, later identified...
WNDU
Semi-truck gets stuck after attempting to exit parking garage at South Bend hotel
NIC East-West division expected to be tightly contested again in 2022. Last year, the NIC East-West division had a tie for first and for third. Marcus Freeman on bringing Notre Dame back to a national title contender. Freeman believes this program can get back to winning on the national stage.
abc57.com
One dead after crash on Market Street in Nappanee
NAPPANEE, Ind. - One man died following a two-vehicle crash on Market Street Monday morning, the Nappanee Police Department announced. At 9:20 a.m., a vehicle driven by Ross Boxell was traveling west in the 2400 block of E. Market Street when the vehicle began to drift left of center, according to reports.
WNDU
Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train in Mishawaka
Lane restrictions in place on Red Arrow Highway in Berrien County. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained during the roadwork. South Bend Police investigating double-homicide on city's northwest side. Updated: 8 minutes ago. Police were called to the 800 block of Johnson Street just before...
Police release name of Indiana man, 58, killed in U.S. 131 crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Police released the name of a man killed in a crash on U.S. 131. Harlan Slabaugh, 58, of Nappanee, Indiana, was killed in a crash at midnight Sunday, Aug. 14, on U.S. 131 near mile marker 46, north of West B Avenue, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said.
WNDU
Lane restrictions in place on Red Arrow Highway in Berrien County
If your commute takes you through downtown Mishawaka, here is an important traffic alert that you need to know about. Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train in Mishawaka. Updated: 7 minutes ago. The man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. However, he was taken to the hospital...
WNDU
3 workers injured in SB Motor Speedway crash
From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. Happening at Mishawaka's George Wilson Park, there are four 300-foot-long slides perfect for fun for all ages.
abc57.com
Police investigating shots fired call near Main Street in Elkhart on Saturday
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a shots fired report in the 1000 block of S. Main Street on Friday. At 7:55 p.m., an officer responded to the area following several shots fired calls. A resident in the area told police he was walking into his residence...
abc57.com
MSP investigating fatal crash at M43 and CR665
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- Michigan State Police are on the scene of a fatal crash at M43 and CR 665 in Waverly Township. The crash happened Wednesday morning. The intersection is shut down for the investigation and cleanup. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
abc57.com
Nappanee man dies in crash in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - A Nappanee resident died in a crash on U.S. 131 on Sunday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office announced. At midnight on Sunday, deputies were called to N. U.S. 131, near mile marker 46, for a two-vehicle crash. According to the investigation, a black Audi A4 driven...
abc57.com
Niles Police investigating fatal shooting on N. 7th Street
NILES, Mich. -- Niles Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on N. 7th Street early Tuesday morning. At 12:16 a.m., police responded to N 7th and Ferry streets for reports of shots fired. When they arrived to the area, they found a man on the sidewalk with a...
