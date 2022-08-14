ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

939theeagle.com

COU has been taking list of popular destinations to airlines

Columbia’s airport manager says reliability and on-time departures and arrivals are great at Columbia Regional Airport (COU). COU’s Mike Parks spoke on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table.”. “Those who have had a positive experience are a lot more than those who have had any type...
939theeagle.com

MoDOT to close Highway 54 ramp in Jefferson City on Wednesday morning

State transportation crews will close the heavily-traveled southbound Highway 63 exit ramp to Highway 54 in Jefferson City after the morning rush hour today (Wednesday), as they begin rehabilitation work on the bridge over Oilwell road. Columbia and Ashland-area commuters heading to Jefferson City should expect some delays for the...
KOMU

Socket expands fiber internet to Sedalia homes

SEDALIA − Socket announced Tuesday it is expanding its fiber optic internet to residential homes across Sedalia. Construction has already begun in the Cambridge Village, Katy Trail Estates and Southwest Village neighborhoods, along with many neighborhoods in northeast Sedalia. Additional neighborhoods will follow. Socket said it has offered the...
939theeagle.com

GoCOMO bus system is a priority for Columbia’s city manager

Columbia’s city manager wants to spend $200,000 to study the city’s GoCOMO bus system. City manager De’Carlon Seewood wants to see the bus system expand to parts of town it’s not currently serving. “One of the things we realized through our bus system is we’re not...
939theeagle.com

Cooler weather expected in Sedalia for senior citizens day at Missouri state fair

Missouri State Fair officials thank FFA and 4-H students for helping to pack thousands of child-friendly meals Tuesday at the state fairgrounds in Sedalia. It was part of the Missouri Farmers Care food drive, and the state Department of Agriculture (MDA) says 150,000 total meals were packaged. Today (Wednesday) is...
939theeagle.com

Children’s emergency room at MU Health in Columbia has new entrance

Columbia-based MU Health says the opening of a new entrance for its children’s emergency room at University Hospital is part of the transition to a centralized hospital campus. The new entrance is on the hospital’s west side, and designated parking is provided in the Tiger Avenue parking structure.
suntimesnews.com

Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
939theeagle.com

Missouri Farmers Care Food drive taking place today at state fair in Sedalia

Missouri’s lieutenant governor says hunger is bipartisan and that it impacts both urban and rural residents. Mike Kehoe is in Sedalia for today’s (Tuesday) Missouri Farmers Care Food drive. It’s personal for him, as he was raised by a single mother in north St. Louis and was assisted by food banks while growing up.
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s Treece excited about appointment to state highway commission

A former Columbia mayor who’s been appointed to the state Highways and Transportation Commission says he’s excited his new bipartisan and statewide role. Brian Treece served as Columbia’s mayor from 2016 to this spring. He tells 939 the Eagle that good people can work together to make great things happen.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MONDAY UPDATES: Boone County hospital status downgraded as COVID-19 rates fall

Boone County's hospitals were in "yellow" status Monday, meaning some are limiting transfers or procedures, according to the county's COVID-19 dashboard. The county's hospitals added 14 patients with COVID-19 over the weekend, jumping from a reported 29 on Friday to 43 on Monday. The health department says two of those patients are in intensive care. The post MONDAY UPDATES: Boone County hospital status downgraded as COVID-19 rates fall appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri Independent

Collapse of private equity-backed Missouri hospitals mired employees in medical bills

The first unexpected bill arrived in December, just weeks before Tara Lovell’s husband of 40 years died from bladder cancer. Lovell worked as an ultrasound technologist at the local Audrain Community Hospital, in Mexico, Missouri, and was paying more than $400 a month for health insurance through her job. The town’s struggling hospital, the sole […] The post Collapse of private equity-backed Missouri hospitals mired employees in medical bills appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missourinet

Comedian Chad Thornsberry draws laughs from living in rural Missouri (LISTEN)

Instead of listening to music or a podcast one afternoon while I was finishing up work, I decided to try comedy and hopped on YouTube and found Chad Thornsberry on the Dry Bar Comedy channel. After a few minutes of chuckling along, I soon found myself setting work aside and watching the final half of his set and laughing hysterically. An added bonus, Chad joked about his experiences while growing up and living in Missouri. What a perfect segment for Show Me Today. Chad is performing for some teachers at a school event tonight in Conway, Missouri and later in October will be in Jefferson City. Get to know Chad and hear some of his bits in this two-part segment.
missouribusinessalert.com

Medical marijuana brings business to smaller towns in Missouri

Richard Gunnels used to be skeptical of marijuana, and he didn’t think it should be legalized for medical purposes. Gunnels is a small-town Missouri row-crop farmer, and some of the land he grows on today has been farmed by his family for more than 120 years in Macon County. He grew up on that farm, which has been cultivated by his family for generations.
abc17news.com

Third Columbia police review board member resigns this summer

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A third member of the Columbia Citizens Police Review Board resigned on Monday, delaying the Columbia City Council's attempt to fill two other vacancies. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe announced at Monday night's council meeting that member Michael Williams had resigned that afternoon. Buffaloe did not mention a...
Awesome 92.3

Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best

I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.

